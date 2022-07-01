Regenerating millions of western forested acres scorched by large wildfires is a herculean task costing hundreds of billions. However, healthy growing woodlands are essential to reducing atmospheric CO2 and providing abundant fresh clean water for people, crops, fish and wildlife.
By the time winter rains and snows arrived in 2019, more than 5 million acres of forest lands were charred in California, Oregon and Washington. That’s on top of the millions of other western acres singed in the last decade and awaiting tree planting.
Reforestation funding for federal timberlands is woefully lacking. Currently, fighting wildfires consumes nearly 60% of the U.S. Forest Service budget yet many forests desperately need thinning to avoid wildfire fuel accumulation. In a day of $30.5 trillion federal deficits, additional funding is unlikely.
What if the Forest Service identified lands needing thinning to avoid fires and use the proceeds from the sale of the thinning to plant trees? Those logs could be processed to make wood products and provided jobs in rural communities. A prototype program is already in place on the Colville National Forest.
Replanting trees as quickly as possible after a wildfire is one of the most important ways of reducing CO2, to control erosion and prevent flooding; however, right now, we are fighting a losing battle. Every year worldwide, 15 billion trees are destroyed by fire or pollution and despite $50 billion a year spent by governments on replanting, there remains an annual net loss of 6 billion trees.
Financing is one thing, but the actual planting is quite another. That is where drones come in, particularly on steep slopes. An experienced and energetic tree planter can plant 800-1,000 seedlings over two acres each day. On the other hand, two Drone operators are 150 times faster and 4-10 times cheaper than hand planting.
Seattle’s DroneSeed developed sophisticated 3D ground mapping software and precision tree planting techniques using swarms of drones. Drones thoroughly map the area, identifying “micro-sites," such as stumps which would shade the seedlings and provide additional nutrients from decaying wood. Drones then launch biodegradable capsules loaded with seeds and liquid nutrients into precise spots on the ground at a rate of one per second.
DroneSeed deployed the technology in southern Oregon four years ago. Hancock Forest Management, an international forest landowner with nearly 11 million acres of timberland, contracted with DroneSeed to replant a portion of its land badly torched by wildfire in 2018.
According to DroneSeed, “This medium provides an ideal growing condition for the seed, and even deters deer and elk from eating it. With the mapping data, the swarm of drones fly precisely to the suitable location and replant the target area in a matter of minutes depending on the number of acres.”
On the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, when U.S. Forest Service scientists surveyed 2018's 41,107-acre Cougar Creek Fire site they found 30% of the soil in the Mad River drainage was so severely burned it would be hard to hold water and grow trees for a replacement forest.
If damaged soil cannot hold water, it increases the risk of flooding, erosion and muddy-debris filled streams. Those conditions are detrimental to fish, wildlife and people.
In cases such as the Cougar Creek Fire, DroneSeed planting on the steep slopes would have been worth trying, especially if we are to dramatically reduce carbon emissions. In place of sterile barren timbered lands, rapidly growing forest would be converting CO2 into human life-giving oxygen.
Forests yield 40% of the clean water for the world’s 100 largest cities. Trees stabilize slopes in watersheds, reduce flooding and cleanse our air of greenhouse gases.
Hopefully, drone planting works out as designed and hastens reforestation. It is a “game changer.”
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He recently retired as president of the Association of Washington Business and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.
Thinning public woodlands to remove millions of dead trees is a way to generate much needed cash to reduce wildfire risks, improve forest heal…