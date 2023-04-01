Gateway Apartments

The Douglas County Hearing Examiner will be reviewing an application for a multi-family apartment complex, adding 116 units in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings. The project also includes a pool, club house, dog park, among other amenities. The project's site plan is preliminary and under review with the county.

 Provided image/Douglas County

Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce holds banquet

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at the Wenatchee Convention Center on March 2.

Ron Cridlebaugh

Chelan County economic services director
malaga waterline

This graphic shows proposed changes to the Malaga Water District.
Riverview terrace

Forty-five new single-family homes may be coming to Malaga in the form of a gated community for "middle-income" families, according to a land use application submitted in November. The project also includes a new, internal road, dog park, community park and trail.
Noche Vista Subdivision

About 31 acres of land near Chelan may be subdivided into 17 lots to eventually go on sale. The proposed development includes the construction of a new, internal road indicated above in grey.
Rendering of Wenatchee convention center 4 (copy)

A rendering of the new design proposal for the Wenatchee Convention Center designed by ALSC Architects.
IMG_3047 (2).JPG (copy)
Gov. Jay Inslee listens to Beta Hatch founder and CEO Virginia Emery talk about her company June 24, 2022, in Cashmere.
ADUs

Renderings of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) the city of Renton used in its pre-approved ADU program. The city of East Wenatchee used this program as an example in a city council report.


Future projects

Project year Project name Location Estimated cost
2023 Pavement Ratings N/A $15,000
2023 5th Street NE Various $450,000
2023 Grant Road Valley Mall N to Georgia Avenue $100,000
2023 Rock Island Road Grant Road to McGee St. $50,000
2024 Parkroy Place S Iowa Avenue to S Jarvis Avenue $124,800
2024 Dale St. SE S Iowa Avenue to S Kansas Avenue $208,000
2024 S Kansas Avenue Second Street SE to Third Street SE $63,440
2025 N Ashland Avenue 13th Street NE to 15th Street NE $81,120
2025 14th Street NE Arbor Terrace to N Baker Avenue $178,464
2025 N Aurora Avenue 14th Street NE to 15th Street NE $84,365
2026 S Jarvis Avenue 1st Street SE to 2nd Street SE $ 94,489
2026 Second Street SE S Jarvis Avenue to S Keller Avenue $ 253,094
2027 Citywide Overlays Various $ 467,943
2028 Citywide Overlays Various $ 486,661

