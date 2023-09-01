Charlie Van Duyn

Last month, the Inflation Reduction Act – the Biden administration’s signature climate, health care, and tax law – turned one, and you’d be forgiven for better remembering the will-he-won’t-he drama surrounding Senator Joe Manchin’s reluctant support than the contents of the bill itself.
In fact, you’d be in good company: An early August poll conducted by The Washington Post and University of Maryland found 7 in 10 Americans knew little or nothing about the new law. Public attention toward any law tends to fade once the political theater of passage is over and the foggy work of implementation begins, which makes sense – poring over agency-level rule changes in the Federal Register isn’t even my idea of a good time, and I actually like this stuff.
But if only 32% of respondents knew about the $7,500 tax incentive for made-in America, sourced-in-America electric vehicles – possibly the most explainable part of the sprawling law – then there’s almost no chance that folks have heard of the Energy Efficient Building Deduction’s total overhaul and massive funding boost.
What is it?
Initially enacted in 2005, the Energy Efficient Building Deduction, Section 179D of the tax code, allows businesses to take a deduction against their capital costs by constructing or retrofitting buildings to specific energy-efficient standards. By 2022, businesses could deduct as much as $1.88 per square foot if they increased their energy efficiency by a cumulative 50% in each of three areas: interior lighting, HVAC, and the building envelope. Since some of the largest commercial buildings in the country are owned by local municipalities, state, and federal governments with no liability, Congress granted these entities the ability to allocate their deduction to the taxpaying designer of the project.
While far from nothing, these incentives were not particularly effective; the price of uptake was still too high and excluded large buildings owned by other tax-exempt groups like tribal governments, private schools, and churches. Enter the Inflation Reduction Act.
What changed?
First, the Inflation Reduction Act dramatically increased the amount a business can deduct if it meets two additional qualifications. If a business increases its energy efficiency by 25%, it can deduct up to $2.50 per square foot so long as it pays the laborers, mechanics, contractors, and subcontractors the prevailing wage and meets an apprenticeship labor hour requirement. For each increase in efficiency above 25%, the amount refunded increases proportionately, topping out at $5.00 per square foot for efficiency improvements of 50%.
These new requirements, and the deductions they unlock, are intended to keep the green economy from becoming a race to the bottom. In Washington, the prevailing wage is the hourly wage paid to a majority of workers in a given trade in each county’s largest city. It is already a requirement of federal and local government contracts. Under the apprenticeship requirement, qualified apprentices must provide at least 10% of the labor hours for qualified projects that commenced before 2023, 12.5% for projects commencing in 2023, and 15% for projects commencing in 2024, with the goal of improving pay standards, safety, and vocational training pipelines to receive the full deduction. If businesses don’t meet these two standards, the floor of the deduction drops below pre-IRA levels to just $.50 per square foot for 25% reduction, increasing to $1.00 for a 50% improvement.
The IRA also made other tax-exempt entities eligible for the deductions through the same mechanism employed by government entities. Now, tribal governments, churches, private schools and universities, charities, and other nonprofits can award their tax deductions to the architects and engineers of their energy-efficient properties.
Tax incentives like these aren’t particularly glamorous but, in aggregate, can move mountains. In a growing country with volatile global energy costs (although less so here with our amazing hydropower), an uncapped incentive like 179D means that as many businesses and organizations that qualify can finally tackle some of those pesky, previously unaffordable retrofits and replacements that will save them money and energy over the long haul.
Charlie Van Duyn is an associate in the Gatens Green Weidenbach law firm. His practice is mainly in civil litigation, real estate, construction and land use law. He can be contacted at 509-888-2144.
