MALAGA — Quiet, peaceful Malaga, known as home to Three Lakes Golf Course, orchards, a winery and "as that place you pass through on the way to Alcoa," has become a focal point of growth and development in Chelan County.
“I’d say the biggest changes are in the population increase, mostly in new housing,” said Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who grew up there. The hayfield where he bucked bales as a teenager now has 50 houses on it.
“We’re starting to see the density of a small town,” he said, noting that the greater Malaga area has almost as many people as the city of Cashmere.
Census figures show Cashmere is still ahead, with 3,256 people compared to 2,870 in Malaga’s 98828 zip code, but the gap is closing. In 2010, Malaga had 2,146 people.
Several new subdivisions are underway — including Apricot Hills and Villa Real Estates — that will further boost those numbers.
“We’ve seen a ton of growth in the last few years,” he said, which is expected to continue with renewed interest in the region's industrial property.
Alcoa announced plans in December to decommission its Wenatchee Works smelter and sell off its 2,800 acres of property. The news didn't come as a surprise. The aluminum company that employed 1,000 people in 1969 idled the plant and layed off most of its remaining 400 employees in 2016. Discussion has been ongoing since then about what will become of the property.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which focuses on economic development and recruitment, also is working on an industrial project that could have big impacts on the Malaga community. It signed a sale and purchase agreement with Microsoft in late April on a $9.2 million deal for more than 100 acres of port-owned property near Alcoa. The details of how the property would be used have not yet been detailed. The port purchased 72.5 acres of the property in 2020. After buying another 30 acres it worked with Chelan County to rezone it for industrial use. The port also has an option on another 90 acres that could be added to the deal.
The industrial development presents opportunities for Chelan County as a whole, and with the right planning, opportunities for Malaga, Overbay said.
That, and the region's residential housing growth are part of what’s driving Chelan County's proposal to create the Malaga Urban Growth Area, which would give the community some control over its vision for the future. Doing so would help assure plans are in place for infrastructure to support residential and industrial development and community amenities like parks, trails and gathering places, which have long been lacking.
The county is in the process of hiring a consultant to see which properties would make sense to include in the UGA. The study area stretches along the Columbia River from Stemilt Creek Road to the gates of Ravenwing Ranch, just past Alcoa. It would include a mix of residential, commercial and industrial lands, but not agriculture property.
If approved, it would be the county’s third UGA — in addition to Peshastin and Manson — not connected to a city.
“We have the ability to have intense development with urbanized services while still looking out for the rural character of the community,” Overbay said. “It benefits every single county resident because property taxes are capped. As we bring industry in, the value of that industry increases overall value, lowering the percentage of property taxes. It creates jobs and bolsters the economy.”
The Malaga-Colockum Community Council has been actively involved in the UGA discussion. Overbay is a past president of the council and served as a council member for 12 years before being elected to the county office.
The county’s comprehensive plan previously designated Malaga as a “limited area of more intensive rural development,” which provided some community visioning and zoning control, Overbay said. In addition to the council, the Malaga area has a domestic water district and two irrigation districts, which also are included in the process.
The UGA is the next step.
“Having a UGA in place could impact the community’s ability to have a say in what occurs with Alcoa's 2,800 acres and what that might look like for the community," Overbay said. A trail system, for instance, might be a possibility on parts of the property that aren't suitable for development.
The proposed UGA also could help guide other Malaga projects in various stages of design and discussion — including a waterfront park, an outdoor market and a third bridge across the river.
Waterfront park
The county and the community council, through Chelan County PUD’s early investment federal relicensing process for Rock Island Dam, are working on plans for a waterfront park along the Columbia River.
“A Malaga Waterfront Park has been a dream since the early 1990s, maybe before,” Herb Gardener, community council chairman, told PUD commissioners at a presentation in December.
The location has not been finalized, but the study sites are roughly between the West Malaga Loop, near the mill pond, to the KB Alloys property. In addition to water access, the goal, based on community feedback, is to provide space for family activities, ballfields and sport courts and trails, among other features.
The PUD provided $37,500 to help with the community survey and early park concepts. It is prepared to provide $3.5 million to help with park development, which will be done in phases. The process is now in the hands of Chelan County, waiting for final site selection.
The Mercado
The county, community council and Wenatchee School District are working on developing a mercado — an outdoor market — on school district-owned property at the southwest corner of Dixie Lane and Saturday Avenue, which was purchased in 2000 as a possible elementary school site. The idea is to create an incubator space for vendors who could rent booths for a weekend or a season. The project is in the pre-planning stage.
It would provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and artists, a community gathering place and hands-on experience for students.
Third bridge
Another potential development is a push for a third bridge across the Columbia River that would connect Malaga to Rock Island, providing a dramatic change to current transportation options. It would be a boost to industrial development on both sides of the river and safety to the community as an evacuation route in the case of wildfire or other disaster. Overbay said he and Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew have had several conversations about it.
“It’s exciting to think about,” he said.