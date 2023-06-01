Yarn Bird was set to open April 1, 2020, said store owner Tracy Gausman. However, with Washington state businesses forced to close due to COVID-19, it was unclear when customers would be able to actually visit the store.

“There was just so much uncertainty,” she said. “I was stocked and ready to open, I had made the announcement at the March Knitters Guild meeting that I was opening a shop, and then couldn’t open. Luckily, yarn isn’t perishable.”