WENATCHEE — Childcare could be one of those “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” chapters in the successful reopening of the economy.
If you reopen the economy, you need workers ... who need childcare ... which requires the economy to reopen.
“Everything in our community is interconnected,” said Shiloh Burgess of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce in response to a question about why businesses are having trouble finding workers. “If we want the employment situation to improve we need to stabilize childcare. That will do the most for us the quickest. Our school system provides a great deal of support and stability for our families beyond the education of their children. Schools fully re-opening in the fall will greatly improve workforce dependability and availability.”
Childcare isn’t the only concern in the successful economic recovery, of course, she said.
“We will still face challenges in the long term due to other factors like housing and skilled labor shortages.”
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is seeing, first hand, all sides of the childcare challenge — as an employer and a service provider.
Demand for childcare is strong, but the ability to provide spots is hindered by continued pandemic restrictions and related staffing shortages, said Jasmine Abovian-Krick, the Wenatchee Valley YMCA’s director of human resources.
“Open spots are going fast for all age groups,” she said. “While student-to-staff ratios are back to normal, a lot of providers — including us — are struggling to balance staffing with COVID procedures and minimizing exposure for staff and children. We are providing care to more families than we were at this point last year, however, we are still not at normal capacity even though we are full for what we can manage right now.”
Pandemic restrictions closed the YMCA’s doors for 245 operating days last year.
“During this time the only service we could provide was emergency child care, which transformed into the Y Academy when our schools remained closed. We were forced to furlough many of our staff,” she said. “As the economy is reopening and we are able to provide more services, it has been difficult to both hire and retain our staff.”
At the height of the shutdown, the YMCA partnered with school districts to provide emergency child care services to medical personnel.
“When people started going back to work, we provided full summer programs, full day child care programs that supported online learning, adjusted our offerings to offset each transition that the school district went through as they transitioned back to school,” she said.
It’s unclear what the demand will be in the future.
“Child care service needs decreased by about 40% within the last year,” Abovian-Krick said. “It ebbed and flowed depending on the time of year and current state guidelines in place for work, however, overall we saw a dramatic decrease in need as most parents had either lost their jobs or now had the ability to work from home.”
The expectation is the restart of school and opening of the economy will increase demand toward fall. It’s not a given, though.
“We are seeing different families than we've seen in the past,” she said. There are families who will no longer need child care at all because they've either lost their jobs permanently due to COVID, changed their work environment — are working from home permanently, or were able to find alternative care through family members or neighbors.”