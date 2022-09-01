Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Implausible as it may seem, gasoline-powered vehicles have a role in reducing carbon emissions. They need to be part of solutions and not merely brushed aside.

Take for example, Glacier National Park in northwest Montana, there is a fleet of 33 vintage tour buses powered by gasoline engines. Each year, they transport 60,000 visitors mainly across Logan Pass — the park’s famed “Going to the Sun Highway.”