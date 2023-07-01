The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) was founded in 1967 through the dedication and generosity of locals Gwyneth and Bruce Mitchell, who donated the land for the shelter. The mission and organization has grown over the years both in size and the number of services provided. Today, the WVHS continues to honor the legacy and passion of our founders through our mission to serve the community through education, protection, and pet adoptions.

Three core organizational functions guide programs and services of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

James Pumphrey, executive director of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

The needs of pets and people change as society and the economy changes. In the midst of change, WVHS continues to provide affordable and accessible services. The organization has expanded from a shelter focused on providing care for lost, stray, abandoned and unwanted animals to becoming a resource center providing a wide variety of services including affordable veterinary care, a pet pantry that helps keep pets and people together in hard times, behavioral modification, investigating animal cruelty, and adoption services for pets without a family.



