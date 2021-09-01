Don Brunell

The 2020 Toyko Olympics were billed as the “Hydrogen Olympics!” Postponing the games until 2021 cost Japan billions and thwarted its efforts to showcase the Japanese “Green Growth” strategies.
Japan, like the United States, plans to become carbon-neutral by 2050. While countries like China are betting on lithium batteries, Japan’s centerpiece is hydrogen. As Japanese researchers develop new technology using renewable electricity generated by wind, solar and hydropower to produce hydrogen, those projects could work in Washington as well.
Hopefully, one of those pilot projects will be sited in the Wenatchee area. Legislation sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and 32 of his colleagues gives Douglas PUD the authority to use excess hydro, wind and solar electricity to produce renewable hydrogen. Douglas PUD is now researching a 2-3 megawatt test plant.
In the past 18 months, COVID changed everything. It’s not just the disease itself — it’s the supply chain disruption, wrote Tess Joosse, an editorial fellow at Scientific American, on July 30. The pandemic’s ripple effect is continuing to have a “major impact on all kinds of industries in unexpected ways that nobody would have really been able to prepare for.”
For example, Tokyo’s Olympic Village, home to the athletes during the Games, was slated to run on hydrogen. One hundred hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered buses and 500 hydrogen-powered cars were supposed to transport competitors and staff between venues. However, when the Olympics opened only one building in the village and the Olympic flame cauldron in Tokyo’s National Stadium were hydrogen-powered.
COVID hasn’t dampened Japan enthusiasm for hydrogen development, Keith Wipke, a hydrogen and fuel cell researcher at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory, told Scientific American. “I certainly have seen no indications that Japan or any other country has backed off on their quite ambitious aspirations for hydrogen — if anything, I think they have doubled down.”
Japan built the world’s third-largest economy on an industrial base powered by imported oil, gas and coal. However, its leader concluded Japan can’t achieve its zero emissions goal with renewable sources like solar and wind alone, Wall Street Journal’s Phred Dvorak wrote. They are betting heavily on hydrogen largely because it emits water not carbon dioxide.
One key problem is hydrogen isn’t found by itself in nature, which means it must be extracted from compounds such as water or fossil fuels, Dvorak added. Currently, the most economical way is extracting it from natural gas and coal but that process also produces carbon dioxide.
The long-term goal is to make hydrogen the “green” way, using electricity from renewable-energy sources to break down water — but for now that is more costly.
Japan is working to reduce “green hydrogen production costs” from breaking apart water though electrolysis; however, electrolysis uses lots of electricity. A Japanese consortium started constructing a large scale (10 megawatts) renewable energy-powered hydrogen production unit, the largest of its class in the world. It will take electricity from a large solar farm (20 megawatts) built on the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster site where a 9.0 earthquake hit in 2011.
Hydrogen produced at Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) will also be used to power hydrogen fuel cells in cars, buses, trucks and possibly airplanes. While the facility is also tied into the electrical grid as backup, it designed to use surplus wind and solar electricity.
If the Fukushima and Douglas PUD test projects are successful, that technology could be applicable in the Columbia River Basin where hydro, nuclear, wind and solar produce high volumes of CO2-free electricity. Imagine a series of green hydrogen production facilities in Washington which make liquid hydrogen as a replacement for gasoline and diesel? Hopefully, it could happen.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.