Wellness check | Hospitals face familiar pressures: High demand, rising costs, staff shortages

Manuel Chavez, left, and Miguel Ramirez with Paintmaster of Richland apply spackle to touch up a wall of the Lake Chelan Health logo Sept. 19 in a public corridor of the replacement hospital 110 S. Apple Blossom Drive. The new facility is set to open in November.

WENATCHEE — "We’re tired but ready to keep moving forward," said Columbia Valley Community Health CEO Manuel Navarro. "As the demand for services continues, we all have to grow."

Navarro described his organization's challenges at a Wenatchee World health care roundtable in September that included Cascade Medical CEO Diane Blake and Lake Chelan Health CEO Aaron Edwards. Confluence Health CEO Dr. Andrew Jones provided information in a separate interview.

CEO, Columbia Valley Community Health
CEO, Cascade Medical Center
CEO, Confluence Health
CEO, Lake Chelan Health
Central Washington Hospital nurse Jessica Culbertson gowns up, preparing to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in the Intensive Care Unit Sept. 23, 2021. As  pandemic pressures ease, Confluence Health and other healthcare organizations are facing high demand, rising costs and staff shortages.
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the replacement Lake Chelan Community Hospital. This is one of the two operating rooms. The hospital is expected to open in November.
Hospital personnel, some nurses, some not, prone (turn) a COVID patient in Central Washington's Intensive Care Unit Sept. 23, 2021. A patient spends most of their time on their stomach but needs to be turned every day with the help of at least eight people. A nurse at right reads out instructions to the rest of the group including the anesthesiologist at the head of the bed at left.


An error occurred