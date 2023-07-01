The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) was founded in 1967 through the dedication and generosity of locals Gwyneth and Bruce Mitchell, who donated the land for the shelter. The mission and organization has grown over the years both in size and the number of services provided. Today, the WVHS continues to honor the legacy and passion of our founders through our mission to serve the community through education, protection, and pet adoptions.
The needs of pets and people change as society and the economy changes. In the midst of change, WVHS continues to provide affordable and accessible services. The organization has expanded from a shelter focused on providing care for lost, stray, abandoned and unwanted animals to becoming a resource center providing a wide variety of services including affordable veterinary care, a pet pantry that helps keep pets and people together in hard times, behavioral modification, investigating animal cruelty, and adoption services for pets without a family.
Three core organizational functions guide the mission-driven programs and services: Field Services, Pet Support and Shelter Services, and Veterinary Services. An important consideration for any nonprofit is the delivery of impactful services and long-term fiscal sustainability. Each core function operates independently but in close cooperation with the other core functions. For example, Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control, a LLC of WVHS, protects the safety and well-being of the citizens and animals of our jurisdictions through compassion, education and law enforcement. Jurisdictions within Chelan and Douglas counties hold contracts with WVHS to provide a variety of public and animal safety services, including animal cruelty and neglect investigations, animal bite investigations, dangerous dog regulation, licensing of dogs and cats, lost and found at-large, and community cat care. The animal care and control contracts provide WVHS with a predictable revenue stream that supports planning and budgeting and ensures our service areas are safe and humane communities for people and pets.
WVHS’s veterinary services department operates a shelter medicine and community medicine program. Pets who arrive sick and injured receive immediate medical examination and treatment. The shelter medicine program provides veterinary care, including a wellness exam, vaccinations, and preventative deworming, to every companion pet that arrives at WVHS. Prior to adoption, pets are microchipped and spayed or neutered. WVHS veterinarians also provide services for animals needing additional medical attention for, for example, broken bones, amputation, skin conditions, ear infections and eye conditions.
One of the major issues we see in companion-animal welfare today is lack of access to basic medical care due to affordability. The community medicine program provides affordable spay and neuter surgeries and wellness services such as vaccinations, microchip implantation, and deworming for income-qualified individuals. Income generated by the community medicine program benefits animals in need and provides much-needed access to veterinary care to those who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
Through the pet support and shelter services WVHS provides a variety of resources to help support pet owners and their pets. These services include a home-to-home self-rehoming service, foster care, pet support appointments, adoption, a pet pantry providing free food, behavior modification, and dog training group classes. While it costs money to provide these resources to the community, they also generate income to support the programs and help ensure sustainability.
In effect, WVHS operates multiple animal welfare enterprises under one umbrella. The goal for each core function is to be fiscally self-sustaining. For example, the veterinary services model provides medical care to homeless animals which is supported through affordable veterinary care for pet owners. There is room for growth in the affordable veterinary care area to generate more income which could be invested back into our programs and services that help keep pets and people together.
WVHS is committed to continued growth and evolving with our community. We seek to partner with business and community leaders to offer support and resources to people and their pets. To remain innovative and forward thinking we are building a robust safety net to ensure economic sustainability so that we can continue to fulfill the WVHS mission. We are grateful for the community's support and would love to talk with business leaders about how we can partner to keep and bring pets and people together.
James Pumphrey is the executive director of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, www.wenatcheehumane.org. He joined the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society in December 2022 and has two decades of experience in animal sheltering and animal welfare advocacy, including leading statewide initiatives as the director of Maddie’s Pet Project, a program of the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. He holds certifications in animal behavior, animal cruelty investigation, adult learning, risk management, and project management. He can be contacted at 509-662-9577, ext. 406.
