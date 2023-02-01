Room at the inn: Charger saves the day

WENATCHEE — Stranded Tesla drivers seeking a charge while passing through the valley may find refuge at Warm Springs Inn & Winery.
“People have shown up here in tears, like literally panicked,” inn owner and manager Julie Szmania said. “Mostly it’s newer owners that aren’t accustomed to the Tesla charge that they have in their car, or they haven’t driven it out of the city.
Szmania said the Tesla charger was installed in 2015, a year after the inn opened at 1611 Love Lane, Wenatchee. The charger was part of a promotional deal from Tesla.
“Tesla had a promotion at the time, and our son, who is our accountant, made me aware of it,” Szmania said. “He helped us contact Tesla and they paid to have it put in.
The total cost was around $50,000, which was completely covered by the promotion Szmania said, and electricians from Leavenworth Electric installed the equipment sent from Tesla in one day.
Szmania explained that their charger is not a “super-charger” like the ones at stations in Leavenworth and Entiat. She said since the charger usually takes all night to charge a car. They save it for guests at the inn, but they’re happy to make exceptions for other people in a pinch.
“It’s crazy how frightened they are,” Szmania said. “Kind of like, feeling out of control when they run out of battery. I mean, it’s not a good place to be.”
Szmania said the charger gets used around six times a month, and she’s noticed most drivers are from the west side of the state, where there are many more Tesla drivers. She said they don’t realize temperature and elevation effect the batteries, so when they try to drive from Seattle to Chelan, they end up stuck near Wenatchee.
Szmania said she doesn’t charge people to plug in, but that in many cases, the surprise visits are great for business.
“It was Christmas Eve … It was almost like there was a room at the manger,” Szmania said. “They came in, they had a Tesla, they were panicked, and they took two rooms for a night to charge here… they did puzzles, we fed them breakfast, they got takeout food, and they basically hunkered down here for 24 hours.”
While Szmania has gained some new customers, she hopes to see more Tesla chargers being added to the Wenatchee area.
“Hotels in town do have electric vehicle chargers, but they don’t usually handle Teslas,” she said. “... It’s just a nice amenity.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone