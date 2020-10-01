It’s safer outside during the pandemic, health officials asserted in July and August. Then September arrived, bringing an exception to the rule — when wildfire smoke shoots air quality readings off the chart.
Wind-driven fires that started over Labor Day weekend scorched more than 400,000 acres in Okanogan and Douglas counties, taking at least one life and destroying more than 100 homes and countless outbuildings, cutting power and internet service in the process. As mop-up work on the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires started in what was by then a smoky Central Washington, more smoke arrived from even bigger fires raging in Oregon and California.
This latest twist to the pandemic left business owners, workers and residents trying to reconcile COVID-19 guidance that had moved indoor business activities outdoors with the smoke-prompted push to stay indoors to avoid breathing the smoke.
With rain on the horizon and the arrival of fall, the hope is the wildfire season, which had been relatively mild until Labor Day, will end quickly, eliminating one worry. The pandemic isn’t likely to follow suit — at least not that quickly, though improvements are being reported.
As the Wenatchee Valley Business World was heading to press with this month's issue, the push was on to find alternatives that would safely allow more businesses to reopen. For the latest updates, go to wwrld.us/32xji6l or wwrld.us/COVIDguidance.
Here are some of the region’s recent COVID-19 developments:
Monday, July 27
Schools plan for all occasions
Wenatchee and Eastmont schools announce plans to start the year with remote learning and move to face-to-face instruction as COVID-19 conditions allow. The districts also are offering an all-year virtual academy for those who are more comfortable with that option.
Tuesday, July 28
12th and 13th death reported
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports the 12th and 13th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the two-county area, both from Chelan County. One was a man in his 70s and the other a man in his 80s.
Chelan limits city park access
The Chelan City Council decides the city's two day-use parks, Don Morse and Lakeside, will close to visitors once the parking lots are full, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through overcrowding. The council also approves hiring a private security firm to enforce the new rules. Mayor Bob Goedde said overcrowding at the parks has been an ongoing issue, but it's become clear that the city needed to take action to address it.
Wednesday, July 29
Case count reporting changes
The health district announces it will start providing weekly detailed data reports to give staff time to process information. Daily counts of positive COVID-19 cases will still be posted.
“We have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1,” says Joyous Van Meter, the CDHD epidemiologist. “In fact, 65% of our total positive COVID-19 case count has occurred since July 1. Keeping up with the data demands requires a huge amount of time for a very small number of staff available to manage it.”
The increase in positive case numbers is attributed to relaxed diligence since the two counties moved to a partial reopening on June 10.
Friday, July 31
Packed national forests add to search-and-rescue calls
In a 24-hour period from July 28 to July 29, four injured hikers or climbers are airlifted out of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest from Stehekin to Mount Stuart.
The rescues come amid an unprecedented surge in visitors to the Okanogan-Wenatchee: campgrounds are at or near full capacity at all times and parking lot overflow stretches for miles along roadways in some cases, according to Suzanne Cable, trails and wilderness program manager with the U.S. Forest Service.
She thinks it's related to COVID-19.
"There has definitely been an upward trend over the last several years in many locations, but the huge spike in use is definitely pandemic-related as more and more people are choosing to explore all kinds of outdoor recreation in their national forests," Cable said in an email.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Officials trying to contact campers exposed to COVID-19
The Okanogan County Public Health department asks for help contacting the estimated 100 people who attended a two-day camping event in the Methow Valley in July after some were later diagnosed with COVID-19.
Quite a few attendees drove over from other parts of the state, said Lauri Jones Okanogan County Public Health community health director.
"I am at loss," Jones said. "My grandparents grew up in an era where they used to put quarantine signs on their doors and people knew better than to come in or to leave. But they did what they needed to do in order to protect everyone else for the good of everyone and I think we've lost that."
Central Washington Hospital diverts some COVID-19 patients elsewhere
Confluence Health's Central Washington Hospital says it diverted 11 COVID-19 patients in July to different facilities because it had reached capacity. Eight were Okanogan County residents, one was from Chelan County, one was from Grant County and one was from Yakima County.
The COVID-19 patient count has hovered between 20-25 for the past two weeks with the ICU and ventilated count around six to eight at a time. In critical circumstances, the hospital could stretch its staff to treat up to 25 patients in the ICU, Lake said.
Confluence Health has tested 22,537 people for COVID-19
More than 400 people a day now visit Confluence Health's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Wenatchee.
The organization's call center, which triages people before they're referred to the drive-thru, is fielding around 500-600 calls per day.
As of Aug. 3, Confluence Health had tested a total of 22,537 people since the pandemic began, with the vast majority of those coming from the drive-thru, Chief Medical Officer-elect Dr. Jason Lake said. Tests are also conducted before surgeries or other procedures, but those represent a small percentage of the total count.
Of those, a total of 1,996 positive results have returned: a pandemic-to-date positive percentage of 8.9%.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Visitation, with restrictions, allowed at long-term care facilities
A four-phase plan to allow visitation at long-term care facilities will go into effect Aug. 12, Gov. Jay Inslee announces. The first phase, which applies to the modified Phase 1.5 of Chelan and Douglas counties, allows compassionate care, window visits, remote visits and outdoor visits with up to two visitors per day.
Eastmont Lanes in trouble unless it receives financial assistance
EAST WENATCHEE — Unless Eastmont Lanes, a staple in the Wenatchee Valley since the mid-1970s, can raise some money over the next few months, the business is facing the possibility of closing its doors for good.
Eastmont Lanes has been closed since the end of May and is staring at the very real potential of not opening back up until 2021 — depending on how the region/state progresses with the coronavirus. Indoor family entertainment centers, like bowling, are not permitted until Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" guidelines.
Weekly leagues, which typically start in September, run for 32 weeks and make up three-quarters of the bowling alley's annual revenue, are all on hold.
Owner Michelle Baugher said she tried to weather the storm and retain core management when the pandemic first started by offering takeout food, but ultimately, it didn't generate enough money to warrant keeping the lights on past May.
Baugher wrote a heartfelt message on the bowling alley's Facebook Page Aug. 1, asking for help from the community. Two GoFundMe pages were started and a yard sale planned.
Friday, Aug. 7
75 is the magic number for schools
Health officers from Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Kittitas health districts advise school districts that students should not return to school yet. They support partial face-to-face school instruction when COVID-19 case counts go below 75 cases per 100,000 population for 14 days and would support students’ return to classrooms once the count drops to 25 cases. Chelan and Douglas counties’ counts for the two-week period ending July 31 were in the 700 range.
Monday, Aug. 10
More updates
Inslee issues guidance for agricultural events, updates guidance for indoor fitness and religious and faith-based services. He also announces relief funds to help immigrants and agricultural workers.
Friday, Aug. 14
WRAC adjusts to new COVID fitness environment
When Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club General Manager Evy Gillin shut down the nonprofit fitness center for two weeks in mid-March because of the coronavirus, she anticipated it lasting longer.
"But as far as expecting it to be going on five months, definitely not," Gillin said.
The WRAC has adjusted. Indoor operations are not yet permitted, so they've moved stationary bikes and equipment outside, began offering fitness classes — by appointment only and held at a 5-to-1 member to instructor ratio — live-streamed yoga and RIP classes, opened the tennis/pickleball courts for reservations, and within the last month, started offering private swim lessons.
It’s helping, but not sustainable, Gillin said.
"It's like recreating a business every month," she said. "After doing our financials for July, it's a losing battle. We can't keep going like this; we're going to run out of opportunities to have the pool open, which we'll be continuing through September to whatever degree members utilize it. But eventually, it will get too dark or too cold and people want to go inside."
Saturday, Aug. 15
Activists protest for farmworker rights
Almost 200 people attend a demonstration in Wenatchee’s Memorial Park to voice concerns about farmworker rights.
Speakers include Arianna Montiel, the daughter of a farmworker in Brewster who died from COVID-19 complications. Francisco Montiel is the third Gebbers Farm employee to die from COVID-19 in the past month. The other two who died were H2A guest workers from other countries.
The event was organized by Community for the Advancement of Family Education, Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, North Central Washington Democrats, Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group and 13th District state representative candidate Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz, who is running against the incumbent Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake.
Monday, Aug. 17
Three more deaths reported
The health district reports three deaths associated with COVID-19 in the two-county area, bringing the total to 16, with 10 from Chelan County and six from Douglas County. The deaths were two men in their 80s from Chelan County and one man in his 50s from Douglas County.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Health district receives state assistance
The state Department of Health sets up an incident command team in Chelan and Douglas counties, providing assistance for the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The Washington National Guard also is deployed to help conduct testing in North Central Washington.
The help is appreciated, said Malcolm Butler, the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s health officer. No one at the health district has incident command training, and staff has been working full throttle since the pandemic started in March.
Free testing
The health district begins offering free testing to residents in outlying areas, starting in Bridgeport, followed by Chelan, Manson and Rock Island. Later test sites include Peshastin, Dryden, Leavenworth, Plain and Cashmere.
‘Streateries’ expand
The East Wenatchee City Council approves a pilot program allowing restaurants along Valley Mall Parkway to extend seating into the parking spaces. The "streateries” will be allowed through Nov. 13. Permits are required.
The new program follows a state order limiting indoor restaurant occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
New regulations for ag workers
Inslee addresses concerns about health risks in the agricultural industry and the COVID-19 outbreak at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County, where three workers died.
The state requires health districts to do broad testing of agricultural companies' employees when they identify outbreaks. In addition, agricultural companies will now be required to provide licensed medical professionals for isolated employees and check on those employees twice a day.
Employers will also have to guarantee employees rapid access to emergency medical services, including a phone to call for help if needed.
Thursday, Aug 20
More guidance
Gov. Jay Inslee issues guidance for museums, bowling and agritourism and outdoor recreation.
It’s good news for bowling alleys, allowing them to reopen for league play, provided their county is in Phase 2 and they can meet certain safety requirements.
While Chelan and Douglas counties are still in modified Phase 1, once it advances into Phase 2, Eastmont Lanes will be permitted to open up for nightly leagues, which owner Michelle Baugher said makes up about three-quarters of the bowling alley's annual revenue.
Bridgeport test results
Of the 32 people who volunteered for testing in Bridgeport Tuesday, 12 tested positive. All those who tested positive were Hispanic and had showed no symptoms. The health district announces a plan to test all 2,500 residents starting Aug. 25.
New program helps renters facing eviction
Renters in Chelan and Douglas counties may qualify for a new assistance program for those facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council began accepting applications for the program in late August. It runs through Dec. 31.
Community Action Council Executive Director Alan Walker estimates 3,000 people may need help. The funding is expected to cover about 10%, assuming they all require three months of support.
Christmas Lighting Festival canceled
The half million-plus Christmas lights decorating Leavenworth will still shine throughout the winter, but all public ceremonies are on hold. The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce announces the festival, set for the first three weekends in December, has been canceled.
Chelan PUD using automatic temperature stations for employees
Chelan County PUD employees are getting their temperatures checked when they show up for work. The PUD purchased six self-serve temperature-check kiosks for use at its facility entrances around the valley.
Around 40% of its 800-person workforce is working from home, but many staff, including linemen, dam staff and maintenance workers, need to keep working in person, PUD spokeswoman Rachel Hansen said.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Slidewaters ends hope of water park operations in 2020
Slidewaters owners announce they are giving up hope of reopening outdoor water park operations this year and will focus on a 2021 Memorial Day weekend restart.
Owners Burke and Robert Bordner said they are still working on the possibility of providing outdoor food and beverage — a final determination is due from the Chelan-Douglas Health District — but the main focus has shifted to next year's operation.
The Chelan water park operated for about four weeks in June and July in defiance of state restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current rules, the park is not allowed to operate until Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan. Chelan County remains in a modified Phase 1.
New rules for Chelan, Douglas allow pools, indoor religious services
The state provides new rules that will allow pools to reopen and indoor religious services to resume — with restrictions. The new rules also reduce occupancy for retail stores.
Confluence Health seeks participants for coronavirus vaccine trial
Confluence Health is one of more than 100 organizations participating in a Phase 3 trial for a vaccine jointly developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.
This is one of four COVID-19 research projects that Confluence Health has participated in since the pandemic began, said Dr. Steven Kaster, medical director of clinical research. Among the others is the use of a newly approved medication to treat hospitalized patients, which was the organization's first-ever in-patient study.
The largest so far is the vaccine trial. Confluence's goal is to enroll at least 150 people — or even up to 200. It started enrolling local participants on Aug. 14 and had 74 people committed as of Aug. 23.
Friday, Aug. 28
McDougall & Sons volunteers for testing
McDougall & Sons reports nine employees at the Monitor plant test positive for COVID-19 and requested the health district test all employees.
Vail Resorts announces plans for 2020/21 ski season at Stevens Pass
Stevens Pass Ski Resort hopes to start its season Dec. 4 and run through April 4, weather and COVID-19 permitting.
Vail Resorts, which also owns Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and 33 other ski resorts around North America, announced the upcoming season's operating plans, which include all visitors making a reservation before gaining mountain access and requiring face coverings for all guests and employees.
Gov. Jay Inslee has yet to issue specific guidelines regarding skiing this winter. But ski resorts fall within the same phased guidance as the county where they operate.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Bridgeport test results
Three of 303 tests conducted in Bridgeport in late August are positive for COVID-19. The health district continues testing other locations.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Two more deaths bring count to 18
The health district reports two more COVID-19-related deaths — a Chelan County woman in her 70s and a Douglas County woman in her 60s. That brings the number to 11 in Chelan County and seven in Douglas County.
Monday, Sept. 7
Smoke advisory
Chelan-Douglas Health District advises residents to stay home due to wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality conditions. Guidance also is provided for agricultural workers and the use of masks for smoke vs. masks for COVID-19. The smoke is coming from the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County and the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County. Later in the week, smoke arrives from fires burning in Oregon and California.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Health district gets new interim administrator
The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health names Nathan Weed as the health district’s new interim director. He replaces Bruce Buckles, who was appointed in June after previous long-time administrator Barry Kling announced his retirement.
Weed is the director of Community Health Systems at the state Department of Health. DOH assisted the board in finding an interim replacement, while it looks for someone to fill the role permanently.
Buckles, the executive director of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, will return to his previous duties.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Death count at 19
The health district reports the death of a Chelan County man in his 60s from COVID-19, bringing the total in the two-county area to 19.
Friday, Sept. 11
Gyms in Chelan and Douglas counties to reopen
Gyms in Chelan and Douglas counties make moves to reopen after getting updated COVID-19 safety guidelines from Inslee allowing indoor fitness and training facilities in modified Phase 1 counties to operate using Phase 2 guidelines.
Blair McHaney, president of WORX gym, helped lead the Washington Fitness Alliance in its push to reopen gyms.
"We're elated that they really listened to us for these counties in Phase 1.5 and recognized that fitness really got left behind in these counties," McHaney said.
Friday, Sept. 18
Four COVID-19 deaths reported
The health district reports four more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 22, with 15 in Chelan County and seven in Douglas County. The latest deaths, all from Chelan County, include three men in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and a woman in her 80s.
Health district considers testing 10,000 in effort to reopen schools
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is considering plans for the voluntary testing of close to 10,000 Wenatchee Valley residents in October in an effort to reopen schools.
The plan is in its preliminary stages and no dates or locations have been set, said Dan Sutton, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health chair.
Health district officials hope the testing effort will show a lower infection rate than Chelan and Douglas counties are currently reporting. Health district numbers are based on testing people who are experiencing symptoms and get tested, Sutton said.
School districts cannot open until case counts are reduced to 75 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. The rate is currently more than 200, according to the health district website.