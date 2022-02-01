Eye On | Bosket Bread answers call for wholesale market

LEAVENWORTH — Even after growing up helping his father in their family’s Cashmere bakery, Spencer Bosket didn’t think he’d become a baker.
“I always enjoyed doing it but I don’t know if I ever saw myself doing it professionally,” he said.
Instead, he went to school for manufacturing engineering and then spent his time commercial fishing and owning a welding business.
“I quickly got burnt out on that, just dealing with all the chemicals and fumes and spray paint and all that, and it was hard to employ people to do that job,” he said.
After six years in metal fabrication, he had his first child and was ready for more reliable income and a healthier environment. The family business seemed to be calling.
“There’s always a huge demand for wholesale bread, and my dad has always had a growing chunk of wholesale bun and bread accounts for restaurants,” he said. “I knew we could take that and run with it.”
In early 2019, Bosket opened Bosket Bread in Leavenworth, just off of Chumstick Highway. His father, Vince Bosket, had just retired from operating Sure to Rise bakery in Cashmere for over 30 years.
“As soon as he was about to sell it, I had this place up and running,” Spencer said. “We’ve been in the community for 40 years and a lot of people know the name, that’s kind of why I went with Bosket.”
He opened the bakery with his brother, Riley, and business took off.
“I opened with over 10 accounts. At first it was just me and Riley, and it was not even enough to keep us fully employed,” Spencer Bosket said. “Then we jumped into the München Haus account and we knew that was going to really start increasing our production.”
Bosket started producing buns for the popular sausage grill. He said they sell more than 5,000 buns during a good week, and as many as 10,000 during busy holiday months.
Now, two years later, Bosket has around 25 accounts, delivering to restaurants and markets in Leavenworth and Wenatchee, including Gustav’s, Dan’s Food Market, Rhubarb Market, Dilly Deli, Sweetwood BBQ, McGlinn’s, Cafe Columbia and others.
On an average week, the bakery goes through 2,500 pounds of flour producing its signature buns, breads and rolls. In winter, Bosket said, that number can increase to nearly 3,500 pounds.
Currently, the two brothers are part of a six-employee team baking and packaging bread. Spencer, 36, owns the business and Riley, 29, serves as the manager. The 2,400-square-foot bakery holds multiple ovens, a proof box for fermenting and proofing bread, massive stand mixers and other specialty equipment designed to keep the bread flowing.
“I am getting more equipment and trying to make things more efficient,” Spencer Bosket said. “My biggest goal is to get all my loans paid off, so I’m at this ‘work, work, work’ stage and trying not to have an extreme amount of labor costs so I can get out of debt.”
The market is there — and growing. Bosket said demand for locally made products is higher than ever.
“In the last eight or 10 years there have been more and more people who want locally sourced, fresh products,” he said. “It’s good marketing for a grocery store to advertise that this is made here.”
Competing with larger distributors like Franz and Oroweat used to be impossible, but the quality of bread produced by small, local bakeries can’t be beat, Bosket said.
“Now, people don’t want that bread, because the quality is consistent, but it’s not what they’re looking for and they can’t get unique or fully fermented breads,” he said.
Bosket ferments nearly all of his breads with sourdough culture, and even his buns are short fermented with yeast. It’s rare for commercial breads to be long fermented, Bosket said, but fermenting allows grains and nutrients to digest more effectively.
“This is more traditional, a lot more hands-on, more labor, but I’ve invested in quite a bit of equipment to make it go a lot faster,” he said.
Another major difference is in storing Bosket breads.
“I don’t like putting stuff in plastic bags to sell, but it’s kind of the only way to keep bread fresh. There are no preservatives, so there’s no way to keep it from drying out or going moldy in a week,” he said. “All of our bread is sold fresh or directly frozen and delivered to a freezer. It keeps it really fresh, you can’t tell the difference.”
Bosket tries to be environmentally conscious in other areas. In bread making, waste is minimal. Burned batches can be composted, and excess can be dried and turned into bread crumbs. The bakery uses one van to do deliveries to Wenatchee twice weekly.
Spencer goes to bed at the same time as his young children and arrives at the bakery each morning by 3:40 a.m. to fire up the ovens.
“I try to get the sourdough all cut up and into the proof box and fermenting and also be mixing doughs at the same time to get all that going,” he said. “Some mornings I’m literally running the entire time but I kinda enjoy it, I like having a couple hours to myself in the morning especially.”
As the business grows, Bosket continues to look for ways to make the baking process more efficient, and to prepare his employees to take over more of the mixing and fermenting. That time spent in his father’s bakery growing up prepared him for the fickle work of making bread.
“I really enjoy working with my hands and being creative and just the dynamics of bread in general. Fermenting products is fun, because it’s always different, it’s never the same… you are constantly trying to dial it in,” he said. “I’m pretty much winging it all the time. I’ve grown up with it and I’ve never been afraid to make bread, I just kind of know how to do it."