Don C. Brunell

We are only a couple of weeks into 2022 and it is already shaping up to be another challenging 12 months dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus. While vaccinations are widely available, new virus variants continue to pack hospitals and disrupt work and our daily lives. Meanwhile, we are struggling with rampant inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and an acute lack of workers.
One family that has dealt with many stressful times for more than a century is the Campbells, who have owned and operated Campbell’s Resort at Lake Chelan since 1901. It is a fifth-generation, award-winning family business.
The family legacy dates back to 1898, when Clinton Campbell, a magistrate from Sioux City, Iowa, traveled by train to Wilbur and hiked three days to Lake Chelan. The Judge purchased the original hotel property for $400. In 1901, he and his wife, Caroline, completed construction of a 16-room hotel.
The original property owner, who famously said he had “sold a sand dune to a sucker,” would be amazed to see Campbell’s Resort today with its 170-rooms, conference center, restaurant and spa. That “sand dune” is now part of 1,800 feet of prime waterfront beach along one of the world’s most scenic and pristine lakes.
The Judge built a hostelry that has been a credit to the community and accommodates people from all walks of life. Their only son, Arthur, helped dig out the basement, which added to the hotel’s restaurant.
Over the years, the family weathered tough times. Arthur was a World War I veteran who contracted the deadly Spanish Flu and survived. Later generations struggled through the Great Depression; had two sons serving in World War II; dealt with disruptions caused by area wildfires and economic downturns — and now the coronavirus pandemic.
The sudden onset of COVID-19 abruptly decimated Campbell’s meeting and events business and closed its dining room. Subsequently, the resort has gradually reopened, but inflation, worker and supply shortages and social distancing limits added to operating costs.
The silver lining is visitors started returning last year to local wineries and for family vacations. It helped that Chelan wisely invested in high-speed internet, which allowed people to work remotely.
What are the ingredients for family business longevity?
Researchers Josh Baron, adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, and Rob Lachenauer, found, on average, family businesses last far longer than typical publicly traded companies.
“Rather than being obsessed with hitting quarterly earnings targets, as public companies are, family businesses tend to think in terms of generations, which allows them to take actions that put them in better position to endure tough times,” Baron and Lachenauer reported.
Justin Craig, clinical professor of family enterprise at Northwestern University, adds that successful family businesses leverage institutional memory, smart diversification, manage debt and adapt to change and new technology.
“Family ownership brings a competitive advantage in situations that demand resiliency rather than rapid growth," he said.
Over time, families that bring the next generation into the business and leverage their abilities have a better chance to succeed. They focus on creating various kinds of value (financial, social, relational and reputational) and have an advantage, said John A. Davis, who leads family enterprise programs at M.I.T.’s Sloan School of Management.
One of the best metrics for the success of family businesses versus others is the level of public trust. According to the 2016 Edelman Trust Barometer, more respondents trusted these businesses (66%) than public (52%) and state-owned (46%) companies.
Family businesses are vital to America. According to the Conway Center for Family Business, they account for about two-thirds of U.S. GDP, just over 60% of U.S. jobs, and 78% of all new jobs created.
Fostering an environment where a sixth-generation of Campbells can continue to grow, adapt and develop the business is important for America. Families in business must be able to be nimble and financially strong to weather disruptive times.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.