WENATCHEE — The 13-year-old boy was usually quiet and reserved as he intently looked through packs of collectible sports cards.
“But one day, he let out a big yell and I came running,” says Jason Fonville. “He had found the one card he needed to complete a set. We high-fived each other and it was so fun.”
That’s the kind of customer that Fonville and Chris Smith love to have in their store. The two friends opened The Wenatchee Card Connection in March 2020 in downtown Wenatchee.
The store is stocked with collectible cards, including sports and Pokémon, and collectible figures and memorabilia.
Jason works full-time, spreading his time between his CBD business in the back of the store, and the card shop. Smith works as a dealer at the casino at the Buzz Inn when he isn’t in the card shop.
The two have been friends for 15 years, and each has a love of collecting trading cards. It started in their youth, in the heyday of sports card collecting.
Smith remembers seven sports cards stores operating in the Wenatchee Valley, between Leavenworth and Rock Island.
Then, in the early 1990s, “interest went away because the companies overprinted cards, Fonville says. “There was no scarcity. You could buy cards everywhere.”
“I remember buying them out of a candy vending machine at the bowling alley at Eastmont Lanes,” Smith says. “They went for 50 cents for a pack, with 10 to 20 cards.”
The men say COVID-19 created conditions for a comeback.
“The pandemic gave people a lot of time to get back into hobbies,” Smith says. “It was a major boost for the industry. People rediscovered their love for the cards.”
The owners say they opened the store at the right time to catch the wave.
Their customers range from children with a dad, who most often collected himself as a child; to a grandmother who comes in regularly to buy cards for her grandchildren.
Watching their customers, Smith and Fonville get to enjoy the thrill of card shopping vicariously.
“It’s the fun of opening a pack and finding the one card to complete a set,” Fonville says. “It’s the chase. The packs have randomly inserted cards that may surprise you.”
“It’s the hunt,” Smith says.
And if you don’t complete a set, there’s always the hope of finding a card that’s worth a lot of money.
Smith and Fonville say they would love to find a 1952 Mickey Mantle card, or a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan card. A 2000 rookie Tom Brady card would also be nice.
“Those guys are the holy grail of their particular sport,” Smith says.
What makes the old cards so rare, the men say, is because so many of them disappeared.
“In the ’60s, kids destroyed their cards by putting them in their bike spokes to make noise,” Smith says.
“Or mom threw the cards out when the kid moved away,” added Fonville.
While the shop offers lots of $5 packs of cards for kids, it has at least one valuable card: a rookie Michael Jordan that’s been rated 7.5 on a PSA (professional sports authenticator) scale of 1 to 10.
It’s worth about $7,000, but would be worth $200,000 if it were rated a 10.
The two say they would be reluctant to sell it, though.
“It would take some convincing because of our sentiment about that card,” says Smith. “$7,000 would be nice but I really like that card.”
Fonville adds, “It’s like, we hunted it, we found it, then we had struggles through the grading companies, plus, we know that cards are at a low point in the market right now so it’s possible it’s going to double in price.”
The fun of seeing delighted customers is great, the two say, but the hard part of the business is all the time it takes to go through some customers cards, especially if they bring in a shoebox full.
The men use online filters to find what cards are actually selling for. People may see a card like one they own and it’s selling online for $10,000. That, they say, isn’t what it’s likely to go for.
A card will be downgraded it it has flaws: scratches, bent corners, or has a picture that is not centered. Recently, a card came in that may have gone for $225 but would probably sell for $50 to $60 because it had a print line going from top to bottom of the photo. Also, the photo was not centered on the card.
The owners say they work hard to educate customers on how to value cards on their own through the Internet, and on how to protect cards for future value.
Some customers will need that, especially if they are into placing their hopes on today’s new players.
“Young rookie cards, that’s what the chase is,” Fonville says. “You’re looking for that new, hot rookie that you speculate might be the next Michael Jordan or Tom Brady.”
It could pay off, especially if the rookie card is kept in mint condition.
In 2020, Smith notes, a PSA 10, rookie Michael Jordan card sold for $738,000.
“If someone found one of those cards, they’d be over the moon,” Fonville says. “They’d be smiling, for sure, and they could pay for their kid’s college. Oh, yeah.”