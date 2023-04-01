In September 1933, a collection of local wheat farmers and orchardists in Wenatchee officially formed a farming cooperative known as the Grange Supply to get better access to fuel and supplies. Now, 90 years later, the cooperative still exists as Ag Supply Co., a regional supplier of fuel, farming essentials and home and garden supplies. 

Kerry McCauley, 51, has been with Ag Supply Co. off and on for over 15 years, working as an auditor, chief financial officer, operations manager and now general manager. A U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer who grew up in a military family, his background isn’t in agriculture, but he has collected the history of Ag Supply Co. and the agricultural community that formed it.



