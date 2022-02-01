Dave Bartholomew

Our two dogs, Fritz and Freda — keeping with the Bavarian theme, of course — each have a bed on the floor of our bedroom. Our bedtime routine is that I pull two dog biscuits out of the box, and walk over to give one to each of our canine friends.
Fritz is always right at my feet as soon as I remove the biscuits from the box; he is eager to be the first. Freda, on the other hand, never leaves her bed, choosing instead to have her treat hand-delivered by her human. She barely lifts her head from her bed in order to receive it.
Both dogs have legitimate strategies: getting his biscuit as soon as possible and being the first to consume it, versus exerting minimal effort and savoring every bite in the comfort of her bed.
Similarly, businesses have options for how they introduce new products or new services.
One company had innovation rooted deeply in their DNA. They saw no reason to even consider adding a new product unless there was nothing like it on the market. First-to-market was their only new product strategy.
Legend held that an employee had suggested a product idea to the CEO. The CEO responded, “Why do you think that is a good idea?”
The employee said it was because everyone else in the market was doing it. “Then that is exactly why we will never do it,” the CEO replied to the surprise of the employee.
Innovation was not only in their DNA it was in their infrastructure and in their budgets. They had a large development staff, product testing capabilities, and strategically called for a significant percentage of their budget to go to R&D
Another company adopted a first-to-market strategy as a part of their annual planning process. They wanted to the newest and best before anyone else. They leaned into making this a reality.
And failed.
For decades before, this company had been a conservative organization that followed the trends, not made them. They knew in advance if their new product would succeed because they saw what the competitors were doing that were first to market. Some only somewhat facetiously called this R&D — rip-off and duplicate.
The new first-to-market strategy required risk taking, which ran counter to their culture. It required innovators, and they had few. The strategy was doomed to fail, and it did. One year later they formally adopted their historic strategy, which they labeled second-to-market (in reality, they were usually fifth or sixth to market).
Another company embraced a last-to-market strategy, although they did so unintentionally. They sincerely believed that if a product did not already exist on the market, it was because there was no need for that product. Their actions showed that they believed that a new product that was not a variation of what was already on the market would surely fail. The only time they added a new product was when virtually all their competitors already had.
All three companies had good financial performance, and that trend continues. All three strategies leverage their respective company’s strengths and resources.
Which strategy is right for your organization? Consider these factors:
- How risk adverse is your company? Do you take big risks with the intent to have big rewards? Is it more likely that you’d be content with more modest rewards if the risk was also modest?
- What is the willingness and ability to invest in new products? First-to-market can require more capital.
- Is there a culture of exploration, of adventure? Is innovation embraced, rewarded and encouraged? Or is recognition focused on efficiencies and predictability?
- What is the competitive environment? Are competitors slow to market or super innovators? Use this information to decide what not to do as much as what to do.
- Talk to your customers; what are their expectations and needs?
Dave Bartholomew is retired after a career as a business adviser to leaders around the world. He and his wife Nancy also owned Simply Living Farm, a retailer of goods for a sustainable life. Prior to that he was CEO of several manufacturing companies in the outdoor recreation industry. He has authored three books, written numerous regular columns and taught at many universities. He can be reached at dave@ascentadvising.com.