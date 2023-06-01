CHELAN — North Cascades Bank and its green mountain logo are not unfamiliar to most in North Central Washington, as the bank is based in nine communities across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties — including its headquarters location in Chelan.
Speaking of its home in Chelan, the headquarters is currently being rebuilt at the familiar 220 E. Johnson Ave. site.
Looking ahead
The staff is expected to move into its new digs in mid-July. The process for the new North Cascades Bank HQ started with the demolition of its former building in November 2021, and construction was underway by July 2022.
The building replacement project will shrink the previous occupied square footage from 23,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet.
The future North Cascades Bank headquarters’ ceilings, posts, beams and overall structural skeleton are made of small-diameter timber or cross-laminated timber – a nod to the surrounding wildfire-prone land that North Cascades Bank branches sit on. The bank looped in one of its clients, Vaagen Timbers out of Colville, to source the timber for the structure.
“The timber used to construct is all harvested from North Central Washington forests and all small-diameter timber, or small-diameter trees, that were thinned or ‘rescued’ from areas that have had fires,” said Charlie Guildner, North Cascades Bank chief executive officer and president. “By using the small-diameter timber, it reduces the fire danger and the fire risk in the forests of North Central Washington, so it’s a very purposeful effort to be stewards of the land that we operate within, that our communities are in.”
Community and the bank’s relationships within it are big themes that North Cascades Bank bakes into not only its business model, but also with the construction of its new facility. According to Guildner, the new building boasts a team of a contractor, subcontractors and suppliers that are almost exclusively locals.
“The best thing (about the new building) is we’re going to have all of our teammates in one spot to work together and collaborate,” Guildner said. “It’s going to be a much better experience for our employees: a new modern facility with better amenities, better lighting, better HVAC.”
The plan is 40 employees will be based in the new Chelan headquarters, Guildner wrote in an email. According to Guildner, the former aging building was “in extremely poor repair” and “very inefficient.”
North Cascades Bank planted its headquarters roots in Chelan during its inception, which is dated back to the sometimes dubbed "greed decade" in 1986. A portion of the building was built in the '80s and tacked onto another building, the west wing of the former headquarters building. The west wing doesn’t have a concrete recorded birthday, but its construction is traced back roughly to the 1940s, said Kyla Allen, executive vice president and director of retail banking and marketing.
“Everything in the old building was just so old and constantly under repair; that’s (the new facility) going to create a significantly better experience for our employees and subsequently, for our customers,” Guildner said.
The Chelan branch is temporarily operating in the former Lake Chelan Pharmacy space, 223 E. Johnson Ave., just a few strides away from the bank's former site and future facility. According to Guildner, Chelan Valley Health will rotate into the former pharmacy space after North Cascades Bank moves into its facility.
Meanwhile in Omak, North Cascades Bank purchased a site on the north side of the city, near Walmart and The Home Depot, to relocate its Omak branch from its current home on Okoma Drive. The current Omak office is “another old, worn and difficult building in a not-so-great location for that expanding market,” Guildner said.
“Our primary growth plan is to continue to expand our market share in our markets that we already serve,” Guildner said.
Currently
After the national news clocked the failure of a number of banks, like Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, the banking industry climate for the first quarter of 2023 could be chalked up as “tumultuous” and “difficult,” for all banks and bankers, Guildner said.
“It has our customer base concerned about their bank and the safety of their money. We spent a lot of time and effort in the first quarter reassuring our customers,” Guildner said. “And providing alternative products that provide FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insurance for their funds — well beyond the $250,000 FDIC limit.”
Along with deposit insurance and helping customers through questions about rates and security of funds, North Cascades Bank launched a healthy dose of proactive outreach during the first quarter of the year, Allen said.
“They’ve (customers) greatly appreciated that,” Allen said. “It’s just an opportunity to continue building those relationships.”
North Cascades Bank, built on serving North Central Washington’s small business and agriculture sectors, still does 80% of its lending to small businesses and farmers. According to Guildner, the bank also currently holds 30,000 consumer checking accounts across its nine branches.
“Two areas that we really focus on: serving the fundamental needs of all of the communities, and we serve a lot of rural communities,” Guildner said. “Then reinvest that money, those deposits, back into the small businesses that employ so many locals.”
North Cascades Bank has locations in Chelan, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Brewster, Waterville, Twisp, Okanogan, Omak and Grand Coulee — allowing its customers to find an office or an ATM in different pockets of North Central Washington.
Looking back
With almost 20 years under its belt, North Cascades Bank became part of Glacier Bancorp Inc. a decade ago, 2013, and is now a subsidiary of that regional bank holding company. Glacier Bancorp is based in Kalispell, Montana, according to its website, and operates bank divisions spanning seven states.
Allen, a 26-year veteran with the company, was around for the transition, whereas Guildner hadn’t joined the company yet, although he added it was a “strategic move” by North Cascades Bank.
“By joining the Glacier family of banks we were able to retain our community bank approach to banking,” Guildner said. “North Cascades is really based upon relationships in our local communities. Being part of a larger organization, we’re able to service larger businesses in the region that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to because of regulatory limitations.”
According to both Guildner and Allen, banks typically sell or are enveloped into a larger institution for accessibility to additional resources. The holding company supplies that resource assistance to relieve bankers of the necessary components to run a bank, such as information technology or audits,
“We can really focus on how we serve our communities and how we build relationships within those communities,” Guildner said.
Some North Central Washington residents may remember when Washington Federal Bank bought 51 Bank of America branches. The Glacier model is unique in the sense that the bank name stuck and local management wasn’t flushed out, Allen said.
“It’s very unique to be acquired by an organization that allows us to continue doing business as we have, but with more resources,” Allen said. “They really have a lot of trust in us to let us continue doing business as we have, because we know our community. They kept all of our employees in place. We’re able to continue developing relationships that we have and making our lending and investment decisions back into our community. That is quite unique to have that autonomy.”