Chelan County PUD forecasts broadband access expansion
Chelan County PUD is anticipating meeting its goal of providing fiber-optic broadband internet access to 85% of the county by the end of 2026, despite continuous county growth stretching the PUD service territory.
Commissioners received an update at the April 3 board meeting, including plans to reach the rural and hard to reach corners of the county by 2027. According to John Stoll, PUD customer utilities managing director, since August 2022, a staff analysis was conducted to gauge what it would take, including resources, to measure whether the PUD would meet the 85% goal by the end of 2026. No exact number of premises were known.
“That 85% mark we’re reaching for is a moving target,” said commissioner Carnan Bergren. “85% six years ago is a lot different than what we’re looking at today. I hope down the road we define a service territory.”
The PUD earmarked a goal to bump fiber-optic expansion from 69% to 85%-90% of county residents in its 2015-2019 strategic plan. Fiber-optic expansion would be provided to customers at “no additional cost” by pulling funds from the Power Public Benefit program, said Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director. Through the program, which funds community-oriented projects, the utility committed a total of $27 million for fiber-optic expansion.
“The county growth impact was something that was very interesting to us. It’s difficult for us to really anticipate what that might be,” Shane said. “It definitely far exceeded what we originally planned and looked at in 2015.”
Port authority takes step for development of old Lineage buildings
WENATCHEE — A new contractor has been tapped to take the next step to develop three former Lineage Logistics buildings by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
Two developers pitched their visions at a March 28 board meeting for three of the former fruit warehouses to commissioners on South Columbia Street. The selected firm, JAB Investors, brought forward a letter of intent. The other developer, listed as TEAM in port documents, presented a proposal for the buildings that fell short of commissioners’ criteria checklist for the property.
“One of the things commissioners talked about was obviously we’d like to see this building improved conceptually and there are goals and architectural improvements as well as parking,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “We wanted to find a responsible developer to take on the project and add value to the Wenatchee Valley. We really wanted to make sure the architectural goals and parking requirements were looked at.”
When the 1.5-acre site was originally listed in May 2020, port commissioners outlined goals for the property, including adaptive reuse and public parking. Commissioners expressed a desire to retain historical features of the buildings as a nod to the former apple packing and warehouse background, as well as a public parking component.
Board vice president, Donn Etherington, said at the meeting these details were “critically important.”
“Staff position is that JAB has an edge as the preferred one because it meets more of the criteria established by the board,” Kuntz said.
JAB Investors submitted a letter of intent, which includes a deposit, that outlines giving CDRPA control and approval over architectural renderings, as well as allowing public parking at the site, according to Kuntz. The letter of intent gives JAB Investors a 15-day grace period to work out details of a proposal and conduct additional feasibility testing of the buildings.
After 15 days, the firm’s deposit of $10,000 becomes permanent and “they’re going to have to figure out and put more detail in like the TEAM proposal,” Kuntz said, which would be followed by a purchase and sale agreement.
“I personally see this as a transition from the downtown business core down to the Pybus Market and all the great things that are happening there,” Etherington said. “There’s an opportunity to fill in that gap and attract more people to that property.”
A previous developer, Flint Hartwig with S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics and later SoCo Crossing, stepped forward to take on the commissioners’ vision in 2020, however the project “wasn’t economically feasible,” Kuntz said. The original developer’s project was officially shelved in May 2022, the property hit the market again and the request for proposals went back out for developers’ inquiries.
Diamond maker considers 50-year lease on 17 acres of port land
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is giving diamond manufacturer, Diamond Foundry, a year to explore an energy study on 17 acres of port-owned land before potentially entering a 50-year lease.
Commissioners approved the letter of intent for the acreage on Urban Industrial Way in East Wenatchee, near Pangborn Memorial Airport, at the March 28 board meeting. If the deal goes through, the port would receive an annual rent payment of $259,000 from Diamond Foundry.
Diamond Foundry came to Wenatchee on Hawley Street in 2019.
According to Kuntz, the diamond manufacturer is interested in business “on both sides of the river.”
“They’re (Diamond Foundry) looking at maybe 50,000-square-foot buildings and doing it as a campus,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the board meeting. “As their demand goes up and as they get a substation up, they would just start building 50,000 (square foot buildings).”
In the year allowance in the letter of intent, Diamond Foundry would work alongside Douglas County PUD to identify placement of a substation, calculate the cost that Diamond Foundry would need to pay for the substation’s build and how large of a substation would be needed. Diamond Foundry uses renewable hydroelectric power from the local dams to power its proprietary high-heat plasma reactor on greenhouse gases — methane and carbon, which eventually creates diamonds.
The port would be obligated to take the property off the market for the year while Diamond Foundry pays the port 50% of the rent, “which is $130,000 on a nonrefundable basis,” Kuntz said at the meeting.
“Diamond Foundry has interest in growing in the greater Wenatchee area as a North America place where they’re going to continue manufacturing diamonds,” Kuntz said. “Diamond Foundry is highly motivated to get some property.”
Kuntz added Diamond Foundry’s pitch to lease the property for 35 cents per square foot for a 50-year span would fill the port’s pocket as a “long-term revenue stream.”
A warehouse developer also approached the port to purchase the 17 acres for $135,000 per acre, or about $2.3 million.
“Diamond Foundry is more than happy to enter a 50-year lease, bringing us … annual revenue plus CPI (Consumer Price Index) for 50 years is a better deal for us. I also think at the end of the day, better jobs,” Kuntz said. “I think they’ll (Diamond Foundry jobs) will pay a little better than a warehouse worker. Doesn’t mean a warehouse worker isn’t valuable, but those are $18-, $19-, $20-an-hour jobs.”
Unemployment rate trends upward in February
While unemployment tends to tick up in the winter and crater in the summer, the jobless rate locally continues to outpace last year. For the fifth straight month, Chelan and Douglas counties saw a higher unemployment rate than the year before.
The two counties had a 7.3% unemployment rate in February, up from 7.1% in January, according to a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist for the state’s Employment Security Department.
“In February 2022 there were 3,919 unemployed residents in the Wenatchee MSA while there were 4,856 residents out of work in February 2023, a 23.9 percent increase,” Meseck wrote in the report. “The increase in the number of unemployed overpowered the more modest labor force growth, pushing the local unemployment rate up from 6.1 percent in February 2022 to 7.3 percent in February 2023.”
Only the education and health services sector increased employment between February and January, adding about 100 jobs in the first two months of the year. Each of the other industries tracked in the monthly report remained either stagnant or decreased.
The MSA has about 1,000 more residents in the labor force in February compared to January, and roughly 2,300 more compared to February 2022, a 3.7% increase.
“When compared with the pre-COVID era of 2019 and early 2020, the local labor force appears to be rebounding,” Meseck wrote in the report.
Across the state, the labor force has boomed. Washington’s labor pool has about 120,000 more residents in February 2023 when compared to the year before and the state’s labor force has increased year over year for the past 18 months.
Microsoft files building permit application for 3 buildings in Malaga
MALAGA — Microsoft Corporation filed permits in Chelan County for three buildings in Malaga, another move for the tech giant’s future.
Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners and staff discussed Microsoft, the filing and its reimbursable agreement for Malaga Water District work at the March 14 board meeting. Jim Kuntz, port CEO, said the filing was “good news.”
“(The permit application) lays out everything they want to do,” Kuntz said. “Three buildings, each building 250,000 square feet.”
The three proposed buildings, or future data centers, will sit on 105 acres off of Malaga Alcoa Highway. Each building is slated to house an administrative area with data halls for “climatized storage of computer servers,” the application stated. A loading dock, employee parking, private on-site water storage tanks and exterior equipment yards were also listed in the application.
According to the application, construction is anticipated to start in 2023 for the first data center building and span 18 months. The other two data centers’ construction will be underway “as market demands warrant in a similar duration.” Work, such as site grading for the planned switchyard and transmission line construction, is expected to start in spring 2023 and last six months, according to the application.
The port is gearing to kickstart its $2.3 million water line extension work for the Malaga Water District system improvements in June, with a construction contract awarded. According to Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, the 5,000-foot-long, 18-inch water line is anticipated to be completed by late October — which is in line with the reimbursable agreement the port is in with Microsoft for Phase 1 of the system improvements.
Microsoft is in a reimbursement agreement with the port for necessary water improvements in the Malaga Water District to accommodate the incoming Microsoft data center site and expected growth in the area. The port signs the checks for the improvements and Microsoft reimburses the port.
Port reverts former Yahoo! data center to 'core and shell state'
WENATCHEE — A former data center in the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) was stripped of its generators, chillers and switchgears so the building can go back to its original state by August.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners surveyed the restoration project’s progress on March 14. Yahoo!’s data center was housed on the entire third floor and half of the lower level of the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way.
“When they (data center tenants) moved out, all of their electrical and mechanical infrastructure remained,” wrote Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, in an email. “The port attempted to find a tenant who would utilize the equipment and infrastructure, but was unsuccessful.”
To restore the building “to a core and shell state,” roughly 2,500 man hours were invested into the project as of March 27, de Mestre wrote. The hours of labor included removing and recycling 260,000 pounds of stripped bare copper wire, removing 150,000 pounds worth of batteries and removing 28 exhaust fans from the CTC roof. According to de Mestre, most of the salvage and demolition work is completed.
“(Big ticket items for the project included) removal of the exterior equipment yard (generators, chillers and cooling towers) and restoring it to parking,” de Mestre wrote. “Removal of all the electrical equipment (switchgear, automatic transfer switches, back up batteries, conduit/copper wire) from the lower level and putting the electrical, fire suppression and fire alarm systems that served the data center back onto the building systems.”
The port’s contract with Absher Construction for the demolition of the data center and restoration work was for roughly $3.7 million.
“However, much of the material and equipment that were removed from the data center had a salvage value,” de Mestre wrote. “For that reason they paid us $1,210,000 at the beginning of the project.”
De Mestre added the restoration work won’t be completed until August due to long lead times on windows. No significant change order or additional costs were accrued during the project as of March 27.
Former Confluence Health employees file new lawsuit
WATERVILLE — The group of nearly 100 former employees who lost their jobs when Confluence Health enforced the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate filed a new lawsuit against their former employer alleging that they were fired in violation of state law which protected medical and religious accommodations.
In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The original lawsuit filed in April 2022 was dismissed March 20 by Judge Brian Huber who in a previous decision ruled that plaintiffs failed to identify a “clear mandate of public policy that support their claim for wrongful discharge,” according to documents.
That order dismissed the plaintiff’s claims with prejudice except their claim that Confluence failed to accommodate religious practices. Lacy has appealed to the state Court of Appeals Division III and was granted a case number.
The new lawsuit focuses on how Confluence Health allegedly terminated the employment of staff because they refused to get a COVID-19 vaccination despite securing a religious or medical exemption.
Lacy noted that some of his plaintiffs did not request an accommodation because they were under the belief that it would be “futile” to get an exemption.
While of a more narrow scope, the lawsuit repeats many of the same claims as the previous lawsuit:
- The state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate did not compel Confluence Health to effectively fire its employees.
- Confluence Health’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement was “based on the false premise” that staff who were not vaccinated posed a bigger threat in the workplace than vaccinated staff members.
- Confluence Health failed to factor in unvaccinated staff members’ natural immunity against COVID-19.
The plaintiffs are asking for their old jobs back with financial relief for damages caused, or all “actual damages past and future” if they can’t return to their former posts.
This new lawsuit comes after Confluence Health revised its COVID-19 vaccination policy in February, allowing current or former employees with approved accommodations to apply for any open position they are qualified for.
Douglas County PUD collects input on what to charge crypto miners, data centers
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is considering changing cryptocurrency miners’ and low-tier data centers’ annual demand charge, the fee for electric use measured in kilowatts, to the individual company’s highest measured demand from the year prior.
The PUD held a public hearing at the April 10 board meeting about a change to Schedule 1D customers, cryptocurrency miners and low-tier data centers, or those with simpler infrastructure in comparison to large scale centers.
Schedule 1D customers are considered “large” users with “a lot of power involved”, said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager.
“For a small district like Douglas PUD, our average (total from all customers) loads are 150 megawatts and so crypto and low-tier data is about 25-40 megawatts of that load at any given time. What we’re seeing with a lot of our (Schedule) 1D customers, we’re seeing really dramatic changes in their load profile,” Ivory said. “For our three largest grocery stores in town, they use about between a megawatt and a half and 2 megawatts. It shows a pretty consistent figure. For a utility on a planning basis, these are the kind of loads we’re used to.”
According to Ivory, Schedule 1D customers were tracked to bounce from 2 megawatts to 4 megawatts and drop to almost zero megawatts over the course of a year. The inconsistency of demand increases risk and cost for the utility, Ivory said. Power sales contracts are largely based on the PUD predicting loads by using the average of the utility’s loads over a period of time.
“It’s having a pretty significant, severe impact on the district. Our plans are made for average consumption, so all these variations make a dramatic impact to the utility. From a utility planning perspective, we’re trying to anticipate what our loads are going to be a year in advance and we’re doing that over from average load calculations. We’re not anticipating these big jumps and these loads bottoming out,” Ivory said. “It impacts the district because we’re predicting to have lower power from our share of the Wells Project. When we don’t get enough power, we end up purchasing power on the market, which is what the district is subject to right now.”
Since the beginning of the year, the PUD has purchased $1 million worth of power on the open market, Ivory said. Market prices range from $60-$80 per megawatt and can tick up to $150 per megawatt. The PUD didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information on how much open market power it previously purchased.
The current demand charge for Schedule 1D customers is $3.54 per kilowatt of demand in excess of 50 kilowatts, according to Douglas County PUD documents. Ivory added demand is about 10% of these customers’ bills. The new demand charge would be a company’s peak demand from the year prior, or not a uniform rate.
“We just finished going through this process, a very similar process with Grant PUD for basically the same reason. Primarily revolving around high density in crypto and data processing loads cycling on and off and then the utility being on the hook for purchasing power or what to do with excess power that isn’t being consumed,” said Malachi Salcido, founder/CEO of cryptocurrency mining company, Salcido Enterprises. “The notable difference (with Grant County PUD fee change) is instead of taking the highest measured demand from the prior year, the Grant County utility agreed to 75% of the highest measured demand for the prior year.”
Salcido has also been involved in the rate process for Chelan County PUD.
Ivory agreed to research Grant County PUD’s new fixed rate. The public hearing will remain open during the following board meetings until commissioners approve a fee.
“We’re not finalizing anything right now. We want to hear from you guys,” said commissioner Aaron Viebrock.
Chelan County PUD gains access to Okanogan County water in $1 million annual lease
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will gain access to 4,000 acre-feet of water annually for irrigation from an Okanogan County water bank source, similar to a reservoir, through an agreement with Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District (OTID).
Chelan PUD will lease the water source for about $1 million annually at $250 per acre-foot per year. Commissioners approved the mitigation water supply agreement unanimously at the board meeting March 20, as part of the PUD’s federal requirements for operating dams.
One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land about 1-foot deep, according to the North Marin Water District in California.
The duration of the agreement is “indefinite,” but the PUD has the right to terminate the agreement. According to PUD documents, OTID can only terminate the agreement based “on the district’s breach or if a governmental agency prevents its performance.”
“We will gain a significant asset to meet future water supplies, possibly for hatcheries, parks, water systems and power generation,” said Marcie Clement, PUD water resources program manager, at the meeting. “In the near term, the water will be used to maintain in-stream flows until the water is needed.”
The ability to adapt to climate change and its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licenses tied to Rocky Reach, Rock Island and Lake Chelan hydroelectric projects were cited as reasons for the mitigation water supply agreement.
According to PUD managing director of district services, Justin Erickson, the federal licenses include responsibilities with fish hatcheries and public recreation. The water can help fulfill those requirements.
“We have three long-term Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses, within those licenses we will need to be able to meet our current and future license obligations — often which water covers that (obligations). Without water we can’t continue to do the things we do,” Clement said. “Also (a reason to execute the agreement is) to retain flexibility for future opportunities. With a FERC license that long, there’s all types of things that may come up or other obligations that we may have.”
The PUD has not entered into a similar agreement previously, according to Erickson.
In 2019, OTID created the water bank, with approval for use of the water for multiple downstream purposes, through a Washington State Department of Ecology Trust water program. OTID is permitted to allocate mitigation rights to outside users, like Chelan PUD, within the area of use authorized for the bank — which includes the Columbia River, downstream from its confluence with the Okanogan River, according to PUD documents.
“The source of the water is Lake Osoyoos, Similkameen River and the Okanogan River, so further up north, closer to Canada,” Clement said. “(In the near term) that water will remain in the Similkameen River, Okanogan and Columbia rivers.”
The lease was negotiated between the PUD and OTID based on fair market price, Clement said, and “increases will be tied to the consumer price index, beginning at year 10.”
“This is a huge step for us looking well into our future,” said PUD commissioner Randy Smith.