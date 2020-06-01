“Humans are not the largest, nor the fastest or strongest, yet they are the dominant species due to their ability to adapt.”
It is said that many of the railroad companies ultimately failed because they defined themselves as railroad companies rather than transportation companies. This doomed them as automobiles and airplanes became common. Imagine how different corporate America would look now had they had a more holistic mission? How we define our organizations is always important, but particularly during times of significant change.
It is safe to say we live in times of significant change right now.
Whatever your set of strategies were in the past, nimbleness should be on that list now. The timely question is, does your mission statement (or purpose statement or vision statement) support nimbleness or inhibit it?
A nimble organization is one that gains relevant information and interprets it in a timely manner. It uses that information to rapidly make decisions to better position itself for the future.
Does your organization have a mission statement or purpose statement? One could argue that not having a mission statement is the ultimate in nimbleness, but it is more like being in the middle of the desert with no map nor compass.
Does your mission statement assume a relatively stagnant world, or assume constant change? Change is constant, and to assume otherwise is a big mistake. Change sometimes is large and rapid, like right now.
Do you have a means to keep abreast of developments and determine the impact of change? Great sources of information include your customers and vendors; business publications; advisors; independent board of directors; trade associations; and market research.
What is the “pivot point” of your organization? If you have none, you are not nimble. If you have too many, you may not be stable. Pivot points are the aspects of your business around which you shift the rest of your business. Think of it in terms of the “four P’s” of the marketing mix; which of these are your pivot points?
- Your product or service
- Your pricing strategy
- How you promote your product, service and/or company
- The method by which you deliver your product or service to your customers (place).
In talking with local organizations, here are two examples of nimbleness:
- A local nonprofit that pivoted around their service and modified their delivery mechanism (place) to deliver the service online rather than in person
- A local graphics company that shifted its focus away from retail signage, logos and murals, to making COVID-19 signage and plastic sneeze-guards.
We certainly hope we don’t face another crisis like this anytime soon, but another change will happen, we just don't know what or when. It is wise to learn from this event to prepare for the next.
Dave Bartholomew is retired after a career as a business adviser to leaders around the world. He and his wife Nancy also owned Simply Living Farm, a retailer of goods for a sustainable life. Prior to that he was CEO of several manufacturing companies in the outdoor recreation industry. He has authored three books, written numerous regular columns and taught at many universities. He can be reached at dave@ascentadvising.com.