Bavarian Ritz Hotel remodels into Hotel Leavenworth
A newly rebranded hotel in Leavenworth, Hotel Leavenworth, recently announced its full renovation was complete.
The 1906-era building at 633 Front St. was called the Bavarian Ritz Hotel. Rob Ahrens, owner and general manager, bought it in November 2022.
It took nearly six months to renovate it into a modern, elevated, lodge-style hotel that still maintained the historic elements, artwork, and old-world charm, according to a press release.
“As we unveil and welcome guests to the new Hotel Leavenworth, I take great pride in seeing the outcome of our renovation project. Redesigning and rebuilding every detail of the hotel has been a labor of love, patience, and determination for me. The hotel’s ideal location in the heart of this beloved town and community holds special significance for me and my family,” Ahrens stated in the release.
“It was a lot of work,” Ahrens said in an interview. He worked on the renovations himself with his cousin and subcontractors. “I’m so happy to be done with the work so I can just focus on the business side of things.”
The dog-friendly boutique hotel has 16 rooms with electric fireplaces in each room, and some rooms are equipped with jetted tubs. Rooms also include refrigerators and microwaves. Sizes range from 200 square feet to a two-bedroom suite. There is a sun deck for guests with views of the Cascade Mountains and the Wenatchee River.
Pybus gets renovation permit ahead of 10-year anniversary celebration
Pybus Public Market received a permit for its $1 million renovation project on May 3, a week before its 10-year anniversary celebration, according to a social media post.
“It’s more than just a parking lot, it’s about community,” Pybus general manager and Wenatchee City Council member, Travis Hornby, told The Wenatchee World.
The project will level out the parking area, eliminate steps in front of the west side entrance and increase outdoor event space, as well as improve electrical and water infrastructure systems for the building.
Hornby said leaders hope to start the project this summer.
Pybus was planning to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an outdoor event May 13, featuring treats from Little Red’s Espresso & Bakery and Cafe Columbia, as well as family games.
The history of Pybus will be on display and the kick-off of the 2023 Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market will happen, too, Hornby said.
The sale of Pybus merchandise and opportunities to dunk Hornby and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in a water tank will raise money for the renovation project.
USDA names new director of National Institute of Food and Agriculture
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a press release the appointment of Dr. Manjit K. Misra as the new director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).
NIFA works "in advancing agricultural research, education, and extension to solve societal challenges,” according to a release in late April.
“Dr. Misra is an esteemed scientist and educator whose devotion to studying and sharing his knowledge of seeds with the world will benefit society and inspire generations to come,” stated Tom Vilsack, USDA secretary, in the release.
Misra served as a professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University and was the director of the university’s Seed Science Center for more than 30 years. From 2012 to 2017, Misra was the chair of the USDA’s National Genetic Resources Advisory Council.
Misra was set to begin as NIFA director May 1.
Riverwalk Café reopens under new management
The Riverwalk Café opens Saturday under a new name — the Broken Compass Café — in Chelan under Marcia Tucker’s management.
The place was closed September 2022 by the Courtney family, owners of the Riverwalk Inn. The 204 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, space in the Riverwalk Inn is now leased to Tucker.
The café will serve breakfast, lunch, pastries and coffee. Some signature dishes include, sweet potato waffle, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, barnyard scramble, breakfast burrito, bagel sandwich, yogurt and fruit bowl and steel cut oats.
Ingredients are locally sourced and are made using farm-to-table eggs, as well as Twisp roasters for coffee.
The café will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday, the weekend and will close Tuesday and Wednesday.
During the winter season, it will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering dinner by reservation only, according to Tucker.
Iwa Sushi and Grill cuts ribbon on renovated space
Iwa Sushi and Grill recently celebrated the completion of its restaurant renovation with a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve been expanding, so we have more space; more seating indoors and outdoors. We have a really cool covering for the outdoor seating. We also have a fan and a heater, so no matter the weather, it’ll still be beautiful outside. I tried to carry on some music, like live music in the summertime, because especially downtown, a lot of people walk through; it’s really nice,” said restaurant owner, Lin Yang.
“I feel so excited for this. I’ve been waiting one year,” Yang said. “I started designing everything as of April last year, so it’s been one year. Really exciting.”
Other business owners on Wenatchee Avenue brought Yang flowers to congratulate her.
Alongside the renovations, new items have been added to the menu such as an Enchantment Roll, Castlerock Roll, a variety of special “box” meals of assorted sushi selections, and more. Free samples were given away at the grand opening to allow visitors to try the new options. Some new drinks were also added.
“We added more to the cocktail bar. More unique, Japanese style, like a matcha and yuzu cocktail,” said Yang.
Iwa Sushi and Grill is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Ave., and open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Pangborn Memorial Airport hangar, taxiway project moves forward
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners discussed the $4.1 million Pangborn Memorial Airport hangar site development and taxiway extension project and potential funding during their April 11 meeting. The design for the project, done through a $242,000 contract with T-O Engineers, was under review by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The project includes an 800-by-50-foot extension of Taxiway B, nine development-ready sites for future hangars and 2,000 feet of new access roadway. The project will create the hangar sites to house about eight private aircraft, whose owners are leasing space in the Executive Flight Building.
The port planned to open the project to bidders by April 25, pending commissioners approval, and award a contract by May 23.
“The idea is to have a path ready for hangar space in anticipation of the (Washington) Army National Guard taking over the Executive Flight (Building) and having some tenants that will be displaced,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “In addition to attracting just additional aircraft to Pangborn Airport … (it will) provide new income for us.”
The Washington Army National Guard is slated to move into the Executive Flight Building by early 2024. According to port documents, construction is set to start in June with “substantial completion” of construction projected to be mid-September.
The estimated $4.1 million project would include potentially $1.3 million contributed from the port’s capital budget. The port is also projected to receive a little more than $2 million through the FAA grant to back the project, according to port documents. Roughly $3.2 million of the project is likely FAA Airport Improvement Project grant funding eligible, however the port is currently unable to tap into the funds.
“The problem is the different pots of funds that we have, we’ve already obligated. Unfortunately, all of our pots of funds have been pre-allocated,” Kuntz said. “It’s not that it’s not eligible, it’s that we’re using all the money for other projects, which is good in a sense, because we’re so active.”
According to Kuntz, the port will also apply for a grant of roughly $115,000 through the Washington State Department of Transportation.
An unnamed private company is slated to pay almost $300,000 for the capital facilities charge of Pad B, a hangar site, according to port documents. The unidentified company “seems to be all in,” Kuntz said.
Airlift Northwest, an air ambulance program through Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine, has expressed interest in constructing a hangar site, Kuntz said, and that’s (Pad A) earmarked for a capital facilities charge of roughly $316,000.
“Pad A, we still don’t know where we’re at with Airlift Northwest. So even if Pad A doesn’t happen immediately, I think we’re OK with that. Once we actually open up bids … and they come in in ranges. Then I do think we need to sit down and recalculate the capital facilities charge,” Kuntz said. “We’re not here to make money on this project, we’re here to break even with the hope that the taxpayers of Chelan and Douglas counties do not have to subsidize the hangar site project.”
A complete project budget with FAA concurrence on grant eligibility will be provided to commissioners prior to the bid process, according to port documents.
Sister cider companies merge to expand Yonder brand
Sister companies Yonder Cider Co. and The Source Cider recently merged to become Yonder Cider Co.
Both companies were founded in 2020 in Wenatchee and are located next to each other on North Miller Street.
The Source Cider makes premium juice and custom fermentation for breweries and wineries. It also presses its own fruits and works with orchardists from the Wenatchee Valley and Pacific Northwest, according to a release.
Yonder Cider produces its cider brand in cans and kegs at The Source Cider and distributes those across Washington state.
When Yonder Cider was founded it was a case study for The Source Cider, proving that starting a business with little capital was possible, according to a release from the company.
CEO and founder of both businesses, Caitlin Braam, said she hopes to support more orchards, farms, and the cider market with the merger that was announced in late March. She declined to provide the cost to bring the two companies together.
“With our resources combined, we can support more orchards and farmers, work with more cideries and further support the cider market — all while growing Yonder as a brand,” Braam said.
“The merger will allow for further expansion, as well as increased capacity, streamlined systems and allow the two companies to work together toward a common goal,” she continued.
The merger also will increase the amount of gallons produced a year to 600,000 and grow the orchard outreach and pressing program, she said.
“Closing The Source wasn’t even an option. It doesn’t die with the merger, it only gets stronger. The merger just reinforces my long-term goal for the companies and support of the cider industry,” Braam said.
Watercore Cider owners ready for new downtown Wenatchee taproom
Watercore Cider planned a grand opening for a new taproom in Wenatchee on May 12, but the doors were to open quietly before that.
“We sold at Wenatchee Valley Farmers market last year, and we were on tap around town a little bit,” said co-owner Sarah Lindell. “We were also at the Apple Blossom Festival beer garden, we will be there again this year.”
Lindell and co-owner Devon Gray decided to open the brick-and-mortar operation at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave.
Employees hand select, press and bottle local, tree-ripened apples for the cider, according to the company website.
“I wanted the chance to connect directly to the people who were gonna drink the cider,” Lindell said.
They said they found a perfect spot for their vision.
“Both Devon and I are from East Wenatchee and I wanted to add a business that added something to the community and downtown (Wenatchee) is the best for that. The landlord has also been good to work with,” Lindell said.
But it took some time. According to Lindell, it was three months before the 2,300-square-foot space was found.
Lindell and Gray said the space only had the basic necessities. They built everything they needed while keeping the original style of the space.
“We came into the space with bare bones. There was work done to be able to serve food. The taproom didn’t have anything built out so we built the bar, the bench, and the tables,” Lindell said. “We have tried to enhance and support the original space, the ceilings are 2-by-2-foot tiles and there’s a brick wall on one side. We wanted to compliment what was already there.”
Lindell said the process of opening a business can be time-consuming and required passion and dedication, and she’s ready to see the taproom open.
Lindell and Gray said they both self-financed the business, although they weren’t expecting as much uncertainty with costs.
“The challenging part about self-financing is that there’s a certain degree of uncertainty at how much it will be,” Lindell added. “It’s been a valuable experience and hopefully set to be very rewarding. I’m looking forward to seeing tangible results to all the work that’s been put in.”
Watercore will serve its branded cider, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as some sweet and savory dishes.
Lindell and Gray said they are in the process of hiring staff, but already have a hefty amount of applicants interested.
“Right now we have about 15-20 people interested,” Lindell said. That number happens to be their desired number of employees a year.
In the next year Lindell said she hopes to see an increase in customer satisfaction, and to provide good service to the community.
“I would like to see the place be busy and enjoy and be able to serve some good food to the people in the Wenatchee Valley,” Lindell said.
Gray said she wants to continue growing, learning, and establishing a presence.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say we, of course, want to see this little business establish a solid and successful presence over the next five years,” Gray said. “On top of that, we would love to be a consistent player in the community, helping to continue growing interest in the things that make our valley so incredible, including our uniquely diverse apply industry.”
Annual investment conference awards more than $300,000 to Washington companies
An investment conference in Wenatchee awarded more than $300,000 to Washington companies during an annual event. To date, the Flywheel Investment Conference has contributed $1.2 million.
According to a press release from the NCW Tech Alliance, the Flywheel Conference brought more than 300 attendees from around the state to Wenatchee for networking, investor panels and keynote presentations from April 19 to 21.
More than 80 companies applied for the conference’s main prize, with the field whittled to six finalists who competed live during the conference.
GemaTEG, a Seattle Company that develops cooling systems for high-performance microprocessors, received a $150,000 investment award from the Flywheel Angel Network.
Alphi and SheFly, both based in Seattle, received $50,000 investments from the Flywheel Angel Network, while SheFly received an additional $5,000 for the Audience Favorite cash prize. SheFLy manufactures apparel with an extended zipper that allows a wearer to answer nature’s call easier, while Alphi is a database to bring increased transparency to NFT’s any other digital assets.
The NCW Tech Alliance, a nonprofit that encourages regional development, offered Citizen Mint a $50,000 prize if they relocate to either Chelan or Douglas counties.
The 2023 conference was sponsored by Moss Adams, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Confluence Health, and Microsoft. Plans for the 2024 conference in Wenatchee are underway.
Wenatchee Farmers Market returns to Pybus Public Market for summer — and years to come
For farm-to-table fresh produce and proteins, the Wenatchee Valley Farmer’s Market recently opened for the spring season this weekend and will remain a bi-weekly feature at Pybus Public Market through October and for many years to come.
The farmers market hours are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pybus Market parking lot.
Pybus General Manager and Foundation Director Travis Horby said, “We just signed a re-up on their lease for the next 10 years.”
The farmers market opened in 1979 by businesswoman Fran Taber and farmer Jerry Pipitone. Over the years, the vendor tents have moved from the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center to Memorial Park to several different parking lots. It has been at Pybus since 2013.
Pybus Public Market is located near the Apple Capital Loop Trail and Wenatchee Riverfront Park at 3 N. Worthen St.
Cashmere bug farm expands to Wenatchee for more production, collaboration
North Central Washington bug farm, Beta Hatch, is spreading its wings and opening a second mealworm production facility in Wenatchee with the help of a $400,000 state grant.
Beta Hatch currently operates out of its 40,000-square-foot Cashmere facility, producing worms and beetle eggs to sell on the market as animal feed and fertilizer. The site’s ribbon cutting was in June 2022, with Gov. Jay Inslee attending.
The new location is about a 10-minute drive from the current Titchenal Road site, said Virginia Emery, Beta Hatch CEO and founder. She declined to give the new site’s address.
“One of the great things is that we can be moving material and people from one site to the other as needed to really support a smoother scale up of the new operation,” Emery said. “We’ve been growing out of our flagship in Cashmere for the last year and a half. We are needing some new space to increase our capacity.”
The new Beta Hatch facility will be a retrofitted former controlled atmosphere building with an adjacent warehouse, with the assistance of the grant funds, for the mealworm producer’s new space. According to Emery, the second Beta Hatch facility will provide space to increase production, as well as tap into the bird market, such as backyard chickens.
The new facility also allows Beta Hatch to have room to foster a collaboration with Cashmere apple slicing company, Crunch Pak. Crunch Pak did not immediately respond to The Wenatchee World’s request for comment.
“One of the things this will help us do is validate a closed loop circular economy with them (Crunch Pak), taking apple cores from their fruit slicing as one of the feed stocks for our bugs and then producing for us the insect manure as a really great soil and plant amendment that they’re putting back in their orchards,” Emery said. “It’s a really nice sustainability story, shortening all the supply chains in agriculture.”
Beta Hatch received the funding through a $2 million Washington Department of Commerce Evergreen Manufacturing Grants program. The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will route the funding from the state program to Beta Hatch (wenatcheeworld.com). The program, designed to create manufacturing and research development jobs throughout the state, required an associate development organization or a local economic development partner to facilitate the grant funds.
“We’re expecting to have close to 50 positions created at this location and potentially similar size of increase at our existing location. We’ll be able to increase capacity there, as well,” Emery said. “There’ll be a sizeable number of jobs we’ll be creating.”
Construction jobs will also be a byproduct of the facility, which has an earliest completion date set for the end of 2024. The design work for the facility is underway, according to Emery.