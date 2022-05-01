The news that President Biden plans to resume leasing of federal land for oil exploration may be good five years from now, but that action alone won’t bring down gas and diesel prices at the pump.
According to American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.07 on Good Friday (April 15). That’s 70% higher than when Biden took office.
It is even higher for diesel which was $2.11 a gallon in January 2021. It has skyrocketed to $5.11 recently. The price spike hits truckers hard. For example, long-haul rigs average 6.5 miles per gallon and it now costs $1,550 fill up. A full tank takes them 2,000 miles — if they are not snarled in bumper-to-bumper traffic or port congestion.
In exchange additional leasing, Biden wants spike royalties on federal land oil production from 12.5 to 18.75 percent. In past year, lower royalties offset higher permitting and operating costs imposed by government.
US Oil & Gas Association president Tim Stewart told Fox News the new policy will compound the problem. We have a short-term production shortfall right now. Additional leasing will push this problem out three, five, seven, 10 years.
The President continues to avoid more immediate remedies.
One is reversing his order which killed the Keystone XL pipeline. It alone would dramatically increase deliveries of crude from Canada and the Bakken fields in North Dakota and Montana to Midwest and Gulf of Mexico refineries. The unfinished pipeline would be 875 miles and have the capacity to transport 830,000 barrels per day.
Another solution closer to home is to increase Alaska oil and natural gas production and send more domestic crude to west coast refineries.
According to Sightline Institute, the five oil refineries on Puget Sound provide almost all of Oregon and Washington gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. In 2021 before Russia invaded Ukraine, our state’s refineries imported 10 million barrels of Russian crude.
Last June, Biden suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). It is one of America’s single greatest prospect for future domestic oil production. In 2002, estimates were it contained from 10 billion to 17 billion barrels of recoverable oil — enough to replace 58 years of Iraqi oil imports.
ANWR is 19.6 million acres of frozen tundra — larger than the states of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut and Delaware combined. Oil exploration would occur on less than 2,000 acres of land which would like a small dot on an 8”x 10” sheet of paper.
On Alaska’s North Slope, drilling takes place during the winter over roads built on sheets of ice. When the ice melts, the roads disappear. The production pads are different from traditional oil derricks spread across Oklahoma, Texas and southern California.
Prudhoe Bay is proof that we can safely produce Alaskan oil. In the intervening years, drilling technology has greatly improved, with environmentally-friendly units able to drill dozens underground wells for miles from one small pad only a few acres in size.
The bottom line is our country requires lots of energy and needs diversity which includes carbon fuels. All sources must have the best proven pollution control and safety technology.
Biden needs to lower the cost of gas and diesel for transportation and natural gas for heating, cooking and industrial production. He needs to act in ways that make a difference in the months ahead.
Simple drawing down our strategic oil reserves, pandering to foreign oil producers who are unfriendly, creates a bigger problem rather than domestic practical solutions. For Washington, looking north to Alaska and Canada is a much better option than buying from Russia.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He recently retired as president of the Association of Washington Business and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.