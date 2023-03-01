NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Coworking spaces – a niche within the traditional office space market – offer those without an office cubicle, or in need of escaping one, community and Wi-Fi. Wenatchee is home to three coworking spaces: Mission St Commons, at 218 S. Mission St.; Mercantile, at 14 N. Wenatchee Ave.; and Wenatchee Workspace, at 1737B N. Wenatchee Ave.

Jason Walker owns and operates Mission St Commons with his wife, Kerri Walker. The couple opened the South Mission Street location in 2019 when Walker said, “coworking was taking off,” and the Walkers “bought the building first, not knowing what we wanted to do with it.” A few months' research coupled with Jason working remotely and Kerri needing roots for her own business nudged the couple to open Mission St. Commons.



