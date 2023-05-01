Chelan County PUD forecasts broadband access expansion

Chelan County PUD is anticipating meeting its goal of providing fiber-optic broadband internet access to 85% of the county by the end of 2026, despite continuous county growth stretching the PUD service territory.

bob Shane

Bob Shane

Chelan PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director
lineage logistics (copy)

Three former Lineage Logistics buildings on Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street, are seen here in a concept.
file photo

Microsoft says it is buying more than 100 acres in Malaga to "expand its cloud infrastructure."
stacie

Stacie de Mestre

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
crypto

Salcido Enterprises employees perform maintenance on servers in the server farm at Pangborn Industrial Park in January 2021.
Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District

Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District logo


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?