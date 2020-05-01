COVID-19 | Business community responds to a crisis

Rail Station introduces #FeedtheKids2020
WENATCHEE — Keep the employees busy, don't let food go to waste and feed the community's kids.
That was the thought process behind Rail Station and Ale House owner Todd Mill's decision to provide free meals for children during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We are feeding the kids of our community, no questions asked, no purchase necessary for as long as we can afford to stay open," Mill said.
The idea sprang from desperation, he said.
"I had no idea how to utilize my employees' time and no way to use all the food we had on hand after the governor's order for us to shut down dining," he said.
The restaurant, at 29 N. Columbia St., had accepted its weekly supply order just three hours before the governor's address. Mill changed gears to provide takeout and curbside service, but after the first night, realized it wasn't going to be enough.
"The one thought remained — what are we going to do with all this food?" he posted on Facebook. "Lots of ideas came up — food bank, the ministry and many others, all of which are good ideas, but none that help the very few employees I have left feel good about what we do. And none that leave them knowing if I will still need them tomorrow or the next day."
Instead, his son's homework project sparked another idea.
"My 7-year-old son had homework that day in which he simply stated that, 'We can help any child have food.' When I realized that he was right, and it was something that was within my power to do, it was game on," Mill said.
That was March 17. The first free meals for kids were served March 19.
Rail Station is now serving about 300 free meals to kids in the valley on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
He isn't sure what will happen next.
"To be honest, I haven't looked far enough ahead to think about what moving forward even means right now. We are living in the moment, just like these families that are struggling to keep their lives together with some semblance of sanity. We love doing it, but we don't currently have plans for the 'future' of it."
Blue Spirits provides alcohol for hand sanitizer production
WENATCHEE — If Confluence Health's supply of hand sanitizer begins to run low, it now has the option to switch to 180-proof.
Leavenworth-based Blue Spirits Distillery donated around three gallons of 90% corn-based spirit to Confluence Health's central pharmacy for use in hand sanitizer production.
Confluence has enough sanitizer in stock to last 30-40 days and expects to get more shipments in the coming weeks, spokesman Andrew Canning said. Pharmacists produced a test batch with the spirit and could use it as a backup if the usual supply runs low.
Confluence has also provided around a dozen sanitizer deliveries to other area health care facilities, in addition to supporting its own operations.
Dashing Drivers sees business increase, offering free delivery
WENATCHEE — With restaurants closed and only available for takeout, Dashing Drivers food delivery is busier than ever.
Since Gov. Jay Inslee ordered restaurant closures in March to stop the spread of COVID-19, the delivery service has seen business triple.
"Not only are we seeing increased daily volume of orders, we're also seeing greater driving distance for some of our drivers," said owner Elliott Morris.
But while orders have jumped, so too have expenses: Morris has waived delivery fees up to $10. He's eating the costs by paying his drivers out of pocket.
"We're losing money in doing it, but we're really just trying to help our local restaurants keep their orders up," Morris said.
The fee waiver applies to orders from nearly all of the 30 or so restaurants contracted with Dashing Drivers. Most customers ordering within the Wenatchee Valley can expect free delivery, but orders more than 8 miles from the restaurant could pay a few dollars, Morris said.
The company has grown since the coronavirus restrictions were implemented — both in employees and coverage area. He employs nine drivers, up from five or six last year, and they've made deliveries past Rocky Reach Dam and the Three Lakes Golf Course area in Malaga.
From his perspective as a delivery driver, he's seen the shutdown's effect on restaurants up close.
"The restaurants have been hit so hard," Morris said. "We're trying to do what we can by offering our free delivery."
Wildflour Restaurant provides family meal kits
LAKE WENATCHEE — Wildflour Restaurant, near Kahler Glen Golf Course, served corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day this year.
In any other year, that wouldn't come as a surprise. In 2020, that was the first day of the state-mandated closure of restaurants and other gathering places needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
By then, owners Ben Herreid and Spencer Meline already had been talking about how they might help others in the community — especially families — impacted by the statewide school closure that also started that day.
"One of our regulars had stopped in at the restaurant and asked if he could do something with our help for folks that were most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis," Herreid said. "That conversation led us to the meal kit idea."
The "kits" were a full takeaway meal for families of up to four who were invited to stop by the restaurant and pick up the food, free of charge.
When the governor issued the shutdown of dine-in restaurant operations, Wildflour's owners decided to keep going with the meal kits, preparing them for giveaway on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
At first, it was an attempt to work through the perishable food to keep anything from going to waste, Herreid said. They provided meals to about 600 people the first week.
"Since then, we've continued to receive donations from the community. Many of the people who have picked up meals have paid it forward and others have independently reached out to us," he said.
The second week, volunteers with the Lake Wenatchee Volunteer Firefighter's Association offered to help distribute the meal kits from the fire station in Plain, next to Beaver Valley School.
"There has been an overwhelming positive response," Herreid said. "We're able not only to distribute the meals to the general community at the fire station, but have also been able to feed the staff of our local nursing home and the ER staff of our hospital. This crisis impacts everyone.”
Pins & Needles makes 1,400-plus masks, preps 1,656 kits, starts on gowns
WENATCHEE — Melinda Sinclair doesn't plan to go into the mask-making business.
She considered it ... briefly.
The owner of Pins & Needles, Wenatchee's 40-year-old alteration and tailoring shop, priced out what she would have to charge to break even on manufacturing the cloth masks now recommended for use to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It came to $5 each.
"If you think about it, we couldn't do it. We couldn't charge enough to make it worth it," she said.
Donating time, expertise and even some of her own materials to help others, though, is a whole different thing.
Sinclair, 66, and her crew — Glenda Austin, Isabel Sabedra, Patti Mikkelsen, Beth Williams and Tracy Gariano — have turned their workspace in the Grand Central Building into an "essential" mask-making endeavor. Between March 23 and April 2, they completed 1,400 masks from cotton fabric provided by East Wenatchee's JoAnn Fabrics. The masks, once returned to JoAnn's, were picked up for distribution by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Sinclair's crew also turned another 110 yards of JoAnn-provided fabric into 1,656 mask kits for others to sew, and they've individually dipped into their own fabric stashes, and that of friends, to make masks that since have been delivered to others who requested them, including senior homes and homeless shelters.
"I am seeing masks in my sleep," Sinclair said.
They're still at it, continuing with the masks and adding gowns to the mix.
"Yesterday, they gave me 50 yards of fabric and we cut out 28 gowns for other people to put together," she said April 8.
"We are doing this because it helps our community,” she said. “It feels great to have something to do, to feel like we're stepping up. I think everyone is trying to do what they can."
Cryptcurrency company donates 22,560 masks to Confluence Health Foundation
WENATCHEE — Bitmain, an international cryptocurrency company with a mining facility in East Wenatchee, donated a full pallet of procedural masks to the Confluence Health Foundation on April 14.
The 22,560 masks were part of a supply the company purchased for employees several weeks ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic spread widely in the United States, said Raymond Walintukan, director of mining operations for Bitmain North America.
At this point, the company feels they're better used by health care providers, Walintukan said. The company's supply is being split between health care organizations near its facilities in Texas, Tennessee and Washington.
The Confluence Health Foundation will inventory the donation and then distribute them as needed, spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday. The foundation has provided supplies to regional health care facilities, as well as its own staff.
Bitmain, which is based in China, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of blockchain and cryptocurrency mining equipment. It opened a mine in East Wenatchee in 2018.
It also operates a repair shop and storage facility in Malaga, where the masks were stored.
WVC food vendor offers meals, inspirational messages for hospital workers
WENATCHEE — Preparing 150 meals a week for Central Washington Hospital workers is Linda Brown's way of paying it forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
Brown, owner of From Scratch By Us, started a five-year contract in September to run Wenatchee Valley College's cafeteria and on-campus catering service.
Rather than serving 300 students, instructors and staff at the Van Tassell Center a day, plus preparing 800 lunches and dinners for expected groups on campus, after the shutdown, Brown found herself with supplies on hand and no idea what might come next.
"We figured we might as well start using the food," she said. "And I was missing cooking after the first couple of weeks."
As the daughter of health care workers — her mom, now 80, is a retired ICU nurse, and her dad still works in quality control at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay Area — she could relate to the stress health care workers are facing and wanted to do something to help.
"They're working long hours and their families are home. Providing breakfast, lunch or dinner is one less thing they have to worry about," she said.
Brown and her sister, Brenda Kee, who works for Brown as the WVC cafe manager, on April 21 were in their fourth week preparing and delivering 50 breakfasts, 50 lunches and 50 dinners that are distributed each Thursday to facilities, maintenance and security crews, doctors and nurses.
WVC Security Manager Maria Agnew spends her lunch hour helping deliver the prepared meals.
Brown said the first week she wrote notes on the lunch boxes, which got some reaction, so she has continued.
"I write whatever comes off the top of my head," she said. "They're words of encouragement — 'You're our hero,' 'We appreciate you,' 'You're in our thoughts.' It's sort of like a fortune cookie. I want to make people smile."
Brown said she plans on continuing providing the meals as long as there is a need.
"I just feel what goes around comes around," she said. "Good things have happened to me and doors have opened. It just feels like this is what people should be doing."
Twisp design company sets 10,000-mask goal
TWISP — A Twisp design company best known for its lifetime reusable bag is shifting gears to focus on making 10,000 masks to help protect people against the coronavirus.
Following the statewide stay home order, eqpd — pronounced equipped — was deemed a nonessential business and had to close. However, owner Jonathan Baker realized his business could still provide an essential service.
The 2,200-square-foot manufacturing facility on the TwispWorks campus on South Glover Street has been converted to make masks for health care agencies, essential workers and people who may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
"As an experienced product designer with a team of talented sewers, I immediately knew we could help address the critical shortage of (personal protective equipment)," Baker said.
Six designers and sewers who were making hundreds of LastBags each week at the factory will now use the same machines to make masks, according to the news release.
The release said eqpd will make 7,500 masks and build another 2,500 mask-making kits to be distributed to local home sewers for completion.
Country Financial reps offer lunch for health care workers, first responders
EAST WENATCHEE — Country Financial representatives David Phillips and Zane Bock opened a $3,000 tab on April 9 at East Wenatchee's San Francisco Sourdough Eatery to provide meals to first responders and healthcare workers, with their compliments.
Firefighters, paramedics, healthcare workers, police officers or anyone working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can drive through or call-in and pick up a sandwich, chips and drink for free.
"We want to do what we can to support our local business owners and help keep their doors open during these tough times while showing our deep appreciation to those on the front lines," Phillips said.
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery East is located at 505-A Grant Road. Call 884-7373 to order.