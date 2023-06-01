Kyle Osburn and Maddy Tibbetts recently earned their Fire Inspector 1 and Fire Inspector 2 certifications from the International Code Council. Osburn and Tibbets are fire inspectors and investigators for Chelan County. Being certified means they can identify fire hazards and mitigation strategies proficiently, as well as interpret national fire code standards.
Gregory Hansen of Numerica Credit Union was recently promoted to chief credit officer. His duties are now overseeing the credit union’s lending, credit and collection functions. Hansen has more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry. Before becoming chief, he was the executive vice president.
Mat Engstrom from North Cascades Bank has been promoted to branch manager. Engstrom was previously an accounting manager, and before that he was a general manager at Gold’s Gym. He graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Washington State Historic Preservation Officer Dr. Allyson Brooks recently announced Linda Haglund as one of the 2023 recipients of the Outstanding Achievements in Historic Preservation awards. Haglund served as the executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association from 2011 to 2022. She received the Outstanding Career Achievement award in part for being “the ultimate champion for her hometown and its beloved small businesses, property owners, and for her ‘Main Street family’ near and far,” according to a release from the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation.
New jobs, new faces
Biosports Physical Therapy welcomes Emily Brandt as a new physical therapist. Brandt earned her associate’s from Wenatchee Valley College and continued her education at Washington State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. After gaining experience working as an aide with Biosports and coaching volleyball and track at Orondo Middle School, she attended Spokane Falls Community College and earned her physical therapist assistant degree.
