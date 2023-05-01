Building North Central Washington recently promoted Danielle Martin to interim CEO. Previously, Martin was the events and membership coordinator. In her past role, Martin gained new members, increased brand awareness within the community and showed great growth in her position. According to Martin, she is excited to jump into her new role.
Ryan McGrew recently joined the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council as the new transportation data and mapping specialist. His new role will include, providing support to transportation plans and studies, conducting research, fieldwork and data collection.
Rowe’s Tractor in East Wenatchee was recently named a 2022 Elite Cub Cadet independent retailer in America at a top elite dealer trip in the Dominican Republic. Rowe’s Tractor has been in business for over 20 years selling Cub Cadet equipment, lawn and garden tractors, zero-turn riding mowers, commercial mowers, utility vehicles and snow blowers. Rowe’s Tractor was one of 45 dealers awarded in 2022.
Stifel Financial Corp. announced that Kristen Taylor was named to Forbes’ Best-in-State wealth advisors. Taylor is the managing director/investments with the firm. From the 39,000 nominated, 7,350 top-performing advisors are chosen. Taylor earned her bachelor’s of arts from the University of Washington, has more than 40 years of experience as a financial advisor and is co-founder of the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group.
