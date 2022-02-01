Chelan County PUD's new headquarters sets standard

WENATCHEE — Motorists driving on Highway 2/97 have likely noticed the bright building shell going up in Olds Station over the past several months. While the color is eye-catching, it's what's inside that has Chelan County PUD seeing green.
“We’re out there telling everybody ‘conserve, conserve, conserve.’ We’ve got to walk the talk to the greatest extent you can feasibly do it,” said Dan Frazier, the PUD's director of shared services. “And so when (Jim White, the PUD's senior energy efficiency engineer) is working with an industrial customer, and they say ‘Well, how do I do that?’ We can point at our building and say, ‘Here’s what we did.'”
The new eight-building campus is designed to be as energy-efficient as possible. Planners from the PUD said the design has several benefits: reduced energy consumption and costs and the status as an example for the rest of the valley.
"We use the energy code as our guide in terms of 'what does it ask us to do?'" Frazier said. "And then we always tried to take it a notch or two or three higher."
A project overview
The project broke ground in August 2020, though planning dates back to 2014. A phased move-in will begin early next year with the building fully operational by spring.
When operational, about 500 of the PUD's 700 employees will work in the facilities. The 19-acre campus is in the geographic center of the county, which the PUD says will improve service times and allow for a better customer experience.
Connected to the nearby Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, customers and employees can reach the campus via bike or on foot.
The building visible from Highway 2/97 is building A on the campus.
An example for others
Before construction, and before COVID closed it to in-person service, the lobby of the PUD’s North Wenatchee Avenue headquarters only featured a demonstrational heat pump water heater and a mini-split HVAC system, since this was all there was room for.
In the new headquarters, which will feature a lobby open to the public, the PUD envisions a hands-on experience.
“We want to be able to take someone down the hall and point up and say ‘This is how we did it with lighting. And this is how we did it with HVAC. And this is how we did it with windows,” Frazier said.
White said customers financially benefit from energy efficiency. The less energy local customers use, the more the PUD has left over to sell to customers outside of the valley at a higher rate. In turn, this keeps rates low for local users.
“By conserving energy, you’re reducing your utility bill and you’re keeping your rates low,” White said. “It’s in everybody’s interest.”
Ensuring efficiency
To make sure the buildings' mechanical and electrical systems work as intended, the PUD hired Keithly Barber Associates Inc. as a third-party commissioning agent to review submitted proposals and verify systems are built correctly. The service agreement is for $315,000, which is .2% of the project's total cost.
“The engineers sit there and they work everything out on paper. But then we have to build it, right?” Frazier said. “So when you build it, it’s not always as you expected it to be on paper.”
Frazier said schools are somewhat infamous for hiring commissioning agents after the fact to retro commission projects when the building's systems do not produce the expected level of efficiency.
“The third-party commissioning was something we talked about early on and were like, ‘It does come at a cost, but it is just such a benefit to make sure that all those things you planned on are actually working,’” Frazier said.
All options considered, some implemented
From the overall design of the buildings themselves to how they are laid out on the campus to what type of shades are on the windows, designers and planners left no stone unturned.
“One of the first things was ‘how do we orient the buildings onsite?’” Frazier said.
The main four-story building is long and narrow and oriented east to west. With this setup, light penetrates the south side in the morning and the west side in the afternoon, reducing electricity demand. Light also travels further inside of the building, reducing the demand for lighting.
“The overall size and shape of the building were based around an energy-efficient design,” Frazier said.
The variable refrigerant system takes advantage of the orientation and allows for the redirection of heat. It also allows for more flexibility during blistering summers and frigid winters. During the wildfire season, the amount of outside air inside can be reduced. In cooler nights and evenings, outside air can be funneled in.
“It’s so far from the old thermostat on the walls,” Frazier said with a laugh. “Which is frustrating because they like the thermostat on the wall.”
Several nearby facilities are using VRF systems, with Frazier helping add one to the Wenatchee Public Works building. White said during a “deep dive” retrofit, the Entiat School District decreased energy consumption by 16% by installing a VRF with a dedicated outside air system.
“It gives you that flexibility of cooling one area and heating another at the same time,” said David Lodge, the PUD's project manager. “It is recommended system for both retrofit and new construction. It’s kind of the state of the art.”
Overall, the project's goal is to reduce consumption.
“Our main strategies around energy conservation are the HVAC system and the lighting system,” Frazier said. “There are all kinds of things the electronic revolution has given us for controlling these systems.”
Sensors will reduce light usage in unoccupied spaces inside the headquarters. The brightness level of lights will change based on outside ambient light. Outlets are equipped with sensors to prevent unused appliances and chargers from consuming energy.
“Those types of control systems, we didn’t have that, and they make sense to spend a little extra money on the control system to save energy,” Frazier said.
Not every idea was included due to cost or feasibility. Solar panels were not included in the building's initial construction, though they can be added later. Developers considered constructing a tunnel to a nearby fruit packing plant to use excess heat from the warehouse’s cooling system, though this, too, was not implemented.
“We did not want there to be something at the 11th hour where we go ‘oh, we should have done that,’” Frazier said.
When building a new structure, White recommended being upfront with both cost and energy efficiency requirements. Otherwise, energy-efficient system costs could increase further into the project process developers wait.
"Having that information right up front changes the mindset," White said.