Charlie Van Duyn

Charlie Van Duyn<br>

Gatens Green Weidenbach, PLLC

Last month, the Inflation Reduction Act – the Biden administration’s signature climate, health care, and tax law – turned one, and you’d be forgiven for better remembering the will-he-won’t-he drama surrounding Senator Joe Manchin’s reluctant support than the contents of the bill itself.

In fact, you’d be in good company: An early August poll conducted by The Washington Post and University of Maryland found 7 in 10 Americans knew little or nothing about the new law. Public attention toward any law tends to fade once the political theater of passage is over and the foggy work of implementation begins, which makes sense – poring over agency-level rule changes in the Federal Register isn’t even my idea of a good time, and I actually like this stuff.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?