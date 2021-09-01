Eye On | Timberloom Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Planks of black walnut, cedar, redwood and willow, a salvaged sequoia and some catalpa line the walls of Timberloom Wenatchee's showroom.
It's a candy store of sorts for woodworkers in search of live-edge slabs around which they can craft their own projects. The live-edge pieces, featuring the natural, uneven edge of the boards, some with bark still attached, are often used as mantles and table and bar tops — and a host of other projects. Many of the displayed pieces are reclaimed from windblown or damaged timber or old buildings, even utility poles.
Timberloom Wenatchee's 4,000-square-foot space at 200 S. Columbia St. also provides an opportunity for those looking to order custom wood furniture to see some of what's possible in the hands of Timberloom Wenatchee partner Chris Piepel, whose woodworking expertise has deep roots in the Valley.
Piepel, and his wife Becci, opened Timberloom Wenatchee in April, partnering in the Wenatchee location with Dan Austin, who, in 2015, founded and continues to operate Timberloom in Naches.
"We met (Dan Austin) when we needed to purchase a live-edge slab and we found his store in Naches," Becci Piepel said. "So we went there and just got to talking and a friendship was built."
Chris Piepel brings his log furniture-making skills to the Wenatchee venture, while Austin shares his talent for working with live-edge slabs.
"Furniture that we have the expertise in, we build here in Wenatchee and send it to the customers in Naches," Becci Piepel said. That includes everything from nightstands, tables and log swings to cedar fences decorated with cutouts and carvings.
Chris Piepel has been crafting log furniture for almost 30 years, starting when he was in his 20s.
“Living on my own, I didn’t have any (furniture), so I built a bed and it turned out okay and everyone gave me compliments that it looked good,” he said.
He expanded into selling his creations at farmers markets and craft shows, offering birdhouses and other wood crafts, he said. Eventually, he started creating larger furniture pieces out of a shop at his house and his business, Willy's Custom Log Furnishings, grew from there. That business is on the back burner for now as the Piepels focus on their new Timberloom showroom, offering custom designs as well as raw materials.
Timberloom's raw product is mostly reclaimed lumber and slabs milled from damaged, diseased, wind blown or bug-killed trees, Chris Piepel said.
Imperfections in the wood make beautiful attributes to a project, Piepel explained. He points to a river table with a hole in the center containing rocks and moss held in place by resin to create a pool-like effect. Leaning against the wall nearby is a plank milled from an old utility pole. Austin, Piepel said, created a chandelier from another part of the same pole.
Pieces also can be designed by taking different types of wood and fitting them together to create a pattern, Becci Piepel said. The company does its own epoxy and resin work and contracts with a local welder to add metal legs to benches and tables, as needed.
“People get to design everything, from picking out the piece of wood, to designing that piece to the very end,” Becci Piepel said. “So it’s actually a journey and a relationship."
Options abound.
“The greatest thing is that we have such a great variety of wood species,” she said. “Some that people haven’t really heard of, such as catalpa," a hardwood often used for carving and outdoor furniture.
Chris Piepel said he is more than happy to answer woodworking questions and provide project advice.
“We want to be very open about helping people and no secrets,” he said. “We had one gentleman who came in, bought a slab and he’s been back in two or three times asking advice.”
Whether customers are looking for special materials for their own projects or ordering custom furniture, the results are something they will be able to pass down to their children and their grandchildren, he said.
“We’re going to build pieces of furniture that are going to last for multiple lifetimes,” he said.
The Piepels are currently leasing the space that previously was home to 509 Bierwerks, but they anticipate the need to expand.
"Our five-year plan, really, is we would to love to be much bigger. We need more space already," Becci Piepel said. "There is a lot of larger equipment we would like to purchase, but we just don't have the room."