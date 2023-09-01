WENATCHEE — Between staffing, finances, and contract negotiations, Confluence Health has a lot to handle in its future as North Central Washington’s largest health care provider.
The Wenatchee World interviewed Confluence CEO Dr. Andrew Jones on Aug. 2 about how Confluence Health is doing and its vision for the next 20 years.
Questions and responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Wenatchee World: What’s the situation with staffing now?
Dr. Andrew Jones: I think it’s getting better.
The problem is, well, there’s a couple. There are certain areas of staffing where there’s not enough people in the labor market who want to do the things that hospitals everywhere need them to do.
Part of it is the supply and the training of folks who want to do it. People during the COVID pandemic decided to do something else and with the way the economy has gone, there’s been inflation, people need to be paid more, so how do you figure all that in?
We’ve done a good job at increasing pay for roles, particularly, pay for medical assistants. We’ve increased pay for a number of roles.
In health care, there was a large challenge with what’s called contract labor — travelers — and the cost of those workers has gone down over time. All organizations in health care, us included, have tried to use less contract workers over time. The margin for the organization is pretty thin and using that kind of labor makes it go away.
In the state of Washington, hospitals and health care systems lost $2.1 billion in 2022. I think their first quarter this year they’re around a $680 million loss, so they’re probably on track to be about the same overall.
It’s starting to trend better, but it’s not solved yet.
WW: What labor pools is Confluence Health struggling to hire in?
Jones: Nurses is certainly one. There’s a lot of roles that call for “techs.” Folks who are not nurses but work in the cath lab and the OR. Those roles are scarce, too.
There certainly are challenges in the physician’s base and with advanced practice providers. We’re working on all of them. I think those are maybe not as impactful as the nursing and tech area.
WW: You’ve described a bit about the problem, how is that impacting Confluence?
Jones: It has a massive impact on our cost. We much prefer to have our own staff. The impact on cost means — because we don’t know when it’s going to get better — we have to figure out how to accommodate for the additional costs spent in that area.
WW: What do you “accommodate”? What does that mean? Does that mean someone gets laid off, for example?
Jones: We haven’t done any layoffs. We’ve been very purposeful up to this point. It evolves.
How do you redistribute work among two departments and figure out how to share workers across departments? When one department hires someone, you hire them to work in multiple areas. How do we choose not to fill this position or that position now, when it’s open?
Every health care system is working on this, like Providence using virtual nursing. We haven’t done that yet. How do you redesign the work so that it’s possible to achieve the same care and outcome for the community, but the way the resources exist is changing.
WW: One concern from the public, however, about something like virtual nursing, would be a lower level of care?
Jones: We haven’t gone down that road (virtual nursing). There’s a lot to figure out with all that stuff. You look at other industries, and they’ve done a lot to change how you get services, like when’s the last time you went to a bank branch?
That’s not to say that health care can do the same thing. But there are definitely folks in industry who are looking at how do we figure out how to find those things for health care that won’t negatively impact care? That’s something people are struggling with.
WW: Is hiring of non-clinical positions still paused?
Jones: We resumed and we have a process where we review all hiring ongoing with that. So it’s been a focus on doing that. So that’s kind of resumed.
WW: Is Confluence Health still hiring traveling nurses?
Jones: We are hiring traveling nurses where they’re absolutely needed to make sure the community has the services that that we need to provide. We review those all individually.
Hospitals and health care always had contract labor. Before the pandemic, for example, if someone’s going out on on maternity leave or taking a year off or left unexpectedly, and we need to have this so we’re going to fill in with contract labor. It was sort of a routine budget item.
It went from from a routine, minor budget item to sort of a massive issue in late 2020 into early 2021. It’s trending back, but I don’t know that it’s ever gonna go back where it came. That’s the thought of the industry that staffing is not going to go back to where it was before.
WW: Is burnout still a concern for the organization like it was during the COVID-19 pandemic with people working double shifts and a lot of overtime?
Jones: The overtime and double time from the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not currently happening.
You’ll find that burnout is a major concern in all aspects of the health care industry from physicians, nurses, techs, even administrators.
There’s work on physician wellness, nurse wellness, there’s a lot of work going on into that. It’s absolutely a concern, and there’s components of it that are about how do you help people be more resilient?
How do you make the work environment such that it’s possible to do your work in a way that isn’t a drain? There’s no easy answer, but we’re focused on it.
WW: The new nurse staffing bill passed in the legislature and I was wondering if you had any additional comments about it?
Jones: We’re very happy to work with our union partners to come up with the right answers to this.
I think that (the bill) was a great collaboration between the union and others to come up with that staffing (bill). It was a fair compromise between all the parties, and I’m really grateful for the partnership of the nursing union. We mainly have Washington State Nurses Association here.
Our Chief Nurse works with HR who works with the union reps, and all those folks on a regular basis to make sure we’re doing all that work. It’s going well at this point.
WW: One protection in the staffing bill was for nurses being able to take their meal breaks. And with an ongoing process to redesign the workplace, is something like taking meal breaks falling through the cracks?
Jones: We stay focused on those things. We know what the rules are we have to follow.
Redesigning would be more things like what if someone can bring supplies you need rather than going to get the supplies, what if we made the forms you had to fill out easier to use, so they don’t take so long, or have someone else fill out this piece of the form you have to fill out? Taking work off those of folks at the bedside rather than put more on them.
WW: But are nurses able to take their meal breaks?
Jones: I’m not the one monitoring nurses meal breaks, so it’s probably not fair to ask me about individual nurses, but we follow the rules on breaks. We are attentive to all that. We want to know if there’s any challenges with that.
WW: Any comment about the union saying that they feel the nurse staffing plan was unilaterally pushed through against their wishes?
Jones: I don’t without my Chief Nurse here. Not that I am unwilling to say anything about it. I just want to make sure she’s here and that I get the story straight.
WW: What is the state of hiring new permanent staff on the clinical side?
Jones: It’s pretty good. I think we’re doing better than other people in the same business, compared to our peers. We’re hiring new people every week on a ongoing basis. So it’s going well, I mean, would it be great if it were perfect? Sure.
WW: How is Confluence Health doing financially?
Jones: Confluence Health is doing OK financially.
We’re about breakeven for the year, on par with our other hospital and health system peers in the state. We can’t go on like that forever. Cost of staffing has gone up.
There’s also reimbursement concerns we have from the government. The Medicaid rates for state of Washington have not gone up in 22 years. A lot’s happened in 22 years.
We also can’t change our rates in an ongoing way. A restaurant can change their menu prices tomorrow, we can’t do that with our rates. We also can’t refuse to see people. Someone comes to the emergency department, we’re going to see them. That’s great, we want to do that, but so there’s are some challenges we have to sort out.
Hospitals in the state are all in the same boat. We all have to figure that out to some extent.
WW: Can you explain why Confluence Health can’t “break even”?
Jones: To keep an organization like Confluence Health running, there’s a lot of capital expenditure needed to replace all the items.
I look at this sort of place like an aircraft carrier, you have to maintain it all and it costs. Also, medicine changes. New innovations, new treatments, new technology, and patients and the community want and deserve that stuff.
We’re a nonprofit so anything we make above what we spend we can reinvest in the business to take care of the infrastructure and provide new and better services to provide more pay to people who are here.
We have to make the money to do all that. Breaking even long-term diminishes our ability to do that sort of stuff.
WW: Does Confluence Health have plans to expand in the near future?
Jones: No, we don’t have any major expansion plans. Routine growth and services. We don’t have designs for that kind of merger and acquisition. If someone comes to us and says, “Hey, we want to partner in something,” I mean, you never say never because that could be the right thing to do. But we’re neither in a place nor mindset for acquisition.
We’re really trying to focus on how we serve our community, any growth would be in the service of doing that.
If one of our clinic buildings is no longer serviceable, then we need to move them to a different building, then we’ll do stuff like that.
WW: Where do you see Confluence Health in the next 20 years? Will Confluence still be an independent entity? Is that goal sustainable over 20 years?
Jones: That’s our mission, “local care of our community.” We’re focused on independence. Now, what that looks like in 20 years, that’s hard to know. In 20 years, a lot could change, like how health care is paid for could change, the role the government could change.
It could change in the details which are hard to foresee, but its spirit, the hope is that it doesn’t change.
WW: Tell me about Confluence Health’s new mission statement.
Jones: We recently updated our mission statement which is now “local care by and for our community.”
When I was interviewing here and started here, it was really clear that one of the main things that was important to folks at Confluence in Wenatchee, Omak and Moses Lake was the independence of our health system and that we were of our community and for our community.
We care about the community, both as citizens of the community and an academic, economic part of the community. Being local means keeping the decision-making close to home.
WW: Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health’s former chief medical officer, resigned recently? Any further comment on that?
Jones: Dr. Lake had a great opportunity to go into another area, and at the request of that company we did not want to talk about it.
He got a great offer from another business to go work for them. We already have an interim chief medical officer in place, Dr. James Murray. He’s already assumed that role. No loss in effectiveness.
We’re already looking for a full-time or placement for that role, whether that will be Dr. Murray or somebody else, we don’t know yet.
WW: Would you like to comment on the rumors regarding conflict in negotiations with the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group?
Jones: We have a lot of contracts between the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group and Confluence Health. They’ve been in place for a long time. And because of governmental regulations, they have to be renegotiated every so often. That’s no one’s fault, they just have to be. And when I joined Confluence Health, those negotiations had been in process for some time.
We think the contract is done. We think the medical group is going to ratify it today (Aug. 3), and the Confluence Health board will be able to approve Aug. 8.
It’s really hard to negotiate these big contracts, a lot of interest to convey. Contract negotiations are by their nature a little bit oppositional.
WW: Would you like to address the concerns from the nurses union and others over declining patient safety?
Jones: I think we’ve been doing a great job as far as quality care and patient safety regardless of staffing challenges, economic challenges. We know it’s our responsibility to provide great care. We have to do that every day. That’s a minimum expectation for Confluence Health and health care.
There’s probably like 40 variables or 50 variables in safety and quality that we can track on an ongoing basis. They’re all kind of always going up and down a little bit here and there, based on one thing and another.
But there’s been nothing that says to me that we’ve had any change, challenges or concerning trends related to that. Some areas are getting better.