Figuring out to what extent the arrival of COVID-19 convinced potential Wenatchee business owners to change their opening plans isn’t a simple task, even with the help of Wenatchee Finance Director Brad Posenjak.
One of the challenges — unrelated to the pandemic — is the city’s switch last year to the state’s business licensing system. Rather than heading to City Hall to secure their license to operate within the city limits, business owners now register online through the state’s portal.
It’s unclear if the number of new licenses showing up this year is directly comparable to previous years.
Not one to give up when faced with a numbers challenge, Posenjak suggested looking instead at monthly business license revenues for the past three.
“The business license fees should basically be the same amounts from year to year,” he said, though variables do come into play.
“The main anomaly we see is that in previous years, we had a spike in temporary/seasonal business licenses in May that was typically triggered by Apple Blossom and other summer-related events,” he said. “I know a lot of these licenses would not have been needed in 2020.”
Business license revenue in May 2020 was $16,504 compared to $42,559 in 2019 and $39,094 in 2018.
The city's 2020 business license revenues returned to previous year levels — in the $20,000 range — in the months that followed.
“At a high level, it appears that our business licenses will be down about 10% for the year,” Posenjak said.
Trying to pin down further pandemic impacts on businesses led to a discussion of other revenue tells.
“The city also tracks sales tax, gas tax and lodging tax data, which might help bring better numbers to the COVID economic impact,” he said. “They do paint a picture of what has happened.”
Overall, city sales tax collections are down 3.7% through August. Sales tax revenues in June, July and August, though, were 4% to 10% higher than the same month the previous year.
“We were surprised to see June, July and August sales taxes as strong as they were compared to April and May,” he said, which was down 21.7% and 23.8% respectively. “When we started looking at it, it seems like there was some pent-up spending. We were surprised, but it makes sense.”
Some industries also have continued to do well through 2020, he said. The toilet paper sales — and other taxable non-food items sold at grocery stores — boosted sales tax revenues by about 15% for that industry. Electronics and appliances also were way up — sometimes 100% over the previous year.
“Everyone was buying laptops and equipment needed for remote work, so it made sense,” he said. “Building materials and yard work supplies also have been pretty steady, a little bit over last year.”
Excise taxes — collected for every property transaction — also saw a spike in September (18% up) and October (34% up) as home sales took off. Those numbers, though, are difficult to compare year to year because one large property sale can make a big difference in the monthly total, Posenjak said. Overall, the real estate excise taxes are down 7% from last year.
The city’s sales tax collections overall through October are down about 4%. Marijuana excise tax collections are down 3% while liquor excise taxes are up 19%.
“At first it looks like people are drinking a whole lot more,” he said, “but it was actually just a shift. People who were going to restaurants and bars to drink shifted to drinking at home.”
The Hotel/Motel tax collections are down 45% for the year so far. Tourism Promotion Tax Area collections are down 33%.
That’s better than he anticipated.
“When the whole shutdown started in March, we were expecting hotel tax revenues would decrease by 90%. Early on, they still had contractors from out of town who needed a place to stay,” he said.
Shifts in spending seem to be the main takeaway, Posenjak said.
“People couldn’t use hotels, but sporting goods, camping equipment and RV sales went way up,” he said.