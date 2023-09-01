Shared values and goals are essential to the strong foundation of any organization. This is especially true for a local healthcare provider, which has meaningful, long-lasting outcomes on communities and families now and into the future. That is why Confluence Health, North Central Washington's largest healthcare provider, is so excited to unveil its new mission and vision statements.

The new mission of Confluence Health is: "Local care by and for our community." The new vision is: "To serve our community with compassionate care through our dedication to: enabling joy and pride in our work, focusing on local sustainability, ensuring access for all, and committing to excellent care and service."



