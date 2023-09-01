Behavior issues can arise at any age. Columbia Valley Community Health offers help to all age groups at two locations: children and adolescents, along with their families, can visit the clinic at 140 Easy Way; adult behavioral services are at 600 Orondo Ave.
Behavioral Medicine
On the CVCH website, this service is described to “focus on whatever the patient presents with that is impairing their function or their ability to be compliant with medical recommendations.”
Dental
Patients with dental care needs are welcomed from all age groups, starting at 6 months. CVCH gives priority to children and their parents.
Diabetes Care
The organization has a diabetes and nutrition team to help clients manage the disease. Educating the patient is a big step in controlling or even preventing diabetes. The team can give advice in medication and blood sugar management. Personal lifestyle coaching is available, as well. A monthly support group welcomes those in need of extra help along the way.
Family Medicine
The primary care providers in the family medicine department offer assistance to all age groups. Some of their services include well-child exams, sport physicals and family planning. An entire team is assigned to treat each patient. Over time, the client and the providers become familiar with each other, which makes the treatment personal.
Immunization
Vaccination is a preventative measure which CVCH regards as important. Early childhood vaccines are free. Adults can acquire immunizations for a fee.
Lab and X-ray
These services are provided by Interpath Laboratory Inc., operating at the CVCH Wenatchee clinic. The team consists of medical laboratory technicians and a phlebotomist.
Midwifery
The CVCH midwifes offer services from the first detection of pregnancy to post-partum care. They will create a labor and delivery plan according to the needs of the individual client.
Patient Services
This is the first point of contact for CVCH clients. They will be greeted by bilingual staff. Patient services can help with such matters as scheduling appointments, choosing the provider or applying for financial assistance, for example.
Pediatrics
The pediatric services are for patients 0-18 years of age. The department offers well-child checks, same-day visits, among other treatments. It can also address behavioral, mental, emotional and learning problems.
Pharmacy
The Wenatchee clinic has a drive-thru pharmacy. The staff is bilingual. The CVCH pharmacy is defined as a 340B Pharmacy, which means it is under a federal program that requires drug manufacturers to provide discounts on prescription medications for health centers like CVCH.
Prenatal
The Prenatal department helps patients during pregnancy, delivery and with post-delivery care. It is staffed with four certified midwifes.
WIC (Women, Infants and Children)
The WIC services offer a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants and children. It has a food and nutrition program for pregnant women, new mothers and children up to 5 years. This is a free service.
New Path
CVCH defines the New Path program as a substance-use disorder program. It functions on an outpatient basis for adults.
