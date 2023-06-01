Staying on Top

Kyle Osburn and Maddy Tibbetts recently earned their Fire Inspector 1 and Fire Inspector 2 certifications from the International Code Council. Osburn and Tibbets are fire inspectors and investigators for Chelan County. Being certified means they can identify fire hazards and mitigation strategies proficiently, as well as interpret national fire code standards.

Kyle_Osburn (1).jpg

Kyle Osburn
Maddy_Tibbetts (1).jpg

Maddy Tibbetts
Greg-Hansen-Numerica (1) (2).jpg

Greg Hansen
Mat_Engstrom_headshot (2).jpg

Mat Engstrom

North Cascades Bank

branch manager
Linda Haglund Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director (copy)

Linda Haglund

former WDA executive director, Outstanding Career Achievement award winner
Emily (1).jpg

Emily Brandt

physical therapist


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?