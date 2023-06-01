Bavarian Ritz Hotel remodels into Hotel Leavenworth

A newly rebranded hotel in Leavenworth, Hotel Leavenworth, recently announced its full renovation was complete.

Hotel Leavenworth

Inside a renovated room at Hotel Leavenworth.
Pybus Permit

Pybus Public Market general manager Travis Hornby shows the permit for the facility's renovation project to Pybus Foundation board member Mike Cattin.  
Dr. Manjit Misra

Dr. Manjit K. Misra

National Institute of Food and Agriculture director
Riverwalk Inn & Cafe Chelan

Riverwalk Inn & Cafe, Chelan
Download PDF hangar site
This shows plans for the Taxiway B extension and hangar site development project.
kuntz

Jim Kuntz

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO
Copy of 1542F9A0-5CF7-45CD-B6B9-407FA5F1FF43.jpg

Apples are processed at The Source Cider in Wenatchee. 

.
IMG_8416 (2).JPG

Caitlin Braam

Yonder Cider Co. and The Source Cider CEO
230422-bizag-watercore 01.jpg
From left, Frances Loomis, Sheryl and Sarah Lindell talk about what pies will be made for the new Watercore Cider taproom at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee on Friday. A grand opening is scheduled for May 12.
230422-bizag-watercore 02.jpg
The doorway brings in light to the new Watercore Cider taproom at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee on Friday.
shefly

SheFly COO and Co-Founder Charlotte Massey, left, and CEO and Co-Founder Georgia Grace Edwards, right, with the combined $55,000 the company received at the 2023 Flywheel Investment Conference.
A place to buy local (copy)
FILE PHOTO: Cathy Rodriguez of Wenatchee shops for heirloom tomatoes at Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market at Pybus Public Market.


