EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD’s hydrogen production facility, located in the Baker Flats industrial area north of East Wenatchee, is slated to produce hydrogen by June 2024 — allowing Douglas PUD to harness its excess energy from the Wells Hydroelectric Project to produce and sell hydrogen, including via a fueling station.

“We are the first public utility in the nation to build a hydrogen plant,” said Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson. “Douglas PUD has always been an innovator in the utility industry, first with hydropower and broadband – now with carbon-free hydrogen.”



