CASHMERE — With the banking industry in the news, Cashmere Valley Bank President and CEO Greg Oakes said that his bank is well positioned to sail through these turbulent times.

Oakes was emphatic in saying that although his bank faces the same challenges other banks do in an economy like this, the “Little Bank with the Big Circle of Friends” is doing fine.

Greg Oakes

Greg Oakes, President and CEO of Cashmere Valley Bank


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?