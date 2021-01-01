Help is on the way as two COVID-19 vaccines are approved for distribution, but what has been described as a “long, dark winter” is not over yet.
The pandemic's death toll in North Central Washington has climbed in the past month, hospitals are full and healthcare professionals are tired.
As the Wenatchee Valley Business World prepared for press in mid-December, families continue the struggle to balance public health officials' advice to maintain distance with the pull of holiday family traditions and the connections that come with them. Canceled summer events and activities — which seemed like huge sacrifices at the time — dim in comparison of giving up Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.
Restaurants and other venues hard hit by renewed restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus continue to adapt in their fight for survival while arguing that more selective shutdowns would have better results.
As the personal and economic struggles continue, some are starting to look forward.
The vaccines, after all, are coming, and a new year is at hand. With it, the pandemic posturing that has pitted the masked against the maskless likely will continue, but the road forward is starting to clear.
Here are some of the COVID-19 developments of the past month:
Thursday, Nov. 19
Cap on food delivery fees
Responding to requests for help from the restaurant industry following a four-week closure announced Nov. 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announces an 18% cap on delivery fees and a 15% cap on total fees on delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats or Grubhub. The idea is to encourage more people to order takeout to support local restaurants.
Inslee also sends a letter to congressional leadership urging them to provide states with more COVID relief funding.
Friday, Nov. 20
$135 million in economic relief and more
Gov. Jay Inslee announces $135 million will be available to state businesses and residents facing economic hardships due to the restrictions and closures.
The funding includes:
- $70 million for business support grants
- $30 million for a business recovery loan program
- $20 million for rental assistance
- $15 million for energy bills for low-income households
Saturday, Nov. 21
Grant County reports nine deaths
Grant County’s health officials report nine people have died at McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake and outbreaks at two other senior care centers in the county.
The health district has linked positive cases at two senior care centers to a large wedding that occurred Nov. 7 in Ritzville.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Wenatchee Wild cancels its 2020-21 season
The Wenatchee Wild announces its 2020-21 season won’t happen.
"We are not opting out of the season, we are being forced out because the United States and Canadian border are closed and the (latest) restrictions on gyms and ice arenas in the state of Washington," a Wild news release said.
The loss of the Wild season leaves a financial hole for the community considering the Wild have generally been a boon, generating $5 million annually. They also contribute $100,000 per year to service clubs, charitable organizations and youth teams through chuck-a-puck, 50/50 raffle, ticket fundraisers and jersey auctions.
Mark Miller, general manager at Town Toyota Center, said the loss would be a major financial blow to the arena's bottom line.
Chelan, Douglas counties break COVID-19 rate record
Chelan and Douglas counties set a new COVID-19 rate record, with a combined rate of 836.4 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. It is up from a rate of 632.5 last week and from a low of about 110 in late September.
Health officials are concerned because it takes about two weeks for outbreaks to be felt by healthcare systems. With the Thanksgiving weekend ahead, that could mean another increase in cases is likely, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said.
Slidewaters, DOH reach settlement
The state Department of Health and Slidewaters agree to settle a legal fight over COVID-19 restrictions that shut down the water park this summer.
Neither side admits wrongdoing, and the Health Department will no longer threaten Slidewaters with a fine, according to the settlement document. The two agree to discuss the regulations necessary to reopen for the 2021 summer season.
Two lawsuits remain. One of them involves a fine over $9,000 from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Four more COVID deaths reported in Grant County
Four more people in Grant County have died from COVID-19, including two women at the McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake, bringing the total deaths reported in the county to 36.
The two new deaths at McKay bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the center to 11.
Monday, Nov. 30
Hospitalizations spike
Eleven COVID-19 patients are admitted to Central Washington Hospital over the weekend, one of the fastest increases of hospitalizations since the pandemic started.
As of Monday afternoon, the hospital is treating 29 COVID-19 patients, the highest total in four months, according to data from Confluence Health, which operates the hospital. Six of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
The organization has begun delaying some non-emergency surgeries on a case-by-case basis to ensure adequate space — and staff — to care for patients who need immediate treatment, says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake. Those individual delays could soon turn into more broad reductions in non-emergency care.
"That trajectory concerns us," Lake said. "If we continue to increase at a pace consistent with that, that creates a real staffing challenge for us. We continue to have shortages of nurses, support personnel and we're at a point where we're seriously considering ramping down some of the other care that we deliver, including elective surgeries."
11 COVID deaths reported in Okanogan County
Eleven residents of an Okanogan County long-term care facility have died from COVID-19, Okanogan County Public Health reports, bringing the total for the county to 26. The 11 patients were residents of North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket and part of a larger outbreak in which 32 residents were infected with the coronavirus, public health said in a news release. A timeframe of when the deaths occurred was not disclosed.
Chelan County records 29th COVID death
A man in his 40s is the 29th person to die from COVID-19 in Chelan County.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District also reports a rate of 863.8 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Nov. 24, a record high for the health district.
Smartphone app will warn about COVID exposure
The state launches WA Notify, an app that will alert residents if they have spent time near another app user who later tests positive for COVID-19.
It's voluntary for both users and doesn't reveal either user's identity or locations.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
12th person dies of COVID in Tonasket
A 12th resident at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket has died from COVID-19, reports the Okanogan County Public Health.
WVC keeps most classes online
Wenatchee Valley College is keeping most of its spring quarter classes online due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
All lecture classes will stay online and "a small number of approved hands-on classes" will meet in person following safety protocols, according to a WVC news release.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
CDC updates quarantine guidelines
The CDC unveils two alternatives to the standard 14-day quarantine for individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19.
While the agency continues to say that a full 14-day quarantine is the safest course of action, new recommendations allow individuals who have not developed symptoms to leave isolation after 10 days, or seven days if they also receive a negative test.
Eligible tests include both rapid point-of-care tests and traditional lab tests, as long as the sample is collected within 48 hours prior to the end of isolation.
Some high school students back in class
High school students return to some Chelan County classrooms as school officials balance the risk of infection with mental and emotional health of students.
Cashmere students started Nov. 28, Manson students started Dec. 1 and Entiat students started Dec. 2. Lake Chelan high schoolers are set to start Dec. 7.
The districts are working closely with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and following its recommendations for keeping students and staff safe.
Thursday, Dec. 3
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Grant County
The Grant County Health District reports 18 new deaths from COVID-19, most as a result of a Nov. 20 outbreak at long-term care facilities.
The district reported eight new deaths Wednesday and 10 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Grant County to 54.
More non-emergency procedures canceled at Central Washington Hospital
Central Washington Hospital cancels all non-emergency medical procedures that would require an overnight stay this month due to concerns of a potential increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Trials delayed until 2021
Trials in the superior courts of Chelan and Douglas counties are delayed until at least next month as a pandemic precaution.
Trials had resumed in late summer after being suspended in March.
Friday, Dec. 4
Wenatchee could receive its first vaccine shipment by mid-December
Confluence Health is approved as one of the first COVID-19 vaccine distribution centers in the state and expects to receive its first doses by mid-December.
The first shipment will likely include 975 doses of the mRNA vaccine created by Pfizer. The vaccine is expected to go first to health care workers and long-term care facilities, followed by other at-risk groups and eventually full communities.
Confluence Health officials caution that the distribution plan and timeline are still being worked out at the federal, state and local level — and details could change. The Pfizer vaccine's application for emergency use is also still under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Valley’s healthcare system 'on the brink'
Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler issue a strongly worded plea for people to follow COVID-19 safety measures.
“The hospital has limits and if people continue to ignore well-proven COVID precautions — masking, distancing, hygiene — the hospitals won’t be able to suture your finger, set your fracture or remove your appendix — it will be full,” the column reads.
It's one of the most urgent pleas from local health care officials in months and follows a record rise in new cases and hospitalizations.
Monday, Dec. 7
More people hospitalized with COVID-19
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital increased by eight over the weekend.
The hospital had 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, as of Monday that number has jumped to 36, according to previous reporting and current Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
Davies picked as new health district administrator
The Chelan-Douglas Health District selects Luke Davies, an Eastmont High School alum, as its permanent administrator.
Davies is the program officer at the University of Washington for the International Training and Education Center for Health. He will start on Jan. 11.
Davies attended Seattle Pacific University and worked coordinating a field hospital in the Dominican Republic, where he helped manage a cholera outbreak. He later earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Washington. He went on to monitor and evaluate medical education programs in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Governor extends restrictions to Jan. 4
Gov. Jay Inslee extends the COVID-19 restrictions put into effect before Thanksgiving and slated to expire Dec. 14 through Jan. 4.
The three-week extension comes as the state’s healthcare system nears occupancy levels.
The state also announces another $50 million in financial help for small businesses caught in the shut down, including restaurants and fitness centers, music and event venues.
Okanogan jail reports virus outbreak
Eleven inmates of the Okanogan County Jail and four staffers test positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff's office closes after 4 test COVID positive
The Grant County Sheriff's Office closes after four employees in the Corrections Division tested positive for COVID-19. There are no reports of jail inmates with COVID-19.
Leavenworth’s lights are up and people are coming
The streets of Leavenworth are filled with holiday visitors.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said he has received complaints from Leavenworth residents about the number of visitors to the city.
"Again we are witnessing the frustration caused by unenforceable mandates," Butler said. "Wherein the efforts of people who are dutifully following the mandates, trying to stay home and socially distance and keep their family and their community safe, are mocked by people who choose not to care."
In a statement, the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce said it is not actively promoting people to visit Leavenworth, though the Christmas lights are up.
"This constantly changing and evolving environment creates a tightrope for us to walk between helping the city's commerce, while also adhering to public health guidelines and safety measures," said Jessica Stoller, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce spokesperson,.
Preliminary state Department of Transportation data shows traffic volume over Highway 2 for Nov. 17 to Nov. 29 was up this year over last year. It showed 36,090 vehicles headed over Highway 2 last year, compared to 44,507 this year.
State group urges restaurant restriction changes
The Washington State Hospitality Association urges Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider restricting indoor service at bars and restaurants, fearing it could result in thousands of additional business closures.
Washington State Hospitality Association CEO Anthony Anton said restaurants — which have been shut down for indoor dining since mid-November — are not a primary contributor to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The hospitality industry has gone "above and beyond" to adopt safety regulations amid the pandemic, Anton said.
Private gatherings appear to be driving COVID-19 case counts and public health data shows restaurants account for fewer than 1% of cases in the state, he said.
Friday, Dec. 11
FDA approves first COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for distribution under an emergency use authorization process.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, followed suit on Dec. 12.
State fines Chelan County jail $1,800
Chelan County Regional Justice Center appeals an $1,800 fine issued Oct. 14 by the state Department of Labor and Industries for its COVID-19 protocols that did not require staff to wear masks or distance themselves from inmates.
The jail will know by Feb. 16 if it wins that appeal.
Jail officials said they were following the best guidance they had at the time for dealing with COVID-19
Monday, Dec. 14
Third-graders return to Wenatchee classrooms
Wenatchee School District third-graders return to classrooms, while fourth- and fifth-graders, who initially were expected to return, will start attending after the holiday break.
Fourth-graders will come back for hybrid learning on Jan. 11, followed by fifth graders on Jan. 20. On Jan. 26, middle school and high school students will return.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said the phases are subject to change, depending on pandemic restrictions and staffing levels.
Chelan County now has 31 COVID-19 deaths on record
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s are the latest Chelan County victims of COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, bringing the total to 31 deaths in Chelan County. Douglas County has had seven deaths.
The Wenatchee Valley now has 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital, according to data from the health district. It is up from 40 as of Dec. 9.
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Chelan and Douglas counties is at the highest it has ever been, 1,017.2 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to health district data. In the past two weeks, 1,204 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
First vaccine shipment arrives in Wenatchee
Nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine arrive at Wenatchee’s Central Washington Hospital, stored in a library book-sized box packed in a special container full of dry ice.
The shipment contained 195 small vials, each with five doses of the vaccine. Once all 975 doses are administered, Confluence Health, which operates the hospital, expects to receive a follow-up shipment from the state.
Nurses working in the hospital's ICU and emergency department, and support staff, will be among the first to receive it, with inoculations set to start Thursday.
Residents of long-term care facilities — which were identified as the other priority for the first vaccine doses across the country — will be served by private pharmacists from companies like Walgreens and CVS. That arrangement came out of a national partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.
The order for the next-in-line is still being determined at the national level. Essential workers, first responders and high-risk adults with underlying conditions have all been discussed as possibilities.
Apple Blossom Festival adapts for 2021 season
WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is taking COVID-19 in stride for the 2021 festival, set to run April 22 to May 2, said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
"As it gets closer we will of course work with L&I and the health department in having them help us figure out a way to have the festival in April and May," Christoferson said. "If there are certain restrictions that we are unable to follow, then you know, we'll reevaluate just like we did last year."
The Apple Blossom royalty selection got started Dec. 15 with the announcement of the 38 contenders from Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools. The top 10 will be selected Jan. 26. They will advance to the Royalty Selection Pageant on Feb. 27 where a queen and two princesses will be named.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
COVID-19 infection rate dips for first time in months
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Chelan and Douglas counties sees a decrease for the first time in two-and-a-half months.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports a rate of 906.1 people per 100,000 infected over a two-week period as of Dec. 16, which is down from 1,017.2 over a two-week period as of Dec. 9. The Dec. 9 rate was the highest the two counties have ever seen.
For roughly 10 weeks, the rate of infection in the two communities has been steadily climbing. It hit a low of about 110 cases per 100,000 in late September. In mid-October, the rate was 170 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period and it climbed from there.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital has also gone down over the last three days to 36 people, according to health district data. It hit a record high of 45 people at the beginning of this week.
School districts encouraged to return to in-school instruction
Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announce new guidance for returning students to classroom instruction, along with $3 million to help schools implement health and safety protocols.
The update to the school health and safety toolkit comes after recent data showed limited COVID-19 transmission in school environments when state health and safety protocols are implemented.
"I have sought the opinions of state and local education administrators, as well as educators, staff, parents and school boards. And today, we are providing them more clarity and confidence in getting students back in the classroom," Inslee said. "Many people's lives revolve around a regular school schedule and, apart from the academics, schools provide social supports that advance healthy childhood development."
Friday, Dec. 18
FDA approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, giving a second vaccine option.