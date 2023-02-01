WATERVILLE — If you stop by Highway 2 Brew Espresso, you can get energy for yourself as well as your electric vehicle.
According to owner Margaret Viebrock, the coffee stand at 215 N. Chelan Ave. received its own high-amperage Level 2 (haL2) electric vehicle charger in 2014 as part of a promotion through Plug-In North Central Washington (PINCW).
“I was one of the first ones in the area to put one in. It was a collaborative effort with Plug-In” Viebrock said. “... It was kind of a partial cost share.”
Viebrock said that part of the deal with PINCW is that visitors don’t pay to use the charger.
“There’s a sign on the fence that just indicates that we’ve put it in and … something like ‘support the sponsor,’” Viebrock said. “We just hope that they come and buy a drink.”
PINCW is a “privately-funded, high speed, electric vehicle charging network in rural Washington,” according to pluginncw.com.
Viebrock said she took part in a program that provides chargers in a trial run.
PINCW’s website explains it receives charitable donations in order to install haL2 chargers at “strategically chosen locations in North Central Washington.” The chargers remain free of charge as part of a three-year lease, at which point business owners can decide if they would like to keep the charger.
“Each haL2 station has an approximate retail value of $2,200,” the PINCW website says. “At the end of the lease period, the business/organization who contract with PINCW have the option of continuing the lease, purchasing the charger, or asking PINCW to remove it.”
Viebrock said she was contacted by the head of PINCW at the time to see if she was interested in a charger.
“We just talked about the requirements and what they would do and what I would need to do, and it just sounded like a good idea with being right on Highway 2 and the number of cars going by,” Viebrock said.
Viebrock said because the charger is out of view from the coffee shop window, she’s not sure how many monthly users it receives, but she knows there are regulars who leave their cars for a few hours or overnight. Overall, she said the addition of the charger has been worth it.
“It’s been an added feature. We’ve gotten publicity not only for the charging unit, but for the coffee shop as well,” Viebrock said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone