The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is launching the Chamber Network, a new program designed to help members make connections.
After extensive research and communication with our members, we found a great need to provide more networking opportunities, not only within our organization but in the community.
Other chambers across the state have implemented similar programs, and they have grown to be one of the largest benefits of chamber membership. We are continually looking for new ways to add valuable tools to the chamber and meet the needs of our members. This program will do just that.
There is a need now, more than ever, for a common place to connect. We have been apart, isolated in our homes or our offices, unable to connect with one another in person. We did the best we could to adapt using Zoom, Microsoft Teams and all the other wonderful technological platforms, but nothing is better for your personal and professional growth than having a space and a group of people to connect with for your personal and professional growth.
The Chamber Network will strive to be this place.
We hope to host these networking groups in person, unless pandemic circumstances dictate otherwise. The groups will include 10-20 professionals. With safe mitigation strategies in place to protect everyone, we believe we can do this in person safely if groups feel comfortable. Groups will be autonomous and able to make these decisions on meeting times and locations on their own for what works for their individual group.
If you haven’t yet considered joining a networking group of any variety, you may be wondering why should I join a networking group? Of course, here at the chamber we think there are loads of reasons for you to join one of our Chamber Network groups, but we are biased. Take it from countless other professionals who have told us the benefit of networking groups and expressed need for more opportunities:
- Strengthen your business connections
- Get fresh ideas for your business
- Raise your profile in the community
- Gain more knowledge of other industry sectors
- Get career advice and support
- Build confidence
- Gain a different perspective
- Have a support group
The Chamber Network groups are open to WVCC members in good standing and will meet twice per month.
The network's objective is to help cultivate member businesses through leads and referrals. Each group will be crafted by chamber staff to ensure they are diverse in industry sector. The groups will be a support network of fellow business professionals they can lean on for advice, guidance and celebrate victories with. Think of your group as your family! Now more than ever we need a solid support system to help us move forward.
Participation guidelines are set in place to assure the success of these groups. For information contact Chelsea Ewer, chamber operations director, at chelsea@wenatchee.org or call 662-2116.
Chelsea Ewer is the operations director at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at chelsea@wenatchee.org or 662-2116.