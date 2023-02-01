WATERVILLE — If you stop by Highway 2 Brew Espresso, you can get energy for yourself as well as your electric vehicle. 

According to owner Margaret Viebrock, the coffee stand at 215 N. Chelan Ave. received its own high-amperage Level 2 (haL2) electric vehicle charger in 2014 as part of a promotion through Plug-In North Central Washington (PINCW).