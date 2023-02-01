EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council on Jan. 3 approved entering a memorandum of understanding with the Douglas County PUD to launch an electric vehicle pilot program.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the MOU will allow the PUD to install the infrastructure needed for a new charging station at the East Wenatchee police station.
Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson, said if the program is approved by the PUD, it will run until March 31, 2024.
According to the memorandum, the pilot program will help identify and evaluate what kind of infrastructure and support local governments will need for when future transitions to electric vehicles begin.
The estimated cost for the pilot program is $30,000.
The PUD will pay $24,000 for the infrastructure of the charging station, such as the data management system, car charger and initial energy start-up cost.
The city will be responsible for $6,000 in an electrical systems upgrade and vehicle wrap for an electric patrol vehicle.
An electric patrol vehicle, not part of the MOU, is expected to be ready in March to help begin collecting data.
