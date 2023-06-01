Yarn Bird was set to open April 1, 2020, said store owner Tracy Gausman. However, with Washington state businesses forced to close due to COVID-19, it was unclear when customers would be able to actually visit the store.
“There was just so much uncertainty,” she said. “I was stocked and ready to open, I had made the announcement at the March Knitters Guild meeting that I was opening a shop, and then couldn’t open. Luckily, yarn isn’t perishable.”
Three years later, Yarn Bird is still open, and things are looking good, said Gausman.
“Fortunately, things are continuing to grow, and things are getting better and better,” she said. “A lot more travelers are finding the shop. Knitters and crocheters seek out yarn shops in other towns they visit, and every shop is different, so it’s an adventure to go in and see what you can find.”
As of 2023, Yarn Bird welcomes 160-180 customers each month, with about 25% of them being new customers. Sales are up 10% compared to this time last year, Gausman said.
The store, located in North Avenue Plaza on North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee, is one of the only small businesses selling knitting and crochet supplies, such as yarn and needles. It carries a wide range of types of yarn, like acrylic, wool and bamboo, in multiple colors.
“Stop in and wander around. It’s a happy place to visit,” Gausman said. “We compare it a lot to going to the garden center if you enjoy gardening and flowers, because there’s a lot of color and texture to enjoy.”
After decades of knitting and 20 years staying home to raise children, Gausman began to seriously entertain the idea of starting her own knitting supply shop once she was faced with an empty nest.
“I think most knitters probably have a little fantasy about having a shop of some sort, and we had been without a shop in the valley,” Gausman said. “I just started researching a bit more to see what it would involve and had to build up my confidence to make myself think I could really do it, and then I just decided now was the time. I decided if I didn’t do it, I would always regret not doing it.”
A North Central Washington Knitters Guild member, Gausman knew there would be customers, and she felt she could offer something big box stores can’t.
“I know there are more people in the valley that are missing a shop the way I was, so I felt there was truly a need for it,” she said. “Just to have a designated shop where you can get help, some coaching — those are things you can’t get sometimes. It’s the customer service side of a small business that you can’t always get at a big retailer.”
One of Gausman’s biggest visions for the shop was adding a social aspect — whether that meant helping new customers or making room for customers to meet and get to know each other.
“A big part of what I wanted to do is to have a sense of community here,” she said. “On Saturdays we have 'social stitching,' and we invite anybody to come and knit and crochet, and it’s a time to socialize and meet other people. We share so much information — you always learn something.”
The social stitching moves outdoors in good weather — and started outdoors when COVID-19 social distancing requirements were still in place. It’s outgrowing the 500-square-foot retail space, Gausman said.
Gausman said she still knits a little every day, but as the owner of a small business, her time is also spent cleaning, stocking shelves and interacting with customers.
Gausman has never owned a business before, and she said the experience is challenging but rewarding.
“What surprised me is how if you really want to do something, you can. If you set your goal and that’s your focus, and especially when it’s something you love to do, you can do it,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy — the learning curve is still there. It seems like just when I settle into my routine, something new will happen to challenge me a bit more, and I think that’s just the nature of it.”
In the future, she said she’d like to try and offer beginners’ classes in knitting and crocheting. However, the focus now is on continuing to make new and returning customers feel welcome, she said. People who are new to knitting or who don’t knit can be uncertain about visiting.
“Sometimes people don’t know what to expect when they come into the shop or how they’ll be treated or received,” she said. “I think we’re providing a welcoming environment for people to come into, and we try to answer questions and guide them as best we can if they’re wanting to get started.”