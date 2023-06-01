CASHMERE — With the banking industry in the news, Cashmere Valley Bank President and CEO Greg Oakes said that his bank is well positioned to sail through these turbulent times.
Oakes was emphatic in saying that although his bank faces the same challenges other banks do in an economy like this, the “Little Bank with the Big Circle of Friends” is doing fine.
“We believe we are positioned to manage through this crisis, as we have in the past,” he said. “The bank has adequate liquidity. We have seen a drop in deposits during the first quarter, but we had adequate liquidity to fund that.”
The drop reached about 3.7%, he said.
Oakes pointed to the spike in interest rates as one of the main reasons why the banking industry is making headlines for the wrong reasons nowadays. For CVB, that means using a more conservative playbook, which in a way is nothing new for CVB.
“That’s why I believe we are well positioned to manage through this,” Oakes said of the long history of the bank to play it low-risk when it comes to investing. “Not that it won’t be challenging, not that there won’t be hiccups.”
There’s no bank in the U.S. that can survive a run on the banks like the one suffered by two banks that have failed, Oakes said.
“The system is just not designed for instantly turning your whole bank into cash,” he said.
Nevertheless, he sees a way for banks like his to avoid a similar fate: maintaining adequate sources of liquidity, either on the balance sheet or through a few borrowings, and adjusting yields in order to retain deposits. It won’t make everyone happy, as it will affect earnings.
When a crisis like this happens, “it’s bad for all of us,” Oakes said, no matter how healthy your own bank is.
“It’s just bad for the industry, because people lose faith, and the whole banking industry is reliant on faith,’’ he said. “So, maybe Silicon Valley Bank is a long ways away, but people read the news and watch the TV, and they know.”
The denouement of this crisis depends on what the Federal Reserve determines needs to be done, Oakes said.
“If they continue to raise rates, the challenges will be greater, but I think they know that,” he said. “It’s certainly a time of volatility, and I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think that we are all going to be focused on liquidity, for sure.”
In the meantime, CVB is getting ready to open a new branch, in Union Gap, south of Yakima. When liquidity is a concern for banks, a new branch and its new deposits are always good news.
“New deposits are a good thing,” he said, noting that the Union Gap branch expects to have about $57 million in new deposits at opening day. “People have asked me if I’m sorry I put that new branch in, and I tell them I am glad because it’s an opportunity to gather more deposits and that’s what we need now.”
Opening a new branch also keeps the bank’s focus on the customer.
“We don’t want to abandon them in the middle of something like this,” he said.
Cashmere Valley Bank’s website lists seven branches in Chelan and Douglas counties, two in Kittitas County and two in Yakima County, plus a financial center on East Penny Road in Wenatchee.
Sebastian Moraga is the editor of the Quincy Valley Post-Register.
