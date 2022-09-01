 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

‘Big circle of friends’ means money in the bank

220901-bzw-cashmerevalleybank 02.jpg
Buy Now

Cashmere Valley Bank supervisor Delia Oyos helps customer Perry Lamb with a deposit at the East Wenatchee branch on Valley Mall Parkway Aug. 18. Suckers, an ever-present handout for customers, are available in the bucket at left.

 Business World photo/Don Seabrook

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CASHMERE — With a few taps on his phone, Greg Oakes tracks his banking account activity, pays a bill and can transfer money to his kids' accounts, as needed.

“I use it. I love it. It’s very handy,” he said.

Greg Oakes.jpg

Greg Oakes

Cashmere Valley Bank
220901-bzw-cashmerevalleybank 01.jpg
Buy Now

Cashmere Valley Bank has been a fixture at the west end of Cottage Avenue since opening in 1932.
220901-bzw-cashmerevalleybank 03.jpg
Buy Now

Cashmere Valley Bank's branches have spread out from the original, here seen in early morning sun on Aug. 12.


Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK