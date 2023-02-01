WENATCHEE — Stranded Tesla drivers seeking a charge while passing through the valley may find refuge at Warm Springs Inn & Winery.

“People have shown up here in tears, like literally panicked,” inn owner and manager Julie Szmania said. “Mostly it’s newer owners that aren’t accustomed to the Tesla charge that they have in their car, or they haven’t driven it out of the city. 

Room at the inn: Charger saves the day

Julie Szmania and her husband, Ludger Szmania, of Warm Springs Inn & Winery in Wenatchee, have a handy electric vehicle charger on the property.

 
230201-bzw-vehiclechargers 02.jpg
Buy Now

The owners of Warm Spring Inn & Winery in the Sunnyslope area installed a Tesla vehicle charging station in 2015.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?