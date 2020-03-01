What if we could peer into the future and see the consequences of the decisions we make today? In a way, we can.
Germany launched a program to virtually eliminate the use of fossil fuel and nuclear energy by 2050. Called Energiewende, or energy revolution, it sought to build a nationwide infrastructure of wind and solar power at an estimated cost of one trillion euros.
Germany aimed to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 40% by 2020, by 55% by 2030 and up to 95% in 2050, compared to 1990 levels. The share of renewables in gross final energy consumption was to rise to 60% by 2050. Renewables were to make up a minimum of 80% of the country’s gross power consumption by the middle of the century.
So far it hasn’t.
Germany, the nation that did more than any other to unleash the modern renewable-energy industry, is likely to fall short of its goals for reducing harmful carbon-dioxide emissions even after spending over 500 billion euros ($580 billion) by 2025 to overhaul its energy system.
Chancellor Angela Merkel says, “No country of Germany’s scale has pursued such a radical shift in its energy supply.” Well, that much is true. And judging from the results, no country will.
The overly ambitious program has been marked by poor judgment, ineptitude and mind-boggling cost overruns.
For example, to take advantage of more consistent winds, the government encouraged wind producers to site their turbines offshore. But to protect shoreline ecosystems, the wind farms were pushed up to 60 miles offshore, where rough seas and construction challenges have sent costs soaring.
Electricity generated by wind farms in northern Germany must be moved to the industrial south, but The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany has no north-south transmission line. The government must build and upgrade more than 4,000 miles of high-voltage power lines, but because of delays, community opposition and indecision, only 220 miles have been completed.
To encourage expansion of wind and solar power, the German government set guaranteed prices for renewable energy developers, paid for by surcharges on people’s electricity bills.
Three years ago, Der Spiegel, Germany’s version of Time magazine, reported “that this year German consumers will be forced to pay $26 billion for electricity that sells for less than $4 billion on the open market. More than 300,000 German families a year have their electricity cut off because of unpaid bills. There’s even a name for it: energy poverty.”
Energy costs for employers have jumped 60% over five years and nearly 75 percent of Germany’s small and midsize companies say rising energy costs are a major risk, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Global giant BASF, which has more than 50,000 employees in Germany, announced in May 2018 it would substantially reduce its investments there because of the country’s energy policy. A major German industrial gas company cited the risky energy policies when it shelved plans to expand production there, opting instead to build in France.
Ironically, Washington state has benefited from Germany’s problems.
Citing Washington’s affordable electricity, SGL Carbon, a German maker of carbon-based products for BMW autos, decided to invest $200 million in a new plant in Moses Lake instead of investing in its home country.
Germany’s climate change agenda is putting its entire economy at risk, even though it contributes little more than two percent of the world’s greenhouse gases.
Will we do the same?
Our state contributes only 3/10 of 1% of the world’s greenhouse gases. Even if we gutted our economy with crushing “green” regulations, would it have any impact on global CO2 reduction? Hardly!
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He recently retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.