Hikers trekking in the desert need to watch out for prickly pear cactus.
The needles will penetrate painfully into the skin.
But take the needles off the cactus and you’ve got a traditional Mexican ingredient that offers texture and flavor to many a dish.
That’s true for several menu items at Fonda Oaxaqueña.
“Some people say it tastes like asparagus,” says Paul Lopez, who owns what he calls a family business with his wife, Ana Alvarez.
He credits the success of his East Wenatchee and Chelan restaurants to offering authentic dishes — “All made with fresh ingredients, not from a bottle or a can” — from his home state of Oaxaca, in southern Mexico.
In the demanding business of restaurants, Fonda Oaxaqueña seems to have a recipe for success, in its 10th year now.
In addition to cactus, the restaurant offers several dishes featuring mole. Oaxaca is known for that chili-based sauce.
The restaurants offer four mole-based menu items: mole negro, chileajo, de clavo and pollo enchilado.
Fonda Oaxaqueña also offers, on weekends, a traditional Mexican soup called menudo. The dish, popular with Latinos, is made with tripe and pigs feet, and has a chili base.
Lopez says his customer base is about half Caucasian and half Latino. The restaurants also offer menu items that are popular with Caucasian customers, including enchiladas, burritos, carne asada and fajitas.
Fonda Oaxaqueña also features a full-service bar and offers desserts and daily specials.
Lopez grew up in Oaxaca and moved to the Wenatchee area in 2001, when he was 16. He says his family was looking for a better economy and lifestyle.
Lopez worked in local orchards, then began a culinary career that took him from dishwasher and server to cook in area restaurants. Ten years ago, his family felt the time was right to open its own restaurant in East Wenatchee.
“I had started listening to customers, and they were asking to try more authentic Mexican dishes,” he says.
Lopez says he is self-taught and learned a lot in the first three years that his East Wenatchee restaurant was open. With little money, the family struggled to upgrade from used appliances to new equipment.
Then, things got better, with a customer base that kept coming back.
The family opened the Chelan restaurant five years ago. Lopez says it has also been successful, especially in the tourist-packed days of summer.
Lopez says all ingredients at both restaurants are made from scratch. “We buy cases of dry chilis, roast all of the chilis, make a powder and then a base and then make a mole. It’s a big process, but the result is amazing.”
The restaurants also feature homemade salsa and tortillas.
Key to recipes is Lopez’s mother, Rosa Olguin, who works at the Chelan restaurant. She has the memory and skills to help create the authentic dishes.
The East Wenatchee restaurant seats 40, and the Chelan restaurant seats 60. Lopez says he employs 20 people between the two restaurants.
Lopez is thinking of adding a third restaurant. He hasn’t narrowed down a spot yet but is considering Leavenworth, Quincy or Manson.
Running restaurants is not for someone who wants to work 9 to 5. Lopez says he starts his day at 9 a.m. and doesn’t get home until 11 p.m.
“It’s all worth it,” he says. “At the end of the day, when you see results, when you hear people say this was the best food, and when we hear people say we are going to recommend you guys, and when we see the same faces two or three times a week, that means it is working.”
If you go
What: Fonda Oaxaqueña
Where: 136 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee; and at 127 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan
Information: 509-888-7317 in East Wenatchee, 509-888-9681 in Chelan; www.fondaoaxaquena.com
About the name:
Fonda means an inn or a restaurant; Oaxaqueña means “native of Oaxaca”