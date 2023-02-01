Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Mansfield City Council mull future of airport
MANSFIELD — The fate of the Mansfield Airport will be reevaluated after the port gathers a year of landing and takeoff counts.
Mansfield City Council requested the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority collect one year’s airplane traffic count after the port presented low traffic counts from mid-July through December at a recent council meeting, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Mansfield City Council pushed for continued operations at the Mansfield Airport and did not want to see the airport shuttered, Kuntz said.
“The current data suggests very little use of the airport,” Kuntz wrote in an email. “The policy question is should tax dollars (state and local) continue to be spent at an airport with very little use?”
The port has talked about closing the airport since at least October, when rate increases were up for a vote.
According to Kuntz, the airport doesn’t generate revenue nor are there any airplanes based at the airport. The port’s projections for investments at the single-runway airport, shared at the port board meeting Jan. 10, include pavement rehabilitation due to wide cracks and a non-functional beacon that needs to be replaced.
“These two projects combined will cost about $403,500,” Kuntz said. “Should $403,500 in state and regional port funds be spent on an airport with very little use?”
According to Kuntz, the port could use state grant funds to apply toward the two projects and would likely receive a 90% match. This would require the port to produce $40,000 or 10%. A state grant would also require the port to maintain the airport for a 20-year commitment.
“I do not believe the regional port board is willing to make that commitment,” Kuntz wrote in an email.
“Mansfield gives us $3,600 in annual property taxes and we spend between $25,000-$35,000 per year to maintain the airport,” Kuntz said at the port board meeting.
East Wenatchee man pleads guilty in alleged Ponzi scheme
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee financial advisor pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from former clients.
Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone, 55, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft.
His standard sentencing range is 12 to 14 months in prison, but Douglas County prosecutors and Lone are recommending Judge Brian Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
In his guilty plea, Lone wrote that he defrauded five people of more than $5,000, the minimum threshold for a charge of first-degree theft, and that “justice is best served by the imposition of an exceptional sentence outside the standard range — namely 36 months.”
Sentencing is set for Feb. 7.
Lone has been out of jail since shortly after his arrest in November 2020 and has not yet been ordered to report back into custody.
East Wenatchee police began investigating Lone in June 2019 after receiving information from the state Department of Financial Institutions that he was defrauding clients, most of whom were in their 80s and 90s, between 2016 and 2019, the affidavit said.
The Department of Financial Institutions fined Lone $80,000 in 2019 and ordered him to cease and desist from working as a financial advisor.
The department wrote in the order that Lone violated the Securities Act of Washington by employing a Ponzi scheme to defraud clients, most of whom were retirees.
“Rather than investing the funds as promised, Lone diverted them for his personal use or to repay clients who had been defrauded earlier in the scheme,” the order said.
Aerial yoga, kettlebell fitness studio opens in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Valkyrie Fitness Studio is bringing aerial yoga to Wenatchee — something the valley has never seen before.
Aerial yoga is similar to regular yoga, but with a twist. The yoga poses are done while hanging from a hammock that supports whoever is doing yoga, making challenging poses more accessible.
Valkyrie Fitness, on North Columbia Street, will also offer kettlebell workout classes that are resistance training. Kettlebells can be used in traditional lifts like squats, deadlifts, presses and rows.
Roxy Whitehead is one of the fitness center’s owners, alongside her husband, Lukas Whitehead. Roxy said she initially had the idea of introducing an aerial yoga studio. She’s a yoga instructor, and wanted to bring something new to Wenatchee.
“I’ve been a fitness instructor/personal trainer for almost a decade. I started aerial yoga in 2019, and in 2020 found ways to do it on my own. I took certification classes to become an aerial yoga instructor. There also wasn’t a place in Wenatchee who did aerial yoga so I wanted to start one,” Roxy said.
There are 23 available classes a month, including aerial yoga levels 1 and 2 and kettlebell training. Roxy has seven instructors to teach the classes, eight including herself.
Since aerial yoga is relatively new in town, Roxy said she had some difficulty finding trainers.
“A concern was finding and training teachers because aerial yoga is new to Wenatchee, so there weren’t/aren’t many people who are familiar with it. I reached out to yoga instructors and asked if they wanted to learn aerial yoga and we’ve been meeting weekly to practice and train,” Roxy said.
The process of finding a place that worked with the requirements of aerial yoga took some time.
Aerial yoga requires at least a 10-foot high ceiling. However, the Whiteheads found a place with two rooms and 17-foot high ceilings that was big enough and met their expectations. The monthly lease is $2,100.
The Whiteheads got a business loan. They said they have spent around $80,000 in equipment, structure, shipping and the cost to fly people out to teach them how to install the equipment.
No permanent modifications were made and all of the equipment that is being used, including floors, are removable. The only change was new paint. The new floors are 1-inch thick and work as yoga mats, so yoga mats are not needed.
The Whiteheads did most of the set up. They carried heavy equipment up the stairs and learned how to install and uninstall the equipment.
“We have a lot of heavy equipment — 15,000 pounds of it — and since the space is on the second floor, getting up the stairs was hard,” Lukas said. “The structure we have can be uninstalled, and even though it’s expensive, we own it and we can move it. It’s an investment.”
After a two-month process, Valkyrie Fitness, 10 S. Columbia St. #205, Wenatchee, had a soft opening the first week of January. The grand opening was to be Jan. 7-8.
Douglas County finalizes 2023 budget
WATERVILLE — Douglas County approved their final budget for 2023 Dec. 13, coming out to about $25.8 million.
Expenses are up from 2022 by about $3.1 million. When the preliminary budget was announced in November, a Douglas County news release attributed the higher amount of expenses to:
- The addition of four sheriff's office employees: deputies, a detective and other office staff.
- A full-time coroner that was recently added due to a state requirement since the county's population has grown.
- Union-negotiated raises.
- A part-time interpreter in Douglas County District Court.
The budgeted expenses in the final budget are $25.8 million — about $704,000 more than initially projected in the preliminary budget.
All budgets — offices like assessors, clerk, commissioners, elections, sheriff, treasurer, auditors, administrative services and public defender services — went up due to an increase in the cost of medical insurance next year, an almost 11% increase, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant, in an email.
Other changes between the preliminary and final budgets include $254,000 more in administrative services for a total of $991,351, which was the result of adding a new position, safety officer, Goodwin said.
Expenses also went up by about $104,000 for the public defender office as they budgeted the purchase of two vehicles, Goodwin said. Other non-departmental expenses went up as a result of expenses related to the opioid settlement.
In the sheriff's office budget, the final budget was $71,675 more than the preliminary budget due to the increase in medical insurance, bringing up the final total to $7.1 million.
On the revenue side of its budget, the sheriff's office is projected to double its revenue compared to last year's projected amount with $1.4 million in total revenue.
The sheriff's office intends to contract with Chief Joseph Dam in Bridgeport to provide reliable security services, but the deal has not been finalized, said Sheriff Kevin Morris in an email.
The county will amend the revenue and expenses related to this contract at a later date if the contract does not come to fruition, Goodwin said.
Countywide, total revenues are about $26 million — roughly $3.7 million more than what was budgeted in 2022 and about $63,792 more than the preliminary budget.
The county is expected to get around another $50,000 next year.
Chelan and Douglas counties will receive more than $2 million over the next 17 years, the result of a 2019 lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's Office in King County Superior Court against three opioid distributors.
The state alleged the three Fortune 15 companies made billions of dollars shipping large amounts prescription opioids into the state even when they knew or should have known the drugs would "end up in the hands of drug dealers and those suffering from substance use disorder," according to an Attorney General’s Office news release.
The counties signed the settlement agreement in August.
The majority of the county's revenue comes from "non-departmental" revenue which includes sales tax, property tax and state-shared revenues.
The projected 2023 general fund, or ending fund balance, sits at about $21.2 million, according to the county budget.
Chelan County PUD presses for broadband grant funding
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD emphasized broadband funding as a legislative priority during the Tri-Commission meeting at the Confluence Technology Center Jan. 13.
The PUD is projected to meet its goal to expand fiber internet to 85% of the county by 2026 and is advocating for state and federal funds to push beyond the set percentage goal. Currently, 79% of the county has access to fiber internet, according to Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director.
“We’re looking for any funding opportunities that might come through, (like) various federal programs administered through the state broadband office,” said Shane. “These programs come with requirements that we have to be very aware of in terms of regulatory requirements, financial requirements… there’s also the operational aspect.”
Prior to reaching for federal and state funding, funds from the Public Power Benefit program will cushion fiber expansion costs, said Shane. The program, a source of funds for community driven projects, will cover the expansion to 85% of the county.
According to a PUD press release, in 2020, PUD commissioners funneled $2 million through the program to expedite the network expansion timeline. Shane wrote in an email that 1,200 homes will receive access earlier than originally planned.
The fiber expansion projects in 2023 will be covered by $5 million through the Public Power Benefit program. The PUD didn't provide the total for 2024-26.
According to Shane, construction will be underway in the new year to expand the fiber optic network to roughly 290 homes in the Middle Entiat River Road and lower Blewett Pass area. The PUD will also focus on certain pockets of the county within service territory that are unable to connect in Malaga and Wenatchee areas in 2023.
Shane added the PUD is exploring alternative options to stretch internet accessibility to the most rural corners of the county, including opting for wireless instead of fiber in the remote areas. The district is still expanding fiber to upper Blewett Pass, upper Entiat River Valley, areas north of Chelan, a majority of the canyons in the county and along Highway 97/A, Shane said at the meeting.
“(The state broadband office) is in the process of hiring a consultant to figure out some of these grant requirements and ways to expedite getting out these grant dollars,” said 12th District Rep. Mike Steele at the meeting.
The Tri-Commission meeting was an opportunity for Chelan County PUD, Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority and Chelan County to express collective wants and needs to Steele, Sen. Brad Hawkins, and Rep. Keith Goehner. The legislators volleyed their feedback and forecast for the upcoming legislative session.
“One of the things, among many, I like to brag about our district is how proactive we are in clean energy and broadband,” said Hawkins.
Chelan County PUD to acquire Peshastin Water District water system
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is another move closer to acquiring and operating Peshastin Water District’s water system.
PUD commissioners authorized the negotiation and execution of a water transfer agreement with the water district at the Dec. 19 board meeting.
“We aren’t going to pay anything for this system, except there are some existing loans and debt on those assets that cannot be transferred,” said Ron Slabaugh, PUD water and wastewater manager at the meeting. “So we will have to pay off that debt on those assets.”
Peshastin Water District reported debt at almost $1.2 million. Peshastin Water District customers more than likely won’t see a rate increase (monthly rate varies based on quantity of water used). However, they will notice an additional monthly amount on their bill because of system improvements. The monthly adder could range from $30 to $38 dependent on interest rates and potential loans.
“The average PWD residential customer uses about 6,000 gallons of water each month,” wrote Slabaugh in an email. “This average customer would pay $61.50 under 2022 Peshastin Water District rates and $58.25 under 2022 PUD rates.”
According to Slabaugh, Peshastin Water District customers will see the additional monthly amount aforementioned added to their bill to cover the cost of the estimated $3.3 million improvements for the water system. The largest improvement, a new well, is earmarked for $1.95 million. Slabaugh added the PUD will pursue grant funding to alleviate improvement costs, but grant funding availability is uncertain.
“The actual amount of future loans needed to pay for system improvements will be used to determine the amount added to Peshastin customer bills,” said Slabaugh in an email. “It is anticipated the adder will be in place until the loan is paid off, which is typically 20 years for public works loans.”
Slabaugh added once the water district and PUD enter into an agreement, a transition period would be underway to add the Peshastin Water District’s customers into the PUD system. The transition period allows the PUD to “better understand their obligations and agreements with vendors” that the water district is passing off.
“The due diligence that’s been performed, I think, on both sides of understanding the ramifications of this has been tremendous,” said commissioner Randy Smith. “I just want to thank all parties involved for taking the time to make sure we get this right.”
The agreement has been in the works since fall 2016 when the Peshastin Water District initially approached the PUD about a potential acquisition. According to Wenatchee World archives, bit.ly/3G6F8Cm, the water district made the push for the acquisition due to limited employees and not having a large enough customer base to justify purchasing needed upgrades. PUD general manager, Kirk Hudson, noted the agreement is “a significant milestone.”
“It’s important to point out that the monthly rate adder is not a cost of the PUD acquiring the PWD system,” said Slaubaugh. “The Peshastin customers would be responsible for the cost of system improvements whether the PUD acquired the system or not.”
Douglas County PUD awards $18.2 million construction contract for hydrogen production facility
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD selected Ferndale-based IMCO General Construction to build the PUD’s future Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility on Highway 2/97 in Baker Flats.
PUD commissioners approved the roughly $18.2 million construction contract at a special meeting Dec. 20.
“We’re pretty pleased with IMCO, we think they’re a qualified contractor and would do a good job constructing the facility for us,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the meeting. “They’ve assembled a good team that’s very capable, they have experience with different projects of this scope and size. So we’re pleased to get a good bid from them.”
An engineer estimated the construction project would be around $17.7 million. The PUD received one other bid from a Bellingham construction company, Haskell Corporation, for $21 million.
“I’m glad we got a couple bids… at least we got a couple,” said Commissioner Molly Simpson.
According to Ivory, IMCO is ready to get started on work as soon as it signs a contract. According to this Wenatchee World article, bit.ly/3PIV69h, the facility will make hydrogen fuel at the site and sell it at the PUD’s East Wenatchee offices, where a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station also is planned. Hydrogen production is slated for July 2023.
Chelan County approves $51.5 million budget
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Dec. 19 adopted the county’s final budget for 2023, with expenses budgeted at about $51.5 million.
Commissioners shaved off about $200,000 from expenses from the preliminary budget that was passed in November. But expenses still outgrew the 2022 budgeted amount by close to $1.9 million.
The expenses cut in the final 2023 budget were mostly made by eliminating nine unfilled positions which will not be filled next year, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, in an email.
Commissioners conservatively budgeted revenues for the 2023 year at $47.7 million — about $1.2 million more than the 2022 budgeted amount.
Revenue has declined or remained stagnant from the Community Development department which handles land use and building permits, along with court fines and fees, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator, in November.
In order to fill the $3.7 million hole in the budget, the county plans on using that amount of general reserve funds in 2023. About $3.2 million out of the $3.7 million comes from the general fund but was taken out over the last two years and not yet used, according to the county.
That will leave a projected about $9.8 million in the general fund at the end of 2023, according to the budget.
Link Transit approves negotiations for up to 10 electric buses
WENATCHEE — The Link Transit board of directors in December authorized its general manager to negotiate a contract with a European-based electric bus manufacturer for up to 10 battery-electric buses.
Richard DeRock, general manager, and several members of the board made a trip in 2022 to Deurne, Netherlands where Ebusco, the Dutch-based electric bus manufacturer, is located.
The proposal from Ebusco is for 10 12-meter transit buses at $710,000 each, totaling about $4.47 million for a minimum order of six buses or $7.95 million for 10 vehicles, according to a staff report in the Link Transit’s board packet for December.
The total price includes shipping, plug-in chargers and any applicable sales tax.
Link Transit staff estimates savings of over $300,000 annually in energy costs by converting the Chelan/Manson route, currently a diesel-powered route, to electric. The change would result in $3.6 million to $3.9 million in savings over the 12 to 13 years life of a bus, according to the staff report.
It is more likely the batteries would last six years but Link Transit would still save money in operating expenses for the fuel.
The Build Your Dreams (BYD) electric buses — an American electric bus manufacturer based in California — use about 1.8 kilowatts of electricity per mile traveled, which is “pretty good,” said DeRock at the December meeting.
The Ebusco buses use an estimated 1 kilowatt per mile traveled. The Ebusco weighs 14,000 pounds less than the BYD buses because of bus’ carbon fiber construction despite seating more people than the BYD bus, DeRock said.
The “battery management system” is also “better” compared to Link Transit’s BYD electric bus, he said. DeRock clarified that Link Transit’s BYD electric bus fleet “is really good,” and the comparison is not meant to disparage BYD’s buses.
If Link Transit went ahead with the Ebusco purchase of 10 vehicles, by 2024 Link Transit would no longer operate diesel buses on any of the fixed routes, but DeRock clarified to the board that the 12 diesel buses they purchased in 2018 will still last five or six more years.
One concern, however, is the battery which is cooled by the air rather than liquid. The Wenatchee Valley has experienced temperatures near or at 45 C, or 113 Fahrenheit, which is at the upper limit of its capacity.
In conversations with Ebusco, the manufacturer said it would be open to a performance contract to ensure that Ebusco delivers a battery that will work in both hot and cold climates the area experiences, according to DeRock.
One board member expressed their concern that Link Transit was rushing into this deal too quickly and there’s still too many unknowns at this time.
The board authorized DeRock negotiate with Ebusco concerning the purchase of up to 10 electric buses.
Wenatchee agrees to buy $1.2 million lot for Safe Park II
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Jan. 12 approved entering a purchase and sale agreement of $1.2 million to acquire a 7-acre parcel already being used for Safe Park II.
Safe Parks are designated spaces for unhoused people living in their RVs.
The city will use $456,000 from the homeless tax funds collected by both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and $744,000 from the general fund to buy the land from Jimmy and Paula Properties LLC by March 15.
At the meeting, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz told the council the two Safe Parks are working really well. He also said he thinks it is very critical for the city to own the Safe Park locations.
“I think what you see around our state and in particular with Safe Parks and other locations, that if the government entity that is running the Safe Park doesn’t own the property, lots of other stuff happens around it that isn’t very appealing,” Kuntz told the council.
Safe Park II is located at 3420 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, has capacity for 20-25 RVs and takes up 38% of the 7-acre property. City officials have said the lot is usually full.
Located on the property is Midland Trucking, a trucking business owned by Jimmy and Paula Properties, LLC. The purchase and sale agreement includes the city leasing the other 62% of the property back to the sellers for $3,000 a month for 24 months, allowing time for the sellers to find a new home for their business, said Kuntz. The $3,000 monthly rental income will go toward the city’s general fund.
In October, the city scrambled to find a second area for people living in their RVs after the first Safe Park quickly reached capacity. A towing ordinance on unauthorized RVs on city streets was passed by the city in October, as well.
The city council previously approved a 12-month interim zoning ordinance for the property to be allowed to be used as a temporary emergency low-barrier shelter to have temporary tenants, as the property resides in an industrial zone.
Kuntz said in an interview after the meeting that while the 12-month interim zoning ordinance goes on, the Wenatchee planning commission will take on a study and make a recommendation on what zoning changes should be made.
“I think the interim zoning will go away at some point, and it will be something more permanent, but we got to go through a public process to make sure that’s OK,” he said.
Chelan County, Cashmere look to buy land along Sunset Highway for improvement project
CASHMERE — Chelan County and the city of Cashmere made a pitch to buy 0.255 acres north of Sunset Highway in the Cashmere Mill District from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
Chelan County’s appraisal of the land came up with $4.25 per square foot. However, the port bartered back with $5 per square foot at the port’s Jan. 10 board meeting. No decisions were made, as the port is waiting to see if its price will be accepted.
The county had penned a letter to the port about potentially buying the land in November 2022. The county also offered to reimburse the port $750 for the port to get its own appraisal.
“They (the county and the city) are in the process of building out Sunset Highway, with federal and state grants, to take what we’ve got along our Sunset and extend it all the way to Goodwin Bridge,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “It’s quite a big project. It’ll be a big success story, quite frankly.”
The Sunset Highway Improvement project includes reconstruction of a portion of Goodwin Road, and a section of Sunset Highway and its intersection with Evergreen Drive, according port documents. The project aims to widen roads, add illumination and be designed with larger vehicle movements in mind, along with pedestrian and freight mobility access.
According to Kuntz, the entities need to install stormwater drains on portions of Sunset Highway as part of the improvement project “with not a lot of property to work with.” The 0.255 acres would allow for the stormwater work and leave the port with roughly 1.18 acres that is developable.
“In a perfect situation, you’d have your project developer go in before you sell off all your property,” Kuntz said. “So I hope we’re not getting the cart before the horse here, but I know the county and the city are anxious to move forward.”
Kuntz said if the port moves forward with the sale, he wants to ensure the port will have stormwater access rights to the city or county stormwater pond.
According to a county engineer, this parcel is the best location based on natural drainage with what systems are already in place with mutual benefit to the county, city and port.
East Wenatchee grants non-profits American Rescue Plan Act funds
EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee approved funding for local non-profit organizations through the American Rescue Plan Act at a city council meeting Dec. 6.
East Wenatchee was granted $3 million. The city will grant $359,638 to non-profit organizations in the Wenatchee Valley.
The American Rescue Plan Act is a federal grant to provide state and local governments with financial relief to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ARPA committee decides which organizations to award based on criteria from the federal government.
The main three criteria were: workforce development for organizations, programs that help health needs, and programs that provide childcare.
Here is the list of non-profit organizations and the amount of funding each received:
Eastmont Park District, $121,638
St. Joseph’s Catholic School, $75,000
Wenatchee Valley Chamber, $3,000
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $10,000
Wenatchee Valley YMCA, $150,000
According to East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, St. Joseph Catholic School declined to accept its grant. Crawford said the committee will discuss what to do with the $75,000 next year.