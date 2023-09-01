Shared values and goals are essential to the strong foundation of any organization. This is especially true for a local healthcare provider, which has meaningful, long-lasting outcomes on communities and families now and into the future. That is why Confluence Health, North Central Washington's largest healthcare provider, is so excited to unveil its new mission and vision statements.
The new mission of Confluence Health is: "Local care by and for our community." The new vision is: "To serve our community with compassionate care through our dedication to: enabling joy and pride in our work, focusing on local sustainability, ensuring access for all, and committing to excellent care and service."
"These new mission and vision statements serve two very different but important purposes," said Dr. Andrew Jones, CEO for Confluence Health. According to Jones, the mission statement is what makes Confluence Health unique and why it opens its doors each day, while the vision statement provides strategic guidance on where the organization is headed.
"Not only do these new statements set a course for Confluence Health now, but they will guide us in the years to come," added Jones. "To put it simply: our mission is our heart, and our vision is where we are heading."
In shaping the new mission and vision statements, the leadership of Confluence Health was faced with the challenge of using a handful of words to convey the larger values not only of the organization itself, but also of its staff and providers who make it all possible. In order to hear from as many stakeholders as possible, leadership held multiple employee forums in addition to several leadership, board, and patient advisory discussions. Throughout the extensive development process, one of the most consistent pieces of feedback received from focus groups and surveys was the importance of community.
"At Confluence Health, we are the community we serve," Jones explained. "The people we care for are our friends, neighbors, and families. Plus, the sense of community we have with our co-workers and colleagues makes this a great place to work. Community matters."
Jones also acknowledged that Confluence Health should continue to strive to create an excellent experience for patients and employees, saying, “We recognize we have a lot of work to become the care provider and employer of choice in the region and beyond. We believe the new mission and vision statements can be used as our guide to get there.”
