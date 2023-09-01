Columbia Valley Community Health, often known as CVCH, celebrated its half-century mark in 2022. It seems it was not to sit back and say “look how far we have come,” but rather, “look how much is ahead of us.”
The organization sprouted from the gathering of 24 good-hearted people in 1972 who wanted to fill a void in health care, especially regarding migrant workers. The nonprofit entity, North Central Washington Migrant Health Project, was born.
Initially, the services took place in vans driven to orchards or in borrowed office and church spaces.
In 1998, the health care organization was able to establish a permanent physical clinic at 600 Orondo Ave., in Wenatchee. Today, the tiny sprout from 1972 has branched into a network of multiple CVCH health care facilities in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Chelan, offering both physical and mental help.
CVCH’s CEO, Manuel Navarro, who has been with CVCH for 12 years, is excited to see the opening of another of the organization’s facilities. Navarro participated in the planning of the Chelan, East Wenatchee and Connect mobile clinics.
East Wenatchee’s new clinic at 900 Eastmont Ave. had its ribbon-cutting ceremonies last month, on Aug. 23. The day included free pizza for all and open doors to see the new building.
It was a “wow” moment, with the building’s eye-catching design.
“Architecture affects a person’s mindset,” Navarro said. “People tend to think of community health centers as those run-down buildings at the end of the street. We want to make the atmosphere pleasant, for patients and staff. Each of our buildings is a gift to the community.”
Not only is the new CVCH building aesthetically pleasing, but also open for the community to use. The new East Wenatchee clinic has a large community room with large windows to allow for the views of the foothills. The room is extended by the adjoining spacious outdoor terrace.
The original building on the property opened its doors to patients in 2011 and will continue to be a part of the CVCH campus.
The newly opened facility offers family medicine, laboratory and radiology services, dental care and a pharmacy with a drive-thru window.
“We are happy to be able to accommodate people in wheelchairs or with obesity issues in our dental department,” Navarro explained. “We have special chairs for those patients.”
In the primary care area, besides the customary examination rooms, the facility also has “talking rooms.” These are cozy spaces where the patient and the doctor or a team of caregivers can sit down to chat without the examination table in the way – it is sometimes an intimidating factor.
“There is a separate entrance for respiratory patients,” Navarro pointed out. “This will reduce the spread of illness to other patients. We also have negative pressure rooms for respiratory care.”
While celebrating the new construction, Navarro also looked back on the history of the East Wenatchee campus.
“There was a need for accessible care on the East Wenatchee side,” Navarro said. “Crossing that bridge can be an issue for some people due to bus lines and lack of personal transportation.”
CVCH’s Mission Statement reads as follows: “Partnering to achieve optimal health and wellness with compassion and respect for all.”
Navarro echoed those words with his own: “We want to offer access to care without barriers.”
Those barriers can be language, insurance or transportation, for example.
“One of our goals is to help people find insurance; 13-15% of our patients are still uninsured,” Navarro said.
The CVCH services can actually begin even before birth. The organization started offering midwifery services in 2015.
“At that time it was difficult to find doctors who offered obstetric care. Midwifes were easier to hire,” he said.
The organization was happy to have Stacy Stubblefield come onboard as a midwife.
“I have always valued their mission of support within our community,” Stubblefield stated in her bio.
CVCH now has four certified midwives.
“We deliver about 300 babies a year in Wenatchee, about 100 in Chelan,” Navarro said.
Not only does CVCH help and educate patients, but also trains new caregivers. The organization offers a behavioral medicine training program, a post-doctoral residency program and a dental residency. Its rural track training program is done together with the University of Washington in Seattle.
“We have two to three graduates from the behavioral medicine program annually and the same from the rural track program,” Navarro said. “We want to train staff for the Community Health Center and we want the graduates to stay in Central Washington. Participating in the training does not require that the graduates stay with CVCH – but many do.”
The educational aspect also applies to patients, such as the “Reach Out and Read” program in pediatric care. During the well-child visit, either the parent or the caregiver reads aloud to the young patient, and at the end of the visit, the child receives the book to keep. This practice normally starts when the child is 6 months old.
Besides looking at the organizations past and present, Navarro also shared some future plans: In 2024, CVCH is going to have one more building on the East Wenatchee property. The organization will have a behavioral health clinic. There are already two in existence: children’s behavioral health clinic at 140 Easy Way and the adults’ clinic at 600 Orondo Avenue, both of which have reached their full capacity to serve.
CVCH also hopes to start Express Care in East Wenatchee again. Another service Navarro would like to improve is the Connect Clinic, which is a mobile medical service vehicle. Taking the Connect Clinic to the migrant workers at the camps is much like at the very beginning in 1972, when the vans served the same purpose.
Much has been accomplished and without a doubt, CVCH will continue to grow and serve many in the region, including those who often are underserved.