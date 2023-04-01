Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce holds banquet
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at the Wenatchee Convention Center on March 2.
“What makes this event so special is that our job tonight is to celebrate this community,” said WVCC director of operations and banquet organizer, Chelsea Ewer. “We bring 600 people in this room and it’s about them, not about the chamber. It’s about the businesses, the members, and the people that make this community so incredible.”
The event featured time for business owners to visit while bidding in silent auctions and enjoying food and beverages.
Broker and Realtor Danny Zavala, of Laura Mounter Real Estate & Co., said he looked forward to having fun and connecting with people at the event.
Husband and wife business partners Luke and Alyssa Hedtke, of Host Wenatchee and Lit Letters and Events, were also in attendance. Both businesses opened within the last six months and wanted to become members of the chamber right away.
“The support that we get (from the chamber) is incredible,” said Alyssa Hedtke. “The value of having great relationships with those people and everything that comes with being a member, being here tonight, and the meetings we get to go to, all of those things are great.”
At the end of the night, the chamber handed out awards. The Cornerstone Award went to Norma Gallegos, program director of Hand in Hand Services. The Tourism Impact Award Went to Jerri Barkley, executive director of Visit Chelan County. The Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center. And the Business of the Year award went to a recently closed shop, The Yogi Grind.
Elvis Garcia and his husband Teddy Garcia, owners of The Yogi Grind, a coffee, plant shop and yoga studio, closed Feb. 25.
Elvis Garcia said the main reason why the couple decided to close their shop after three years was to protect their mental health, but he was proud of their business and grateful for all the support they have received.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized for Business of the Year, but it’s another thing to understand that it (The Yogi Grind) made a big impact in the community,” Teddy Garcia said. “It’s more than I could have ever dreamed of to be part of this community, to leave a small mark, or to know we had made someone’s day a little bit brighter.”
Difference makers honored at Community Impact Awards
WENATCHEE — Five local leaders and groups were honored Feb. 23 by The Wenatchee World for their work to improve lives in North Central Washington.
The third annual Community Impact Awards were presented at the Hilton Garden Wenatchee and attended by about 100 people. The awards were presented virtually in 2022 and 2021.
“It was great to see a full room of people supportive of the work of our honorees,” said Sean Flaherty, The World publisher. “Each year, the stories that are shared by the recipients are moving and meaningful to our community. The honorees all shared gratitude and thanks to those they worked with. It made me feel very fortunate to be part of this community.”
Progress Award: A person who moved their NCW community forward
- Scott Johnson, executive director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, for his work with the homeless.
Community Connection Award: A person who brought people together
- Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department chief, for leading the merger of the Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts.
Local Hero Award: A person who demonstrated courage to help out in a local crisis
- Friends of Ukraine Refugees for their efforts to help Ukrainians who relocated to the Wenatchee Valley after their country was invaded by Russia last year.
Public Life and Leadership Award: A public official who demonstrated exceptional leadership in serving their community
- Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz for helping to improve the city’s economic standing and address its homelessness crisis.
Business Impact Award: A business person who demonstrated leadership that makes the community better
- Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority for its work in attracting businesses and employers to the area.
Honorees were nominated by the public and then selected by The World. The awards are part of The World’s annual Progress Edition.
Plan for 116-unit apartment complex in East Wenatchee moves forward
EAST WENATCHEE — A 116-unit proposal for a multi-family apartment complex was approved by the Douglas County hearing examiner Feb. 27.
The Gateway Apartments proposal — a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings across four buildings — was heard by Andrew Kottkamp, hearing examiner, on Feb. 24.
The Gateway Apartments would also include a pool, club house and dog park, along with other amenities, according to the environmental checklist. The project would also extend First Street N.E. from South Nile Avenue and will also serve as access to the apartment complex.
An agent acting on behalf of the apartment’s proposal, the Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC, said at the public hearing they had no objections to the representations of the project any of the conditions of approval in the staff report.
One of the conditions of approval is a requirement to contribute funds to the county for intersection improvements along Grant Road at South Nile Avenue, South Nevada Avenue and South Mary Avenue, according to the staff report.
The project is planned for the corner of Grant Road and South Nile Avenue outside East Wenatchee on 13.9 acres. It’s about a half-mile southeast of a 290-unit apartment complex approved in May 2022.
The county received hundreds of public comments for the 2022 project during public hearings or sent in via email or letter, citing concerns about the project’s traffic impacts and changes to the identity of the surrounding neighborhood.
No member of the public testified at the Feb. 24 hearing examiner public hearing for the Gateway proposal, and Douglas County Land Services staff did not receive any public comments about the project, according to the hearing examiner’s decision.
Frito-Lay considers Pangborn Airport Business Park lot for permanent facility
WENATCHEE — Frito-Lay moved one step closer toward a permanent facility, a roughly 6,500-square-foot building, in the Pangborn Airport Business Park in East Wenatchee.
A new building would mean pulling up stakes from the company’s current regional distribution center spot in the Olds Station Business Park in Wenatchee.
The chip company put in a request for a right of entry from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to do due diligence on lot seven in the airport business park. Lot seven is 2.32 acres, but according to Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development, the port estimates there are 1.4 acres of developable land.
Cridlebaugh said Frito-Lay has lined up a developer and contractor for the project, while the port quoted a 35 cents per square foot lease, which would “generate good revenue for us.” The company would lease the lot from the port.
“They (Frito-Lay) like it because they can bring one truck in, come across the site, drop it off and go out the other end,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the Feb. 28 board meeting. “It’s a difficult lot, but if they can make it work, that’s money for us ... cautiously optimistic.”
Design work for new Quincy medical center proceeds as general contractor chosen
The new Quincy Valley Medical Center will be a two-story structure, replacing the single-level buildings that make up QVMC today.
Design work continues, and both staffers and hired experts are handling many regulatory requirements as Grant County Public Hospital District 2 prepares to replace the aging buildings on the QVMC campus.
The district board meeting of Feb. 27 included an extensive report on the project by consultant Joe Kunkel, president of The Healthcare Collaborative Group Inc.
The board selected a general contractor, Graham Construction, for the project Feb. 6.
“We went through a large amount of work with the selection committee, around 10 firms, down to four firms, down to one,” Kunkel said.
Kunkel said it was time to get project architects and engineers to meet city building officials, to keep each other informed.
The building team has settled on a two-story design, with in-patient rooms on the second floor. Artistic drawings of the exterior conceptual designs of the new building may be available in a month or two.
Initial cost estimates are coming in based on what has been designed so far.
“Because we added things from the original master facilities plan, square footage is greater than the original plan,” Kunkel said. “Square footage usually drives costs. So we are tying the square footage with the cost estimates we are getting … making sure we are staying within our budget.”
Chelan County chooses economic services director
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners hired a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority director to fill a newly created position called economic services director.
Ron Cridlebaugh currently serves as economic and business development director for the port. Cridlebaugh has been with the port for nine years, first with the Douglas County Port and then the regional port district when it reorganized in 2019, according to a Chelan County news release.
He will join the county April 3. Cridlebaugh’s new position is meant to help the county attract new businesses to the county. The position also will replace the economic development director position previously held by interim director Sasha Sleiman, who is the county’s Housing Program coordinator.
“We will be looking at what we can do as a governmental agency to enhance our business environment and attract business to the county,” Cridlebaugh said in a news release. “We will also be assessing our county-owned visitor facilities to find ways to give our residents and visitors the best recreational experience we can.”
The commissioners wanted to re-evaluate the county’s organizational structure because a variety of departments expanded into new roles, like handling housing, homelessness or infrastructure development.
Seattle-based BERK Consulting, hired to assess the county’s structure, recommended that a new position supervise economic development since the county administrator, for example, was overseeing a dozen unrelated programs and functions, according to a news release.
The county administrator will instead focus on the county’s internal services and directors, including the facilities department, human resources, information technologies, the clerk of the board, the budget director and public information officer.
Cridlebaugh will lead economic development at the county while also overseeing other directors and managers for housing, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee River Park, Chelan County Fair and Expo Center, Cashmere Airport and Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the news release.
The reorganization will reduce the number of those directly managed by the commissioners from 15 directors and managers to six, according to the news release.
Confluence Health updates COVID-19 vaccination policy
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy, increasing accommodations available for people with disabilities and religious beliefs.
In October 2021, Confluence Health — the largest health care system in the region — enforced the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The exemption initially was for employees to either take a 12-week leave of absence or work from home, if possible.
A group of 100 former Confluence Health employees in April filed a lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court in response to the policy, arguing that Confluence failed to accommodate workers’ religious and medical exemptions.
Judge Brian Huber dismissed the case in November because it did not cite a “clear public policy that supported their claim for wrongful discharge,” according to his decision.
But now, Confluence Health has increased the options available to staff and providers to be eligible for employment, according to a news release Feb. 24.
Under the new policy, current or former employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved accommodation — disability-based or a sincerely held religious belief — are eligible to apply for any open position they are qualified for, according to the news release.
“What this accommodation looks like can vary depending on the job’s circumstances or the employee’s need but, so long as the exemption and accommodation are approved, the position is available if open and the person is qualified,” said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health communications manager, in an email.
It is not clear what the accommodation looks like for all employees approved to work onsite with a religious or disability accommodation.
In October and November, Confluence Health announced it would scale back nursing units, as well as pause hiring of non-clinical staff to reduce expenses.
MacDonald said that the change in vaccination policy is not connected to staffing issues.
“This change in policy reflects our shift in status within the wider pandemic and the needs of our communities,” said Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer of Confluence Health, in the news release. “While vaccinations continue to be vital in our ability to address the needs of public health, the transition to a post-pandemic world allows us greater flexibility in requirements moving forward.”
Port awards contract for water line extension
MALAGA — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority awarded a $1.7 million contract to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc. for the Malaga water line extension project, which includes installing a 5,000-foot-long, 18-inch water main.
Port commissioners approved the contract, which will benefit the proposed Microsoft data center in Malaga and Malaga Water District. Commissioners also approved a $3.4 million budget for the entire water district improvement project. Microsoft will reimburse the port for the improvements.
Nine bids were received for the project; including two bidders based in East Wenatchee, one Rock Island company and one bidder in Cashmere. Bids ranged from Selland’s $1.7 million to $2.5 million. Construction for the project was expected to round out to around $2.1 million, and Selland’s bid was 18% lower than a hired engineer firm, RH2 Engineering’s original estimate, according to port documents.
“(The project budget) includes engineering fees, which is the design and construction administration; this also includes the previously awarded contract for consolidated supply,” said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager. “I’ve also added a 10% contingency.”
Materials for the water main, the consolidated supply de Mestre referenced, rounded out to $722,000 and engineer design work totaled almost $620,000. The 10% contingency is about $309,000. Costs of the project are included in the port’s development and reimbursement agreement with Microsoft, which binds the tech giant to back the funding for the work for the data center buildout.
Construction of the water improvements should be completed by Jan. 1, 2024, in the development and reimbursement agreement, according to port documents.
Housing subdivisions proposed in Chelan, Malaga
MALAGA — Chelan County Community Development is in the early stages of processing two applications for developments that would total more than 60 lots.
Developers Davy Enterprises and Bremmer Construction in November submitted an application to build a gated community in Malaga that would include 45 single-family homes, community park, dog park and trail.
The development is on an 11.33-acre parcel at the end of Riverview Lane in Malaga.
The proposed development would house approximately 113 people in 45 “middle-income” houses, according to the project’s environmental checklist submitted with the county.
About 20% of the parcel was formerly orchard land, but currently the site of the proposed development is unused and “mostly sagebrush and weeds,” according to the checklist. Another orchard is adjacent to the property.
The project is still early in the plat process and an environmental impact determination had not been issued.
The development is estimated to begin construction in spring or summer 2023 and then be completed by 2025, according to the project’s general land use application.
Another 17 lots are planned approximately 7 miles southwest of Chelan where developers are looking to subdivide 31.34 acres into single-family lots. The lots would go on sale with each owner building a home in their income range, according to the environmental checklist.
The applicant is Noche Vista LLC, a Snohomish-based company, which purchased the tract of land in 2013 for $725,000. The parcel is currently unused and made up of dryland grasses, sagebrush and sparse pine trees, according to the environmental checklist.
The application has not received an environmental impact determination.
City agreement with Coast Hotel aims to bring millions in renovations to downtown Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — The city made an agreement with Coast Wenatchee LLC on March 9 to help create a better downtown experience — if all goes as planned.
The city council decided to allow Coast Wenatchee to continue to manage the Wenatchee Convention Center until 2026, but that could be extended, dependent on whether Coast Wenatchee completes renovations, which could occur simultaneously as the convention center’s. Coast Wenatchee, which operates the Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel, is next to the convention center and hasn’t finalized any projects yet.
The city plans a $14 million renovation on the convention center in early 2024, which will impact revenue for Coast Wenatchee. Before the new agreement, the city collected 8% commission of the first $750,0000 in convention center gross revenue generated by Coast Wenatchee.
The project prompted a renegotiation of the agreement, which was previously set to expire in 2024.
During the renovation, the city will not collect a commission from Coast Wenatchee. The city predicts a $130,000 loss of commission to occur.
Coast Wenatchee also plans on spending millions of dollars to renovate its hotel at the same time as the convention center project.
The new extension will end the agreement on Dec. 31, 2026. Coast Wenatchee will need to complete its hotel renovation and finalize expenditures before that date.
If Coast Wenatchee completes its hotel renovation before the new expiration date, the agreement will grant two new extension paths for Coast Wenatchee.
The first one will grant a five-year extension from 2026 if Coast Wenatchee spends between $3 million to $4.9 million. The second path will grant a 10-year extension beyond 2026 if Coast Wenatchee spends more than $5 million on the hotel renovation.
However, if Coast Wenatchee does not move forward with the hotel renovation project the agreement will expire in 2026.
Coast Wenatchee will pay the city 8% of the total facility gross revenues after the end of the agreement, in 2026, and for any extended dates.
The city expects to pay Coast Wenatchee around $50,000 for any events that will occur within 180 day after the agreement expiration date but were booked during the contracted years, according to Laura Gloria, director of executive services for the city.
“The contractor (Coast Wenatchee) is selling years in advance,” Gloria said. “This will give the contractor (Coast Wenatchee) the ability to collect the revenue that was produced by them up to 180 days after termination.”
Doug Rigoni, vice president and chief operations officer of Coast Hospitality, the parent company of Coast Wenatchee, was at the city council meeting and told the council that his company was committed to a “significant renovation” of the hotel and that the company is currently creating plans for the renovations and plans to release them soon.
“We want to have all of this done at the same time (as the convention center renovation) and come out with a big splash, a convention center, and hotel … and drive even more business to the whole valley,” Rigoni said.
Mealworm producer Beta Hatch pursues grant to expand to Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A Cashmere bug farm that produces animal feed and fertilizer, Beta Hatch, is pursuing a $400,000 state grant to set up shop in Wenatchee.
Beta Hatch has a 40,000-square-foot facility off Highway 2 on Titchenal Road but is hoping for an expansion in neighboring Wenatchee at a storage facility.
Beta Hatch produces worms and beetle eggs, which are sold for animal feed. It also markets the bugs’ waste for fertilizer, according to Wenatchee World archives.
“This would be a partnership with a couple other players in the area,” said Virginia Emery, Beta Hatch CEO and founder. “We are hoping to build out a second location in Wenatchee. We’ve applied for work to do design and preconstruction type of activities. It would accelerate our opportunity to expand.”
She declined to provide details of the potential new facility.
Through the $2 million Evergreen Manufacturing Growth Grants program, grants run from $200,000 to $400,000, with the goal to create manufacturing and research development jobs throughout the state.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority would be the middleman if Beta Hatch’s grant is approved.
The grant needed to be routed through an associate development organization or local economic development partner, such as the port. The port put up the grant request for Beta Hatch, and is “pretty excited about the grant that they’ve submitted,” according to Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development.
“If we’re successful … the port would enter into a reimbursable contract with the Department of Commerce and (the port would) enter into a contract with Beta Hatch,” Cridlebaugh said at the Feb. 28 board meeting. “They’re (Beta Hatch) doing extremely, extremely well.”
Port authority enters agreement toward buying more Malaga land
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Feb. 28 entered into five purchase and sale agreements for five properties — totaling 35.07 acres in Malaga.
The deal, if finalized, would allow the port to have a large chunk of land “ready to go” for development, according to Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
He declined to mention any potential buyers from the port, but Microsoft last year bought a couple of parcels of land right next door for its proposal of up to six data centers. And, updates in the works will largely benefit Microsoft, as well as the Malaga Water District.
Besides the five properties, another owner at 5048 Malaga Alcoa Highway said he would sign an agreement for 14.29 acres at $65,000 an acre, Kuntz said.
The properties, plus the former Hays property, and in which the port closed in September, have a total price of about $6.1 million, or $84,086 per acre, Kuntz said. (The former Hays property is 23 acres and sold for $685,650.) The cost also includes any buildings on the land, such as homes and mobile homes.
Each agreement includes a feasibility period, in which an environmental assessment will be done to ensure the property is not contaminated and $10,000 nonrefundable in earnest money, according to port documents. All also have an agreement to rezone the property to an undisclosed type, but for one which states “rural industrial zone.”
“It makes sense to cobble larger parcels together. Our track record is we have success when we have larger parcels ready and made available for economic development,” Kuntz said at Tuesday’s port meeting.
A separate purchase and sale agreement was signed Feb. 28 for a water tower site for Microsoft’s planned data center in Malaga, as part of the Malaga Water Reservoir project.
The small site is part of a parcel at 3135 Wallace Road and would carry water in an 18-inch pipe about 5,000 feet to feed the proposed Microsoft building on Saturday Avenue. According to port documents, construction for the water main is expected to be $2.3 million.
“We have been working for quite some time, I would say multiple months, trying to find a location for a water reservoir in Malaga that would not only improve the Malaga water system (Malaga Water District), but would provide fire flow necessary for Microsoft for both data centers,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
The project is part of about $40 million in improvements to the Malaga Water District’s system, for which the port is paying. The district will own the improvements. Microsoft is reimbursing the port. According to port documents, construction for the water main is expected to be $2.3 million.
The 18-inch line must be in place before Microsoft begins constructing its first building, which could be in April.
Chelan County PUD enters 20-year contract with Puget Sound Energy
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD on Feb. 6 entered into a 20-year contract with Puget Sound Energy for the PUD to provide the west side energy utility company 25% of Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydropower projects’ output.
The two-decade contract will replace the expiring contracts Chelan PUD and Puget Sound Energy are currently under, one expiring in 2026 and the other expiring in 2031.
“The 20-year contract increases Puget’s carbon-free resources toward its future renewable energy goals, as well as contributes flexible capacity to identified needs in Washington,” a Chelan PUD press release stated.
According to the press release, hydropower’s value is boosted as a carbon-free renewable source of energy as companies shift to meet Climate Commitment Act and Clean Energy Transformation Act requirements. Chelan PUD offers short-term market-based and long-term cost-based products.
“We build a diverse portfolio by offering a mix of different contracts in order to reduce risk, create value, and provide financial stability for decades to come,” said Kelly Boyd, Chelan PUD chief financial officer, in the release. “That balance allows Chelan PUD to support stable and predictable rates for customer-owners, as well as support for parks and broadband services.”
Wenatchee, East Wenatchee partner in accessory-dwelling-unit program
WENATCHEE VALLEY — East Wenatchee and Wenatchee are partnering to create a program for pre-approved accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
The city of East Wenatchee on Feb. 21 approved paying Wenatchee $25,000 to find an architecture firm for design services and to create construction documents.
Wenatchee’s community development director, Glen DeVries, said Wenatchee has budgeted $80,000 to contribute and hopes to bring an agreement for the council to vote on in March.
DeVries said the two cities working together on the project would bring positive benefits to the valley by increasing affordable housing in the region. He also said it’s common for people to live in Wenatchee and work in East Wenatchee, and vice versa, and it will help save costs for the cities, as they won’t each pay for the same thing.
This program will offer a set of city pre-approved designs of ADUs for property owners to choose from.
DeVries said the design plans are still in the early stages, but he hopes an architectural firm could design at least four different options of 400-, 600-, 800-, and 1,200-square foot ADUs.
Having visuals for permit-ready construction drawings and renderings will help property owners visualize the ADUs on their properties, according to East Wenatchee community development director, Curtis Lillquist, in his report to the city.
Lillquist and DeVries said the pre-approved design plans will reduce the building permit fee by eliminating the plan review component to only the time needed to conduct site reviews.
DeVries said property owners will have to make a commitment to offer affordable rent to qualify for the program. He also said more details about the programs will come when he presents to the city council in March.
As labor force shrinks, unemployment increases in Chelan and Douglas counties
WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate for North Central Washington rose more than a percentage point to 6.1% in December, though employment in nonfarming jobs numbers remained largely steady.
Chelan and Douglas counties had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in November.
In total, there were only about 100 fewer people employed in nonfarming jobs between November and December, according to a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist with the state Employment Security Department. The MSA is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
In November and December, total private employment remained unchanged. Goods-producing and service-providing jobs each dropped by around 100 jobs, while the leisure and hospitality sector added about 100 jobs.
While the counties have added 1,700 nonfarming jobs over the past year, the unemployment rate is up over a point and a half from last December’s 4.4%. Meseck attributed the increase to two factors: a declining labor force and increased unemployment.
A declining labor force is not unique to Chelan and Douglas counties. Meseck said he’s noticed similar trends in Okanogan, Kittitas and Yakima counties, where he also serves as the regional economist.
The labor force in Chelan and Douglas counties decreased monthly from May through the end of the year in 2022 compared to the corresponding months of 2019.