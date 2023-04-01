EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD’s hydrogen production facility, located in the Baker Flats industrial area north of East Wenatchee, is slated to produce hydrogen by June 2024 — allowing Douglas PUD to harness its excess energy from the Wells Hydroelectric Project to produce and sell hydrogen, including via a fueling station.
“We are the first public utility in the nation to build a hydrogen plant,” said Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson. “Douglas PUD has always been an innovator in the utility industry, first with hydropower and broadband – now with carbon-free hydrogen.”
The site sits on 109 acres of former orchard property off of Highway 2/97, near the Shell station. Douglas County PUD will produce hydrogen fuel at a 80-by-136 foot facility with the capacity of up to 80 megawatts of hydrogen production, or two tons of hydrogen per day. A fueling station will be built near the hydrogen plant. Hydrogen produced will be sold at the PUD’s East Wenatchee offices and at the neighboring fuel station, as previously reported by the Wenatchee World.
Hydrogen is symbolized as "H" on the periodic table, and it is the most abundant chemical substance in the universe, according to a Wikipedia article. The sun is composed mainly of hydrogen.
“The long-term strategy for Douglas PUD is to provide clean, affordable fuel and affordable energy for our customers,” Vibbert said. “The availability of green hydrogen will foster new business using hydrogen in their processes to locate here. Businesses already doing business here may benefit from adding hydrogen to their fleet vehicles or backup power supply.”
The project's wet and dry utilities have been installed, and the sub-grading and rocking of the site is completed, Vibbert said – “basic earthwork is complete.” Storage vessels are installed and anchored to the foundations. More work at the site is projected to start in the first week of April.
DOH Associates is spearheading construction management of the facilities. IMCO General Construction Inc. is contracted for the facility, piping and equipment installation.
The fueling station is in the design phase with plans to submit a building permit application this spring and go out to bid for construction this summer. According to Vibbert, the traffic impact study and stormwater assessment are expected back “soon.”
“(The) electrolyzer, rectifier and auxiliary equipment and medium voltage equipment (for the production facility) have been received,” Vibbert said. “Water treatment equipment is yet to be received.”
In April 2020, the first 5-megawatt electrolyzer was purchased from Cummins Inc., then branded as Hydrogenics Corp., for roughly $9.5 million.
The PUD bought a second electrolyzer from Cummins Inc. in February to double capacity at the facility, and, with the expansion of tax credits, the PUD received a $5 million tax credit for equipment installed in the facility. The arrival of the second electrolyzer is expected in spring 2025.
The building was built so it could house four of these electrolyzers, said Gary Ivory, Douglas PUD general manager at a February board meeting.
“Creating renewable hydrogen from hydropower will help Douglas PUD in many areas of operation. Hydroelectric project operators face a tough balancing act as they attempt to integrate renewable resources into the grid,” Vibbert said. “At times, there is an oversupply of electricity on the market. When the sun is shining, the wind is blowing and the mountain snowpack is melting; power prices are low or even negative. Hydroelectric operators are forced to generate electricity rather than spill water which adds total dissolved gas to the river, which negatively impacts fish. The ability to send the “low value” electricity to the electrolyzers to produce hydrogen rather than sell it at a loss is a benefit to our customers.”
Water consists of two oxygen molecules and a hydrogen molecule. According to Vibbert, hydrogen is made through splitting hydrogen and oxygen molecules through electrolysis, an energy-intensive process, and gas is collected separately.
The 5-megawatt electrolyzers will be responsible for the separation of the two elements in water, the hydrogen and oxygen molecules. The two electrolyzers secured as of February will have a capacity of 10 megawatts of power.
Vibbert added that instead of sending signals to adjust the generating units at the Wells Project, signals could be sent to the electrolyzer to adjust production.
“One of the local benefits of hydrogen production that is often not discussed is reduced wear-and-tear of the Wells Hydroelectric Project,” said Sen. Brad Hawkins. “If Douglas PUD is able to produce hydrogen during off-peak times, such as in the evening, they will be reducing the amount of starting and stopping of their turbine generating units. Smoother operations combined with using surplus hydropower will likely improve efficiency of the PUD's hydroelectric facility, saving customer-owners with reduced long-term maintenance costs.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the renewable hydrogen production facility was held in March 2021, but the facility’s inception dates back several years, and its origin traces back to several state lawmakers, including Hawkins. Hawkins sponsored a bill for public utility districts to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen that was signed into law in 2019, and Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, secured $250,000 for a planning grant to apply toward the facility in 2020.
“Having a local fueling station is very exciting and could lead to local, short-haul hydrogen transportation options,” Hawkins said. “In theory, there is no reason we couldn’t be using zero-emissions hydrogen semi-trucks to haul fruit between our orchards and packing plants. With the 300-mile range of hydrogen semi-trucks on one fill up … we could haul the world’s best fruit from Wenatchee to ports in zero-emissions trucks. Those trucks don’t need to park and charge overnight. They can just refuel and come back.”
The PUD purchased the initial 109 acres for roughly $2.1 million in 2019. Later in 2022, the PUD tacked on almost 92 acres with an additional purchase and 318 acres in 2022 for a possible future build-out. C&O Nursery Company and Global Ag Properties USA LLC made the sales with the PUD for $4.9 million and $7 million. This property allows the PUD to potentially accommodate needs for further production and storage from the facility, according to Wenatchee World archives.
“The state and nation are enacting laws that require low- and zero-emission technologies, and Douglas PUD wants to be prepared for these new laws,” Vibbert said. “More importantly we want our customers to be prepared, while still staying true to our mission to provide the best possible utility services at the lowest possible cost consistent with sound business principles.”