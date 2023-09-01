Columbia Valley Community Health, often known as CVCH, celebrated its half-century mark in 2022. It seems it was not to sit back and say “look how far we have come,” but rather, “look how much is ahead of us.”

The organization sprouted from the gathering of 24 good-hearted people in 1972 who wanted to fill a void in health care, especially regarding migrant workers. The nonprofit entity, North Central Washington Migrant Health Project, was born.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?