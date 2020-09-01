Economic downturns are an inevitable reality for nearly every business owner. Decisions made far away from your community, catastrophic and unpredictable weather events, and even global pandemics as we’ve seen this year can disrupt the health and viability of your business.
During these challenging times, business owners have to make difficult decisions about the future of their business that not only affect them but also their employees, vendors, clients and communities. These decisions can be a heavy burden, but you don’t have to go it alone.
Your CPA adviser is your best resource to tackling the challenges of an economic downturn. As an independent party, they can help you make smart business decisions that protect your vision and mission while remaining financially responsible.
Your CPA can help you:
Optimize your books
Never underestimate the power of good bookkeeping. By keeping your books in order, your CPA can help you plan for the future at each stage of an economic downturn. This includes planning for temporary closures and tiered re-openings (and potentially a back-and-forth of both depending on the situation).
When your books are clean and current, you can better forecast how events and decisions will impact your finances on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis. Your CPA can help you project your fixed and variable expenses due to increasing costs, decreasing income, and potential changes to staffing levels. Knowing your numbers intimately can help you make better-informed decisions.
Minimize your tax burden
During times of economic crisis, staying abreast of new and changing tax legislation, such as the recent employee retention credit, will be essential uncovering tax savings opportunities. Your CPA is the best person to handle this because they know your business and your industry inside and out and can help you uncover tax savings opportunities that are unique to your circumstances. They do all the research, and you reap the rewards.
With a CPA’s assistance, you can achieve deductions and credits you may not have realized were available and develop a plan to defer costs where allowed depending on your business, industry, and location. Taxes are not an area you need to face alone during an economic downturn. Your CPA has done the homework, so you don’t have to.
Rationalize your decision making
When markets are turbulent and your business is facing unprecedented challenges, your decisions can make or break your business. But don’t to go it alone. Negotiating contracts with vendors that meet your needs and theirs during a downturn will not only achieve cost savings but also preserve relationships — your CPA can help develop a plan that makes sense.
Knowing when to borrow on lines of credit can help you make better moves that you can either afford to pay back later, or maybe prevent you from taking on credit you can’t handle. Your CPA can guide you in this process.
Determining where to allocate capital will be key to maintaining operations, and you may need guidance on what expenses to cut and what to keep — your CPA can help you project the ramifications. With your CPA by your side, you don’t have to operate in a silo of decision-making.
Maximize your sense of relief
Most of all, your CPA can provide perspective, alleviate business back-end burden and help advise you on financially feasible and sound decisions when much of the world feels like it’s in chaos. You have a lot to focus on during a downturn including how to handle your customers and employees. Having someone who can help you stay fiscally viable as you work through tough times, and develop a plan for future success, provides a welcome peace of mind.
You don’t have to go through any economic downturn alone. Your CPA can help you shoulder the challenges and weather the storms so you can continue doing what you do best — running your business.
Charlie Miracle is a Certified Public Accountant with Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC, a Wenatchee public accounting firm. He can be reached at 663-1661 or charlie@cnccpa.com.