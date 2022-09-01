‘Big circle of friends’ means money in the bank

CASHMERE — With a few taps on his phone, Greg Oakes tracks his banking account activity, pays a bill and can transfer money to his kids' accounts, as needed.
“I use it. I love it. It’s very handy,” he said.
The president and CEO of Cashmere Valley Bank knows not everyone is on the same page.
“I’m not sure what the split in population is, but I run into customers who do not want to bank on their phone,” Oakes said. “Some people just don’t like it. They’re not interested. And that’s OK. We take care of them in a different manner.”
That different manner, which focuses on in-person, personal service, has helped Cashmere Valley Bank build and retain its stronghold in the Wenatchee area’s banking industry, living up to its “little bank with the big circle of friends” tagline.
“We believe in face-to-face banking for those who want that kind of service,” he said. “We still believe the physical branch is an important delivery channel.”
The bank holds 40.5% of the Wenatchee-area market share as measured in total deposits — as of reports filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on June 30, 2021, the latest survey posted online.
Of the 32 branches and offices operated by the 12 FDIC-covered banking institutions in Chelan and Douglas counties, Cashmere Valley Bank operates eight of them, totaling $1.55 billion in deposits. Wells Fargo is second with 15.9% market share and $610 million in deposits across two branches. Third and fourth in the market, a near tie, is North Cascades Bank, a division of Glacier National, and Washington Trust Bank, with about 7.7% of the deposit market share, in the $293 million range.
Cashmere Valley Bank’s stronghold is not new.
FDIC reports show the Cashmere-based bank, founded in 1932 by brothers Hy W. Rieke and H.H. Rieke, had 26% of the deposit market share in 1994. At that time, Seattle-First National Bank and Washington Mutual were next, each with about 14.9% of the market share.
In 2000, Cashmere Valley Bank’s share had grown to 30.5%, with Interwest Bank moving into second place with 17.7%. A decade later, in 2010, Cashmere Valley Bank’s share had grown to 45.3%. The bank topped at about 47% of the market share in 2016 and 2017.
“Everybody likes to be No. 1 in the market,” Oakes said. “I think it's an indication that we do a good job of meeting people's needs in this community.”
He is quick to note that deposit share is only one way to define a bank’s performance.
“Deposits are used as a proxy because the data is readily available. However, I think ROE (return on equity) and ROA (return on assets) measures how effectively those deposits are deployed in our community,” he said.
The bank has performed well in those areas, too, showing numbers above the market average in the March 31 FDIC report.
Oakes said he believes the bank’s continued strength in market share is tied to its focus on maintaining personal connections while concurrently providing convenience that comes with remote access — online banking, ATMs and mobile apps.
“We still believe the physical branch is an important delivery channel that many of our competitors (primarily the regional banks) are moving away from,” he said. “We have four branches within a 5-mile radius that include 12 lanes of human staffed drive-up lanes and they are very busy.”
The bank also operates a customer contact center where phones are answered by real people.
“No menus, hold time or other tricks saving staffing and expense,” he said.
The center opened pre-pandemic, replacing what had been a decentralized phone system — where each branch would handle phone calls directly. The challenge was it took attention from helping customers coming into the branches.
Creating the call center resulted in a higher level of service, with more consistency while still allowing calls to be answered by humans.
“Banking is still a complicated, regulated business and people want to be able to get hold of the bank, especially when there is a problem,” he said.
The call center started with six employees and quickly grew to 12 people and a supervisor. They are based at the bank’s financial center in Olds Station.
“Six wasn’t enough. If we had employed automation, it would have worked with six, but we didn’t want a computer answering the phone,” he said. “Having a live person takes more people.”
The access to real people helped maintain connections when the pandemic hit and branch lobbies switched to by-appointment only. During that time, the bank’s drive-up lanes continued to be open as well, providing as close to face-to-face service as was possible given the COVID-19 restrictions.
The bank also increased promotion of its mobile app, which worked well for some customers, Oakes said.
The bank’s lobbies have since reopened and in-person business has pretty much returned to what it was before. Each bank branch has its share of regular customers who sometimes spend as much time chatting as banking and, maybe, picking up a lollipop on the way out.
“There was a little change in habit,” Oakes said. “More people have the mobile app. And people did discover that the drive-up wait was not as long as it looks.”
Oakes said the bank’s reputation for customer service that is reflected in its market share here has been put to the test. The bank opened a branch in Ellensburg in 2004, purchasing what had been a Pacific Northwest Bank branch.
At that time, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan had the largest market share in Kittitas County. Cashmere Valley Bank then added a new branch in Cle Elum.
“Today we’re No. 1 in that market. That’s a little proof to the theory that our strategy transports to other communities,” he said.
The bank established itself in Yakima County in 2010 and is continuing to expand.
“We are days away from breaking ground on a new, full-service branch in Union Gap which will complement our current branch in downtown Yakima,” Oakes said in mid-August.
The new, 8,000-square-foot building will contain banking operations, including a three-lane drive-up and ATM, as well as insurance offices. The banking side will employ about five people, while the insurance side will employ about 11, he said.
“We’ve bought a number of insurance agencies in Yakima,” he said, which follows a strategy the bank has used in the Wenatchee area as well. “There’s a lot of crossover between insurance and banking.”
The bank also operates a mortgage division.
Market share in Yakima County, according to the June 30, 2021, FDIC report, is topped by U.S. Bank, with 19.7%, followed by Banner Bank at 17% and Yakima Federal at 16%.
Cashmere Valley Bank has less than 1%. Oakes expects that number to climb as its circle of friends continues to grow.