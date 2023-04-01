Epoch was originally designed to be a space for everyone – which meant it had to be a little bit of everything.
The gaming lounge, restaurant, craft cocktail bar and event space opened last year as the first establishment of its kind in North Central Washington. Andy Lynn, 33, and his wife, Leeah Lynn, 34, wanted to create a community space founded on nerdiness, pop culture and all-ages fun.
“One of the core pillars of our space is that we wanted this to be a community gathering space and we wanted this to be a place for everyone, whether it’s Wenatchee Pride’s pride nights or a Pokémon card game gathering,” Andy said. “It’s been in the plan from the beginning that this would be a spot for people to gather, and we’ve designed the entire layout and the pricing to allow for that.”
A big part of his work over the past year has been educating people on what Epoch (pronounced ee-pock) actually is. Every day Epoch is open, Andy walks new visitors through the space, showing them the bar, rentable “living rooms” with couches and video game consoles, the free board games, the virtual reality (VR) stations and more.
“We aren’t Chuck E. Cheese, we aren’t your mother’s basement,” Andy said. “We are a bar and a restaurant and a game lounge and a community gathering place.”
The physical layout of the main floor allows for the wide range of audiences Epoch hopes to attract to co-exist, Andy said.
“We’ve had a bachelor party, a 21-year-old’s birthday party and an 8-year-old’s birthday all at the same time and they’re all next to each other but in their own space,” he said.
The Lynns began renting the 6,000-square-foot, three-floor space at 16 S. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee from Huston Rose LLC in August 2021. They use the middle floor for the bar, lounge seating, three living rooms, one private room, two VR stations and two PC stations.
They’re already making plans for the additional floors, including a more traditional “barcade” with another bar, arcade games and ski ball.
The bar was originally envisioned as being primarily VR, Andy said.
“Right before I fell asleep I turned to Leeah and I said, ‘I wonder what a virtual reality bar would look like,’ ” he said. “It turned into this pandemic project to keep my wife and me sane.”
They walked by the river and brainstormed ideas for a VR bar.
The Lynns had moved to Wenatchee from Seattle just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We were raising kids in Seattle and we couldn’t really feel comfortable letting them play on the block,” Andy said. “We primarily came here to get away from the big city and raise our kids in a place that we thought would be better.”
With kids of their own and family in the area with young children, an all-ages environment was important to them.
“We wanted to be inclusive, first and foremost, to everybody, and that includes children and people with children like myself,” Lynn said. “We tried to design the place so that everybody of all ages could have a good time here.”
An interior designer helped them design the space and develop the menu.
“We went through so many Instagram posts and Pinterest things, and we have pages upon pages of ideas that we went through and curated for the interior designer,” Lynn said. “She went through and tied everything together, and we took what we liked from her and made it ours.”
Leeah is an accountant with a firm that does accounting for restaurants. Andy was a jack of all trades, working in sales, painting for Boeing, working in orchards and retail. One area he had never worked in was the service industry.
“Everybody I’ve ever talked to has some kind of horror story of working in the service industry. People can be just mean,” he said. “The reason that surprises me is that because of the clientele we’ve curated we don’t have those here.”
Part of the reason they have a more patient and forgiving clientele, Lynn said, is that people don’t have a preconceived notion of how a gaming lounge-restaurant-bar should work.
“It’s a different feeling here. It’s such a phenomenal experience to have,” he said.
Inclusivity was also a consideration while pricing couch rentals, food and drinks, Lynn said.
“There was a big debate before we opened on pricing. If this place was in Seattle or New York or somewhere else, our prices would be more, but we don’t have the customer availability that those big cities do. I need people to be able to afford to come back every week,” Andy said. “From the beginning, I knew the regulars would be the lifeblood of our business.”
In addition to the Lynns, Epoch has two full-time and two part-time employees. Their bar manager and chef are both full-time and have led the development of the menu.
“It is upscale pub food with a big focus on shareables. Instead of a burger, you get sliders. The loaded tots are a meal for 2-3 people,” Lynn said. “We wanted to make sure people would come here to eat, drink and play games together.”
In 2022, they sold an average of 21 pizzas a week, Lynn said. Since opening, they’ve prepared around 700 pounds of the grated potato tots. All of the food, including stuffed peppers, omelets, french toast and churros, are prepared in an industrial air fryer.
“It is incredibly fast and it’s air-fried, so everything comes out lighter and less greasy,” Lynn said. “It has really given us an edge on the food here.”
Ben Ernst, 31, has bartended in six countries, coming to Wenatchee most recently from the bar scene in Seattle. Epoch is unlike any of the bars he’s worked at before.
“We are not your usual cocktail bar,” Ernst said. “I often refer to us as a dive bar, in the fact that we are a place of community where people can feel safe and be a regular, but we are somehow able to combine that sense of community with a love of quality.”
Drinks like the Super Mariotini Bros., the Ms. Pac-Man and the Duck Hunt all combine complex cocktailing – duck fat-washed bourbon, for example – and retro references.
“I had to be able to make the drinks as approachable and as fun as possible. I saw an opportunity with that in nostalgia,” Ernst said. “My own bastion of nerdiness is cocktails, and to be able to tie in the genesis or story behind a cocktail to the name of it is something I enjoy immensely.”
For the adventurous, the menu also offers the Critical Roll – allowing patrons to roll a 20-sided die to determine their drink. Curious customers have rolled more than 1,400 times since the bar opened, according to Andy.
While new customers get tours and try new drinks, Epoch has grown a base of regulars. That core group of customers – ranging in ages and interests – is what makes Epoch sustainable, Andy said.
“We have so many regulars that keep coming in time and time again because we offer something that nobody else can or does in this area,” he said. “It’s been a really fun time seeing this place grow and seeing the word really spread.”