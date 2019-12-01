Employers, are you ready for Jan. 1, 2020? The new year brings with it a new on-ramp to the complicated intersection of leave laws in the state of Washington.
Beginning Jan. 1, your employees may be eligible for paid family or medical leave regardless of the number of employees in your organization.
In 2017, the Legislature passed the Washington Paid Family & Medical Leave (“PFML”) (Chapter 50A.05 RCW) with bipartisan support. The PFML is an insurance program administered by the Employment Security Department (“the ESD”). Last year, employers and employees began paying premiums and reporting hours and wages to the ESD in preparation for the upcoming paid leave program. The PFML applies to almost all Washington employers, including nonprofits and faith organizations, with very few exceptions.
The PFML entitles the employee to a partial wage replacement, paid by the ESD, up to 90% of the employee’s weekly wage, not to exceed $1,000 per week, akin to unemployment benefits. The ESD, not the employer, will determine if the employee is eligible for paid leave and determine whether the employee has a qualifying condition.
Eligible employees may take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a qualifying family or medical condition.
Qualifying conditions include leave:
- To bond with a new child (through birth, adoption, or foster placement)
- For the employee’s own serious illness or injury; to care for the serious illness or injury of a family member
- For issues related to military deployment
In some instances, employees may be entitled to up to 18 weeks of leave if they experience a serious health condition during pregnancy that results in incapacity. Leave to bond with a new child may be taken at any time within the first year of the child joining the employee’s family.
Employees must work at least 820 hours in either the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters or the last four completed calendar quarters to be eligible for benefits. All hours worked by an employee, including part-time, seasonal, or for hours for multiple employers, count toward the 820-hour calculation.
Employers are required to provide notice to employees of the new PFML and rights to paid leave by posting an ESD poster in the workplace and by providing their employees with a notice of rights. As of the date this article was written, the ESD is still drafting both the workplace poster and the notice of rights, but both will be available at paidleave.wa.gov/employers before January.
Employers with 50 or more employees must continue benefits during leave and return employees to the same or equivalent position when the employee returns from PFML if the employee has worked for the employer for at least one year and worked at least 1,250 hours for that employer.
Smaller employers, with fewer than 50 employees, are not required to hold a job for an employee on PFML, but the employer must provide written notice to the employee that the employer does not intend to hold the job for the employee during the period of leave.
Larger employers should take note that the Washington PFML does not replace the federal Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Though FMLA leave, which is unpaid, may run concurrently with PFML, the regulations regarding FMLA eligibility and leave are different than the PFML. Employers are still responsible for managing FMLA leave for their employees.
More about the new PFML program will be presented at the Dec. 12 Apple Valley Human Resource Association's Annual Employment Law Summit at the Wenatchee Convention Center. A representative from the ESD will be joining AVHRA and OMW to present on the new PFML. Learn more at avhra.shrm.org/events/2019/12/2019-employment-law-summit.
Erin McCool is a member in the Wenatchee office of Ogden Murphy Wallace PLLC, practicing in the areas of litigation, employment and labor law, and land use and water. She provides advice and consultation to local businesses, employers, and municipalities regarding state and federal employment laws. She can be reached at emccool@omwlaw.com or 662-1954.