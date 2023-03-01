New jobs, new faces
Draggoo Financial Group recently hired Miranda Porter as the executive service manager of the company.
Draggoo Financial Group recently hired Miranda Porter as the executive service manager of the company.
The Manson Chamber of Commerce recently hired Tom L. Tochterman as the executive director. Tochterman has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate asset management, policy development and organizational leadership and governance in profit and nonprofit enterprises.
Kinwell Medical Group welcomes Miranda Raiche as a new primary care doctor. Raiche earned her medical degree from MCP-Hahnemann School of Medicine and completed her family residency at the University of Utah.
Larson Gross PLLC recently welcomed Katrina Isler as the new U.S. individual tax practice leader.
The Wheatland Bank welcomes Eric J. Davis as the new agriculture and commercial lender.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center hired Courtney Tiffany as the museum's director of operations. Tiffany will oversee guest services, facilities, special projects and the curatorial team. She earned a bachelor's degree in French and a master's degree in library and information science from the University of Washington.
Larson Gross announced the promotions of Amanda Hutchinson to senior associate in client accounting services and Susan Champagne to manager in client accounting services.
Travis Guzik, an agent with New York Life Insurance Company, recently celebrated his four-year anniversary with the firm.
Rudy Joya was recently named principal of Cascade High School. Previously he was in the role of interim principal. Joya graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education and a master's degree in teacher leadership from Walden University.
Country Financial Insurance Agent Jessica Cox has earned the Farm Certified Designation. To earn a certified designation one must learn types of farms and equipment, outbuildings, farm personal property and liability.
Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworld.com.
Newsroom Assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.