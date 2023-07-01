When Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market celebrated its 10 years in business in May 2023, it was also a similar anniversary for one of its original vendors, Royal Produce.
It all started from an immigrant couple's dream and goal to create a successful life in the United States. Santos and Zanaida Guadarrama, the owners of Royal Produce, came to the United States from Mexico in 1989. They already had relatives living in Royal City, about 65 miles southeast of Wenatchee, so it was only natural for the couple to settle there, as well.
Within the year of his immigration, Guadarrama found employment on Ike Palmer’s farm in Royal City. Soon, Palmer offered use of the corners of his fields for Guadarrama to grow his own vegetables (Parker’s crops were grown in circles, which left the corners vacant).
Guadarrama already knew a few things about agriculture. His father and grandfather were vegetable farmers, and Guadarrama graduated from high school with a degree in horticulture.
In 1997, Guadarrama was able to establish his own farm, Royal Produce. He cultivated a variety of vegetables, but no fruit trees.
At that time, the couple had four children, and the farm was a family effort from the start. They now have seven children, most of whom have careers away from home but all still help with the vegetable farm as best they can.
At first, the Guadarramas sold their produce in the area’s farmers markets, such as at Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
“My dad has always emphasized having a high standard and selling good quality produce," said Josh Guadarrama, the eldest son of the family and the current manager of their Pybus store.
“Early on, when we were just selling at the farmers markets, Dad always made sure to wash and bundle the vegetables nicely. It made a difference compared to most other vendors who just basically pulled the produce off the ground and put it in boxes to be sold as is,” Josh Guadarrama further explained.
The high standard and polite manners that Royal Produce presented did not go unnoticed. JoAnn Walker, who is today a Pybus emeritus board member, saw the Guadarramas’ good work ethic matched with quality produce and invited them to be a vendor in the newly opened market building.
“They have always impressed me as hard-working, decent people,” commented Walker in June. “In all the past 10 years that they have been at Pybus we haven’t had as much as a hiccup with them.”
The business was successful and all was well until Covid changed how the world functioned.
“It was hard to know what to do with the business when Covid started – it was scary,” Josh Guadarrama said. “My dad finally decided only to plant half of the usual amount – that was a wise decision, as we ended up having no waste.”
The world and the Guadarramas' business are more or less back to normal again. As summer begins, so does the bounty of fresh vegetables. Royal Produce is a certified organic farm, so their products truly are fresh and good for the consumer.
“We just harvested the first of this year’s asparagus,” Josh Guadarrama happily announced in June.
Besides vegetables and fruit, the Royal Produce store sells other food and home items.
“Our smoothies are popular,” Josh Guadarrama said. “JoAnn Walker initially suggested them – she even gave us some supplies to get it going.”
The super-selling smoothies can be ordered with or without protein powder and come in four different flavors. They are made fresh upon ordering.
“We sell about 30 smoothies in a day,” Josh Guadarrama said.
Other fresh products at Royal Produce are their house-made salsas.
“They are family recipes,” Josh Guadarrama said. “I grew up eating those salsas.”
Royal Produce recently added salad dressing to their line of products – a natural extension to their vegetables.
The store also sells bread from two different bakeries: Buhrmaster since 2016, and Bosket Bread as of this year.
And once you have that fresh bread the store also has a selection of fruit preserves and butters, such as apple butter, to go with it.
Other canned products (in glass jars) include sauerkraut and several types of vegetables to extend the fresh season offerings. The canned items are specially made for Royal Produce.
The freezer is well stocked with berries from the west side of the mountains. Royal Produce orders its berry supply from Monroe from the Bahnmiller farms.
And what would a Wenatchee produce store be without apples. Royal Produce keeps a wide variety of the well-loved fruit in stock, along with pears and other seasonal fruit such as cherries.
Most people only buy a few items, but some do purchase bulk products.
“We have large sacks of beans from Quincy,” Josh Guadarrama said. “They sell well.”
The store also sells smaller amounts of many varieties of dry beans, bagged and ready to go.
For those who only need a little something to add to their dinner supplies, fresh cilantro, parsley and ginger are always available. In the cooler, the customer can find a variety of locally produced salad greens as well as vegetables from commercial growers elsewhere.
Josh Guadarrama credits his father for the success of the business.
“My dad wears many hats: He is the farmer, the mechanic, the accountant – whatever is needed – and a quick thinker to solve problems at the farm,” he said with a proud smile. “Without the farm we would not have the store.”
“We have no hired help,” said Josh Guadarrama. “It’s all done by the family.”
With a few opened doors along the way and a lot of hard work, Royal Produce has become a store with a regular customer base and reliable quality. The journey from cultivating corners to tending to 10 acres is a remarkable achievement.
Besides the reliable basics, the family continues to add more choices to their merchandise. It’s well worth the visit to see what Pybus’ Royal Produce has on display today, 10 years since starting at the public market.