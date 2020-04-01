Nobody knows how deep the impact of the coronavirus will be or when the “shelter in place” orders that many governors imposed will end, but one thing that it is destined to test is how effectively people will work from home.
New York, California and Washington are at the points of the spear. Of the thousands of confirmed cases and U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19, six out of 10 are in those states and heavily concentrated in metropolitan areas such as Seattle. To avoid further exposure, employers have people telecommuting, they've canceled meetings, events and travel, and continue to take extra caution to sanitize work locations.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is among the carriers taking additional measures to sanitize aircraft between flights. Still, the latest estimate is the airlines have lost hundreds of billions and are continuing to cancel flights. Hopefully, airlines will survive the dramatic drop in passengers.
Millions of small businesses have closed. Particularly hard hit are restaurants, bars and lodging. Even Boeing has stopped work at its Puget Sound plants. Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have staff working from home.
The Society of Human Resources Managers (SHRM) studied telecommuting 20 years ago. It was supposed to be the next great workforce development that allowed employees to perform vital business functions from the comfort of home, and allowed employers to enhance productivity and work/life balance, improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and cut costs on office space.
At the time the biggest barrier was resistance by middle management, wrote Charles Grantham, president of the Institute for the Study of Distributed Work. Their “surveillance-type” of management style was the challenge.
However, the number of U.S. workers who telecommute has risen 115 percent since 2005, according to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce report. Before the coronavirus hit, 3.7 million workers — roughly 2.8 percent of the workforce — telecommuted.
That figure is growing as the tight talent market pushes more employers to adopt flexible working arrangements to accommodate the scheduling needs of hard-to-find-and-keep employees.
Overall, the number of employers offering a work-from-home option (before the COVID-19 pandemic) has grown by 40 percent in the past 5 years. Two-thirds of managers who offer telecommuting flexibility report those employees are more productive.
Global Workplace Analytics did a cost-benefit analysis and found some barriers to allowing work from home. One is management mistrust. Three out of four managers say they trust those they manage; however, one-third said they want to see them just to be sure.
Telecommuters must be self-directed and comfortable with technology and arrangements for remote tech support. They need a defined home office space and understand that telecommuting is not a suitable replacement for daycare unless they can schedule work hours around their children’s needs.
Those working at home need access to company systems, software and data. Companies need to address remote technical support issues and insure remote workers are included in the latest upgrades.
GWA found that in some instances employment law and local zone problems are thorny problems. For example, when accidents occurs in the homes of teleworkers how does employer liability apply?
Finally, keeping those working at home included as an integral part of the team is an important priority. Managers must make sure they are invited to office events, key meetings and social occurrences.
The bottom line is when we finally get a handle on this outbreak, there will be lots of lessons learned thanks to COVID-19 and life will be much different for all of us. Count on more people working remotely.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.