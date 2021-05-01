The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council (WVCC HBC) is thrilled to celebrate Latinx-owned businesses and Mexican culture through the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“La Terraza de Main Street” — the WVCC HBC’s first ever annual event — is 4 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Pybus Market.
The WVCC HBC seeks to build trust and remove barriers through outreach and education in the business community. Long-term, the WVCC HBC hopes to be the voice for all minority-owned businesses, empower and mentor minority business owners and integrate all businesses in our community.
The La Terraza de Main Street seeks to both celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday and local Latinx owned businesses while also informing and educating the public on the history and traditions of Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Interestingly, it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, but in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a tribute to Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican American populations. The holiday became popular in the United States during the civil rights movement in the sixties, when Mexican Americans used the day as a source of pride. At the time, it was a chance for them to come together and celebrate their culture.
Since the 1980s the day is celebrated more widely than exclusively within the Mexican American population.
In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated mostly in Puebla where the historic battle took place in 1862. The residents of Puebla begin their annual celebration with a reenactment of the battle itself, where people dress up as French and Mexican soldiers and go to war with one another. When the Mexican Army wins the reenactment, the celebration officially begins. A civic parade featuring more than 20,000 performers and community members is one of the city's main events. School children and soldiers march alongside mariachi musicians and elaborate floats. The event showcases flamenco dancers dressed in colorful outfits, street tacos, piñatas filled with sweets, and other cultural displays.
The WVCC HBC is celebrating Latinx owned businesses and Mexican culture and hopes this event provides a safe place for the many different cultures in our Valley to celebrate and learn about each other’s customs.
Bringing Cinco de Mayo to Pybus will continue to grow and cultivate the diversity in our local business community. This celebration will be one of many from the WVCC HBC to strengthen our business relationships in the community and highlight local minority owned businesses.
Elvis Garcia is chairman of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council and owner of Wenatchee's Seattle Yoga Lounge & Cafe. For more on the HBC, go to wenatchee.org/hispanic-business-council or call (509) 662-2116.