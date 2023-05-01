Congrats

Building North Central Washington recently promoted Danielle Martin to interim CEO. Previously, Martin was the events and membership coordinator. In her past role, Martin gained new members, increased brand awareness within the community and showed great growth in her position. According to Martin, she is excited to jump into her new role.

danielle headshot.jpg

Danielle Martin

Building North Central Washington interim CEO
0.jpg

Kristen Taylor


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?